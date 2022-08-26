APAC Consumers Ahead in Digital Payments Uptake: New Mastercard Research Finds Institutional Support and Buy-in Key to Even Greater Adoption

Read full article on original website
Goldman Sachs is lifting COVID-19 vaccination requirements in most offices next month
Goldman Sachs employees can expect less Covid-19 restrictions in the office unless they work in New York City.
Walmart Sam's Club to hike membership fees for first time in years
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc-owned (WMT.N) Sam's Club will raise its membership fees for the first time in at least nine years, the warehouse club chain said on Wednesday, as it seeks to shore up its margins.
OPEC+ sees tighter market in 2022, risks to oil demand growth
Aug 31 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ Joint Techinical Committee sees the oil market surplus this year reaching 900,000 barrels per day (bpd), up 100,000 bpd from its previous forecast, a report by the committee seen by Reuters showed.
