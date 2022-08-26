ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin Boosted Belarus' Ability to Carry Nuclear Weapons, Lukashenko Says

By Isabel van Brugen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin has boosted Minsk's ability to carry nuclear weapons, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday.

Lukashenko, a longtime ally of Putin, credited the Russian leader with modifying his military's SU-24 warplanes to carry nuclear weapons.

He said that together with Putin, Minsk agreed to modernize the country's warplanes, and that Belarus would immediately react should the West cause the country any problems, state-owned news agency BelTA reported.

"They [the West] must understand that neither helicopters nor planes will save them if they go for escalation," Lukashenko was quoted as telling reporters in Minsk. "We, along with Putin, said once in St. Petersburg that we will adapt the Belarusian Su [-24] planes as well to make them capable to carry nuclear arms. Do you think we were just yakking? Everything is ready."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Thxhj_0hWTtbNR00

Belarus does not own its own nuclear weapons, and according to RFE/RL , its fleet of Su-24 warplanes was supposedly decommissioned a decade ago.

"It's not a good idea to escalate things with Belarus because that would be an escalation with the Union State [of Russia and Belarus] which has nuclear weapons. If they start to create problems ... the response will be immediate."

It comes after Putin told Lukashenko in June that Russia would soon provide the country with missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads, specifically, Iskander-M tactical missile systems, which the Russian leader said "can use both ballistic and cruise missiles, both in conventional and nuclear versions."

Lukashenko has allowed Moscow to station its troops in Belarus and conduct large-scale military drills in the country, although Belarusian troops have not joined Putin's forces in invading neighboring Ukraine.

Belarus, which has sided with Moscow throughout the invasion, congratulated Ukraine on the country's Independence Day on Wednesday.

"I am convinced that today's contradictions will not be able to destroy the centuries-old foundation of sincere good-neighborly relations between the peoples of the two countries," Lukashenko said in a statement on his official website to mark Ukraine's formal celebration of its independence.

"Belarus will continue to stand for the preservation of harmony, the development of friendly mutually respectful contacts at all levels," Lukashenko said.

The statement added that the Belarusian state "wished the Ukrainians a peaceful sky, tolerance, courage, strength and success in restoring a decent life."

On Wednesday, Ukraine marked 31 years of independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. The day coincided with the 6-month anniversary of Putin launching his full-scale invasion.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Vladimir Putin
Salon

Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"

It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Ukraine War#Russian#Belarusian#Belta#Rfe Rl#The Union State Lsb Of#Iskander M
Washington Examiner

Guided by British special forces, Ukraine is escalating the 'deep battlespace' fight against Russia

Ukrainian forces attacked various military targets deep behind Russian lines on Thursday evening. We've seen an arms depot explode at Timonovo in the Russian oblast of Belgorod. This area serves as a key logistics hub for Russian operations in northern and eastern Ukraine. In addition, there are multiple reports of explosions near the Russian airfield in Stary Oskol. Sixty miles from the Ukrainian border, Stary Oksol is just 55 miles from Voronezh, the headquarters of a major command of Russia's Western Military District. There have also been explosions around the Kherson dam, located at the southern juncture of the Dnieper river. Ukrainian forces are slowly moving to retake Kherson. Reports of explosions across the Crimean Peninsula also abounded on Thursday, though these may be the result of Russian air defense activity.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Russia
LADbible

Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off

Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nationalinterest.org

Navy Day: Putin’s New Russian Fleet Has a Message for NATO

This year’s lineup reflects the Russian Navy’s slow-but-deliberate shift away from the hulking cruisers and destroyers of the Soviet era in favor of a leaner and smaller rapid-response force. On Sunday, Russia held a large-scale parade in St. Petersburg to mark Navy Day. This year’s parade featured forty-seven...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia

“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
108K+
Post
952M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy