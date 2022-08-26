ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Cowboys Starting Player Will Miss Game Against Buccaneers in Week 1

By Collin Haalboom
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fgmrP_0hWTtuu000

It looks like Tampa Bay won't be the only team short-handed along the offensive line in this Week 1 matchup between the Bucs and Cowboys.

The much anticipated Week 1 rematch between the Bucs and Cowboys from last season will look a little different this time around.

The Bucs will be missing some key members of their interior offensive line – which has become a hot-button topic of late – but it appears as though the Dallas Cowboys will also be missing a key part of their offensive line now, too.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut veteran wide receiver

Tyron Smith has dealt with his fair share of injuries in recent years, but he's still one of the best offensive tackles in football – when healthy –  and a crucial safety net for the Cowboys' star quarterback, Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys' offense will already be without their second-best wide receiver in this game, Michael Gallup, as he's still working his way back from a torn ACL.

Based on Tyron Smith's age, and value to the team, his injury signifies a potentially catastrophic loss for the Cowboys, and more specifically, their hopes of contending in the NFC this season.

However, the team's outspoken owner, Jerry Jones, doesn't seem to view it that way.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Former Eagles Starting Linebacker

It's not surprising that Jones is taking the more optimistic route, not only in terms of projecting Tyron Smith's chances of returning this season but also in assuming the Cowboys will be a playoff team once again this year.

In regards to Smith's likelihood of returning this season, Dr. David J. Chao, who is a former NFL team doctor, and the medical expert known online as Pro Football Doc , has a more ominous outlook.

Hopefully, Smith can return sooner than expected, as he's been a true professional, and one hell of a player, his entire career.

So what does this mean for the Bucs?

Well, it means there will be more pressure on the team's edge rushers – specifically Shaquil Barrett, who usually lines up on the right edge – to not only generate pressure but produce some splash plays in this game.

There's no denying that Tyron Smith's absence in the Cowboys lineup will provide a clearer path to do so. The question is, will Shaq Barrett be able to take advantage?

We'll find out soon enough, as this exciting Week 1 matchup on Sunday Night Football between the Buccaneers and Cowboys in Dallas is just 17 days away.

For more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, make sure to follow Collin Haalboom on Twitter , and subscribe to the Bucs Banter Podcast on YouTube !

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Quarterback Reportedly Cut On Sunday Night

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly cut one of their quarterbacks on Sunday night. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are releasing Ben DiNucci. "The Cowboys will release QB Ben DiNucci, a 7th-round pick in 2020, according to sources. He started one game and appeared in three as a rookie. He spent last season on the practice squad. Backup QB job between Cooper Rush, Will Grier," Archer reported on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Cowboys cut ties with Dak Prescott backup Ben DiNucci

As the 53-man roster deadline nears, the Dallas Cowboys are starting to make moves to trim down the team. On Sunday, 24 hours after their preseason finale, they decided to cut Dak Prescott’s backup QB Ben DiNucci. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Cowboys are releasing DiNucci as the battle for the backup QB […] The post Cowboys cut ties with Dak Prescott backup Ben DiNucci appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement

Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Released Notable Rookie On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with a notable rookie on Sunday afternoon. According to reports out of Dallas, the franchise released rookie defensive lineman Markaviest Bryant. Bryant, a rookie out of UCF, recorded a sack in the team's second preseason game. "Cowboys have waived former UCF DE Markaviest "Big Kat"...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Running Back Reportedly Released On Tuesday

It is cutdown day around the NFL. All 32 teams must release 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET. Like the rest of the league, the Dallas Cowboys are busy this morning. Their most recent transaction involved designating running back Aaron Shampklin and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart as waived/injured. Both players suffered...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jerry Jones
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Cowboys Trade Rumor

The Cowboys and the Jets are reportedly discussing a trade on Monday. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, Dallas is looking to boost its depth on the offensive line. "Dallas Cowboys are attempting to trade for New York Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, per a league source," Wilson reports.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Cole Beasley Reveals He's Had Offers: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley remains out of a job heading into Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Beasley, who drew criticism last year for being unvaccinated, has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season. However, the veteran NFL wide receiver...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Cowboys Starting Player#Acl#Nfc
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Cowboys make eye-opening moves behind Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys have full confidence in Dak Prescott. That much isn’t even in question after they signed him to a $160 million deal the previous year even after coming off a season-ending injury. But their latest move might be taking that trust a little too far. Well, at least for the time being. According […] The post Cowboys make eye-opening moves behind Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Keeping track of all Cowboys waivers, releases and claims in cutdown to 53-man roster

The work will not be done by Tuesday. Although many people call it the final 53-man roster, in reality it is the initial 53-man roster. Teams have to be down to 53 players by 3:00 p.m. central time on Tuesday afternoon, but that’s hardly the final version of the regular-season roster. It’s the first of many and fans should be prepared for their team to make a handful of adjustments as they scour the wires for transactions made by other teams.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jerry Jones Confirms Cowboys' Replacement For Tyron Smith

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating blow to their offensive line last week, as Tyron Smith went down with an avulsion fracture. While on 105.3 The Fan this week, Jerry Jones revealed who'll replace the All-Pro offensive tackle. Jones said it's "safe to say" rookie Tyler Smith will be the...
DALLAS, TX
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy