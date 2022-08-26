ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FedEx missteps fuel contractor's crusade as pandemic delivery boom fades

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Package carrier FedEx Corp (FDX.N) is facing a threat from an unusual source - one of its biggest delivery contractors.

Tennessee businessman Spencer Patton has ratcheted up pressure on FedEx to boost compensation for contractors after company actions made it even harder for them to wring out profit in a downshifting, inflationary economy.

Patton is one of the largest contractors for FedEx Ground, the company's fastest-growing business, which relies on 6,000 "independent service providers" to get millions of packages to homes and businesses each day. The 36-year-old has morphed from one of FedEx's biggest boosters to one of its biggest adversaries.

"I am not here to be a bomb thrower and to trash FedEx Ground and the CEO," Patton told Reuters at the contractor conference he hosted in Las Vegas last weekend. He proposes that FedEx and contractors collaborate to find solutions.

Patton is also forming a trade group to advocate for all delivery partners, including those working with Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O). Memphis-based FedEx has traditionally been anti-union, but if Patton's efforts gain traction, they could squeeze the company's profit and disrupt business ahead of the crucial holiday shipping season.

Patton's crusade comes as new FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam faces calls to boost Ground's returns. A Reuters analysis of that unit's financials showed that drops in package transport and delivery spending have coincided with improved operating margins. read more Graphics: https://tmsnrt.rs/3wfn97D https://tmsnrt.rs/3c3GqCe

FedEx hit Patton - who has made a fortune with FedEx Ground running 275 semi-trucks and delivery vehicles, selling routes to other entrepreneurs, and offering consulting services - with a "cease and desist" letter earlier this summer. It sued him in a Tennessee federal court on Friday, asking a judge to stop him from "disparaging" its business "through a series of false and misleading statements." read more

"As the pendulum swings back" from pandemic growth, "FedEx Ground remains committed to working with each of you to find solutions," unit leader John Smith said in an internal message to contractors viewed by Reuters.

NO MARGIN FOR ERROR

FedEx Ground uses contractors to reduce fixed costs, stymie unionization and maintain leverage in negotiations, analysts said. Those contractors bear the brunt of economic downturns because they shoulder labor and vehicle costs.

Patton said up to 35% of FedEx Ground's independent service providers (ISPs) are at risk of financial collapse. His own business, which runs 225 routes in 10 states, operates at a -5% to -10% margin. He has called on FedEx to stop money-losing Sunday deliveries and increase contractors' share of fuel and holiday surcharges on packages.

Thirteen contractors at Patton's conference told Reuters they are losing money on operations, or that a major setback like a blown engine would push them into the red.

Most traced the current financial crunch to Christmas 2021. Contractors got stuck with big bills due to an inaccurate holiday season volume forecast by FedEx. read more

Then, they missed bonus targets that were based on the company's overly optimistic forecast. That left them without a cushion against spiking fuel costs and losses from the Sunday deliveries FedEx marketed to Walmart Inc (WMT.N) and other retailers that compete with e-commerce leader Amazon.com.

"There is no margin for error now," John Pontefract, an Oregon contractor, said.

BLEEDING PURPLE AND RED

Struggling contractors' worry turned to anger in June, when FedEx executives told investors they used proceeds from fuel surcharges to increase Ground's operating margin. Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3AgqNiz

The company has not yielded on the fuel surcharge split, Brie Carere, FedEx's chief customer officer, told Reuters. It did reduce Sunday requirements for 25% of contractors, but remains committed to the service, she said.

Last Saturday, Patton told some 3,000 attendees at his Las Vegas conference he still bleeds FedEx Purple, even as his business hemorrhages money. But he then threatened to stop "bailing out" FedEx Ground by helping complete work for other struggling contractors.

FedEx's Carere told Reuters that the changing market reduced the need for that work and that the company could manage the holiday season without additional help from Patton.

FedEx "pays handsomely" for that work and others will be hungry to do it, said Dean Maciuba, a consultant and former FedEx executive.

'$9.99 STEAK'

Patton said he would shutter his business on Black Friday, which marks the start of the holiday peak shipping season, if contractors do not win more relief.

Carere said FedEx stress-tested this year's peak forecast and is confident it is better prepared. It will release holiday compensation details by the end of business on Friday, she said.

To be sure, Patton has his critics, including California FedEx Ground contractor Satgur "Singh" Athwal.

Contractors made "so much money in 2020," he said. "Did any of us step forward and say, 'You're paying us too much'?"

It is too early to tell if Patton is a changemaker or a squeaky wheel, but he has successfully broadcast contractors' fear that they and FedEx will be harmed by a flurry of ISP failures. Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3PC3NR1

Before the pandemic, analysts predicted contractor-based FedEx Ground and Amazon would unseat unionized rival United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) as the industry leader.

If the standoff between the two sides continues, UPS will benefit, said Satish Jindel, who helped build the company that became FedEx Ground.

Jindel, now a consultant, does not support subsidizing inefficient operators, but said delivery providers' current stress is largely due to FedEx rushing through changes like year-round Sunday delivery without contractor input.

A real-world comparison would be McDonald's telling the franchisees that run its restaurants to sell a $15.99 steak for $9.99, he said.

"That is what has happened, and that needs to change," Jindel said.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Las Vegas, Editing by Ben Klayman, Matthew Lewis and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sourcing Journal

FedEx Contractor Speaks Out: ‘Sundays Are Crippling This Company’

One of FedEx Ground’s largest contractors is threatening to walk away from his 225 routes come Black Friday if he is unable to renegotiate his contracts.  Spencer Patton’s routes span 10 states, with the owner-operator also saying he will remove himself by the end of the year from the roster of owner-operators that make themselves available to serve abandoned or underserved areas.   “I financially am unable to continue operations beyond Nov. 25 of 2022,” Patton, who says FedEx denied his requests earlier this year to renegotiate his contracts, said during this past weekend’s Contractor Expo. “This business model is hurting to a...
pymnts.com

Amazon Joins FedEx, USPS in Adding Holiday Fees for Sellers

Saying it needs to offset rising labor and logistics costs, Amazon is for the first time imposing an added fee on some sellers during this year’s holiday season. The retail giant will charge an average fee of 35 cents per item on goods sold through warehouse and logistics networks in the United States and Canada from Oct. 15 through Jan. 14 of next year, the company said in an emailed statement shared with PYMNTS.
Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders

Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Car Brands With the Worst Recalls This Year

The average transaction price for new cars in the U.S. hit an all-time high of $48,043 in June 2022, according to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book. Along with a home and a college education, a vehicle is one of the biggest long-term investments many Americans make – and as such, quality is one […]
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
Ford recall: 65,000 Ford vehicles were recalled so read this now

The 2022 Ford Maverick is the subject of another significant recall that impacts nearly 65,000 vehicles. Ford’s brand new pickup truck has an issue with the side-curtain airbags, which might not deploy accordingly in some vehicles. As a result, Ford will offer customers free repairs. The carmaker will start notifying impacted owners on September 22nd.
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
