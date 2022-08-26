ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport will weigh in on regionalization in November despite effort to postpone vote

By Savana Dunning, Newport Daily News
 5 days ago
NEWPORT — The City Council rejected a resolution to postpone a vote on regionalization, meaning Newport voters will still be asked to vote on whether to merge school districts with Middletown this November.

The resolution, sponsored by Councilor Jamie Bova, would have moved the vote on regionalizing the school districts to a special election in May to allow the council and residents more time to gather information on how regionalization would impact the schools. Bova said the information given by the city’s consultants, Woolpert and Cooperative Strategies, was not applicable to Newport and Middletown’s unique situation, especially given how the two districts planned to keep their own separate facilities.

“It’s nerve-wracking and frustrating to see us rushing into a future that keeps us locked into separate facilities in each community for decades and there’s not been any analysis on a future where we can get to combined schools and the impact of separate facilities on our educational offerings hasn’t been assessed,” Bova said. “I think we really need to take this opportunity to pause and determine how we can do this right, how we can make regionalization with Middletown a success, how we can work together as communities, as parents, as residents, as students and we can work with Middletown to focus on planning a unified future.”

City Manager Joseph Nicholson said delaying the vote would not be a simple process because of how the General Assembly bill allowing the two municipalities to merge districts is written. The bill specifies Nov. 8, 2022, as the date Newport and Middletown voters are to decide on the ballot question, so if the vote is pushed, they would have to redraft a new bill and push the vote to the following November.

“We would actually be starting from scratch, again,” Nicholson said.

Moving the vote would also impact the amount of money the city could receive from the RI Department of Education for the construction of the new Rogers High School building. While the city would still be able to recoup 52.5% of the costs if the vote was pushed, it would miss the opportunity to claim extra reimbursement from regionalizing the school districts because the new high school is expected to be substantially completed by 2023.

Six residents came forward to speak in support of Bova’s resolution. Newport resident Jennifer Gee said she was not opposed to regionalization, but she does not believe the city and town have not done the due diligence required to successfully merge school districts.

“This kind of merger requires more time to develop the aforementioned tools, as well as trust and mutual respect between parties, or else I’m afraid it will push our communities farther apart with our children paying the ultimate price,” Gee said. “Thus far the rushed process and hopes and dreams presentations we’ve witnessed feels a lot like an arranged marriage motivated by a generous dowry and those relationships rarely, if ever, end well.”

Councilor Angela McCalla also supported Bova’s resolution. In addition to a lack of information on the impact to academics, McCalla said she was concerned about the merger on an equity standpoint because of certain sentiments shared during public regionalization meetings.

“I have a big problem with funding something that’s going to create a Mason-Dixon line,” McCalla said.

Despite the comments shared from residents, Bova and McCalla, the rest of the council voted 5-2 against the motion with little discussion.

