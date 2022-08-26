ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman killed in shooting on Pueblo’s east side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a homicide on the east side of town. Officers were called to the 900 block of E. 7th St. on reports of a shooting just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman with gunshot wounds. She was declared The post Woman killed in shooting on Pueblo’s east side appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO

Motorcycle rider killed in crash at Circle Dr. and Janitell in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash Monday night. The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of S. Circle Dr. CSPD officers say the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Circle when it was struck by a vehicle turning left into a parking lot. Investigators say the motorcycle then caught fire.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police searching for two at-risk children

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two at-risk children after they ran away from home. CSPD said that 12-year-old Dariyon Redden and 16-year-old Devon Redden ran away from home at around noon on Sunday. They are known to frequent the area near Tinseltown, Chuck E Cheese, and the Doubletree Hotel […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Parks And Recreation#Rec Department#The Pueblo Parks#Recreation Department#Park Ranger Coordinator
KRDO

Teller County Sheriff’s Office moves to Peak Alerts

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Teller County has officially changed the way residents will receive emergency and non-emergency notifications. Previously, people would receive alerts through two platforms. Effective Aug. 30, the Teller County Sheriff's Office is using one platform, Peak Alerts. The change was first announced through the TCSO's Facebook...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Security guard shot at Pueblo hotel, police search for suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for the suspect in a shooting that left a security guard injured. Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 4000 block of N Elizabeth St. on a reported shooting. Police said when they arrived they...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs police asking for help finding missing boys

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are urging the public to keep their eyes out for two missing kids. Dariyon Redden, 12, and Devon Redden, 16, are believed to have run away from home around noon Sunday, and as of Monday morning have not been found. The two live in the area of Montrose Avenue and El Paso Avenue in the Stratton Meadows neighborhood and are known to hang out near the Tinseltown movie theater and Chuck E. Cheese in the Lake and Venetucci area.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing earlier this month, on Sunday, August 21. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Beth Aper, was last seen at her home near the 39000 block of Shear Road, which is near Rush, in eastern El Paso […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Woman dead after shooting on Pueblo’s east side Tuesday night

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is dead after a shooting on Pueblo’s east side. The Pueblo Police Department responded to the 900 block of East 7th Street on a report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found an woman dead on scene with gunshot wounds.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after disturbance

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a woman was seriously injured following a physical disturbance Sunday night. On August 28, just before 10 p.m. CSPD officers were called to the 4900 block of Splendid Circle North, in the area of North Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway, about a physical disturbance. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
msn.com

Missing Colorado Springs children found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (8/27): Carleigh and Madalene were found Saturday morning and are safe. PREVIOUS (8/26): The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two missing 12-year-olds. They say the two were last seen 1325 Vindicator Drive near Rockrimmon Boulevard...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy