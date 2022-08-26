Read full article on original website
Fiverr Partners With Shutterstock to Integrate Licensed Assets Into Platform
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced a partnership with Shutterstock to integrate its vast content of licensed assets on its platform. The integration will provide freelancers who offer digital services on Fiverr instant and easy access to millions of licensed assets for commercial use. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005208/en/ Fiverr announced a partnership with Shutterstock to integrate its vast content of licensed assets on its platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Nexa3D Expands its Digital Dentistry Customer Reach
VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Ultrafast industrial 3D printing leader Nexa3D is advancing its digital dentistry portfolio with global expansion and new installations. With a new Director of Dental Business for Europe, a new UK-based channel partner, and new installations of dental-focused 3D printing platforms, the Nexa3D Dental portfolio is staking its claim on the digital dentistry market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005202/en/ The NXD 200 is 3D printer best suited for dental labs requiring high throughput production. (Photo: Business Wire)
KIOXIA at VMWare Explore: New Technologies, Products and Form Factors in the Spotlight
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- KIOXIA America, Inc. is at VMWare Explore this week to highlight its new technologies, products, and form factors that get the most out of VMware applications - and help build the new multi-cloud world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005278/en/ Demos will be conducted in the KIOXIA booth (#1306) at VMware Explore on the show floor of San Francisco’s Moscone Center. (Graphic: Business Wire)
KIOXIA America Strengthens Lineup of Embedded Flash Memory Products for Consumer Applications
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- KIOXIA America, Inc. today announced that it has begun sampling the latest generation of its JEDEC 1 e-MMC Ver. 5.1 2 -compliant embedded flash memory products for consumer applications. The new products are available in capacities of 64 and 128 gigabytes (GB) and integrate the company’s BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory and a controller in a single package. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005206/en/ The KIOXIA next-gen e-MMC devices are well-suited to the requirements of consumer applications. (Photo: Business Wire)
Twitter stock slips as Elon Musk points to whistleblower's claims as cause to scrap his $44 billion buyout
Elon Musk and Twitter will face off over their pending $44 billion merger deal in Delaware Chancery Court starting October 17.
