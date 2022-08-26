ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Bayraktars Say Putin's Russia Won't Get Their Deadly Drones for Ukraine War

By James Bickerton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

The brothers who run Turkish company Baykar, which specializes in military drones, have said they fully support Ukraine and won't sell their weapons to Russia "no matter how much money we are offered."

Baykar is best known for its Bayraktar TB2 drones, which have been used to devastating effect by Ukrainian forces since Russian President Vladimir Putin 's invasion in February, even entering into national pop culture with a song written in their honor.

Speaking to BBC , Haluk and Selçuk Bayraktar, CEO and chief technology officer at Baykar respectively, insisted they won't be selling any arms to Russia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J4IQJ_0hWTtV1x00

Haluk said: "Our friendship and cooperation with Ukraine has been going on for many years. Therefore, no matter how much money we are offered, frankly, there is no question of handing them over to them in this situation.

"All our support is completely on the side of Ukraine, because we have a very strong connection, and Ukraine is experiencing a very unfair, aggressive and unfounded attacks. Nothing will overshadow our cooperation with Ukraine, regardless of the amount offered, our position on this matter is clear."

The Bayraktar TB2 can be flown to a target by a remote operator stationed miles away, before carrying out its attack with bombs or missiles. They have been used extensively by Turkish forces against the Kurdistan Workers' Party militant group and played an important role in Azerbaijan's victory over Armenia in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war.

The Bayraktar brothers are very well-connected politically in Turkey, with Selçuk marrying President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan 's daughter in 2016.

They have a long relationship with Ukraine, first supplying drones to the country in 2018. Kyiv bought nearly two dozen Bayraktar TB2 before the Russian invasion, with another 16 arriving in early March.

Haluk said: "When the war started, we sent ten trucks of rubber aid—food aid, baby food, hygiene items. Ukraine is a country with which we have close relations. We share the pain of Ukrainians and appreciate their defense of their land and heroic struggle."

In May, Lithuanian citizens, organized by internet broadcaster Laisves TV, crowd-funded $4.7 million to buy another Bayraktar TB2 for Ukraine . Petro Beshta, Ukraine's ambassador to Lithuania, said it was "the first case in history when ordinary people raise money to buy something like a Bayraktar."

In a separate crowdfunding effort, Ukrainian comedian and politician Serhiy Prytula raised $20 million to purchase three Bayraktar TB2s for his country's military. Baykar refused to take the money collected, instead giving the three drones for free.

Earlier this month Vasyl Bodnar, the Ukrainian ambassador to Turkey, told RBC Ukraine that Baykar is in the process of building a drone factory in Ukraine itself.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Foreign Ministry for comment.

Comments / 17

Jessie Chavez
4d ago

that's because they don't have any deadly drone's. all Russia can do is threaten other country's with outdated nukes and weapons they don't even trust. Putin would really love to kill you know who . you and I know if America wants someone dead our drone's will come to you . viva America

Reply(2)
7
What Hump?
3d ago

Kudos to these two men for standing up for Ukraine and against Russian conquest.

Reply
10
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serhiy Prytula
Person
Vladimir Putin
DOPE Quick Reads

Russian Soldier Recently Reveals He Wrapped Himself in Trash to Keep Warm, And Says The War is Destroying Peaceful Lives

The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Bayraktar Tb2#Bayraktars Say#Turkish#Ukrainian#Russian
Daily Beast

Putin World Declares ‘Our Agent Trump’ Is Irreversibly Screwed

Concerns are swirling within the Kremlin and splashing onto the screens of Russia’s tightly controlled state media. Moscow’s grueling invasion of Ukraine and Washington’s potential designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism are at the top of the list—but the upcoming U.S. elections are likewise causing some heart palpitations.
POTUS
Business Insider

Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there

Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Azerbaijan
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Russia
TMZ.com

Steven Seagal Ripped by Org Helping Ukrainians, Says Hollywood Should Cut Ties

Steven Seagal's pro-Russia publicity stunt isn't sitting well with orgs dedicated to helping Ukraine ... not in the slightest. A rep for NOVA Ukraine, a nonprofit that spreads awareness of the war while providing aid to Ukrainians, tells TMZ ... the fact Seagal showed up at a Russian prison site -- where upwards of 50 innocent lives were taken at Putin's behest -- is despicable, especially since it served as nothing more than a photo-op.
CELEBRITIES
Salon

Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"

It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine

Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
108K+
Post
952M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy