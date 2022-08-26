Read full article on original website
Related
The Buc Starts Here: 2022 Red Bank Regional High School Football Preview
The Red Bank Regional football team is only two years removed from finishing off back-to-back seven-win seasons, so a 4-7 showing in 2022 wasn’t generating any outsized headlines for the program. It was, however, an important first step for a team with a new head coach – one who has had success building a powerhouse program.
New Leadership, Same Goals: 2022 Keansburg High School Football Preview
Over the past five seasons, the Keansburg football team has hit its stride by posting a composite record of 23-21 during that period with a 4-5 mark in 2018 the only losing season in the bunch. Prior to that stretch, the Titans were enduring seasons with one or two wins while trying to build their way back to playoff contention.
Shore Sports Network
Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT
Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0