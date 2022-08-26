Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police respond to a shooting at the skate park at Memorial Park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is injured after a shooting at the Memorial Park skate park. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Sand Creek substation said the call came in at 8:32 p.m. of shots fired near the skate park on Pikes Peak Avenue. Police said a possible...
KRDO
Teller County Sheriff’s Office collecting teddy bears for local children
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is collecting teddy bears for National Teddy Bear Day on Sept. 9. The TCSO will be donating the bears to the Teller County Department of Human Services, who will then be handing them out to local children on Teddy Bear Day.
KRDO
CSFD extinguishes multiple grass fires near Research Pkwy. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to multiple grass fires west of N. Powers Blvd Tuesday afternoon. Officials first reported the grass fires at 12:32 p.m. near Research and Austin Bluffs. Just under an hours later, CSFD said the fires were out. Both CSFD...
Woman killed in shooting on Pueblo’s east side
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a homicide on the east side of town. Officers were called to the 900 block of E. 7th St. on reports of a shooting just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman with gunshot wounds. She was declared The post Woman killed in shooting on Pueblo’s east side appeared first on KRDO.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRDO
Neighbors push to make sure the streets are clean by the Colorado State Fairgrounds
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the last year, residents that live near the Colorado State Fairgrounds have asked for street sweeping to be brought back during the annual event. It wasn't until last week when the City of Pueblo confirmed the street swiping was going to happen. Pueblo City Council...
Officers looking for suspect after victim shot in motel parking lot
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating and looking for the suspect involved in a shooting on Monday, that sent one man to the hospital. According to CSPD, it happened around 9:30 p.m. on August 29, in a motel parking lot in the 4200 block of North Nevada Avenue, which is […]
KRDO
Motorcycle rider killed in crash at Circle Dr. and Janitell in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash Monday night. The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of S. Circle Dr. CSPD officers say the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Circle when it was struck by a vehicle turning left into a parking lot. Investigators say the motorcycle then caught fire.
Police searching for two at-risk children
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two at-risk children after they ran away from home. CSPD said that 12-year-old Dariyon Redden and 16-year-old Devon Redden ran away from home at around noon on Sunday. They are known to frequent the area near Tinseltown, Chuck E Cheese, and the Doubletree Hotel […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRDO
Teller County Sheriff’s Office moves to Peak Alerts
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Teller County has officially changed the way residents will receive emergency and non-emergency notifications. Previously, people would receive alerts through two platforms. Effective Aug. 30, the Teller County Sheriff's Office is using one platform, Peak Alerts. The change was first announced through the TCSO's Facebook...
KRDO
Security guard shot at Pueblo hotel, police search for suspect
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for the suspect in a shooting that left a security guard injured. Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 4000 block of N Elizabeth St. on a reported shooting. Police said when they arrived they...
KRDO
Seven sets of twins have staff at Colorado Springs hospital seeing double
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The staff at Children's Hospital Colorado Springs is seeing double after seven sets of twins were delivered. The 14 babies that recently arrived in the neonatal intensive care unit have set a record for the hospital. You might say that the hospital is "twinning." Article...
KKTV
Colorado Springs police asking for help finding missing boys
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are urging the public to keep their eyes out for two missing kids. Dariyon Redden, 12, and Devon Redden, 16, are believed to have run away from home around noon Sunday, and as of Monday morning have not been found. The two live in the area of Montrose Avenue and El Paso Avenue in the Stratton Meadows neighborhood and are known to hang out near the Tinseltown movie theater and Chuck E. Cheese in the Lake and Venetucci area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing earlier this month, on Sunday, August 21. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Beth Aper, was last seen at her home near the 39000 block of Shear Road, which is near Rush, in eastern El Paso […]
KRDO
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office conducting extra patrols along school bus routes
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the next several weeks, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office will be conducting extra patrols along school bus routes. The Sheriff's Office made the announcement on social media, saying they wanted to remind drivers of school bus laws as the school year gets back underway.
9 wild mustangs seized from Colorado ranch due to 'emergency' situation
Nine wild mustangs were seized from a property near Westcliffe on Saturday during an animal welfare check that was carried out by the Custer County Sheriff's Office. At about 5 PM on August 27, deputies were assigned to investigate an animal welfare complaint regarding several horses near County Road 358.
1 dead in Pueblo homicide, investigation underway
According to the Pueblo Police Department, one woman is dead after they were dispatched to a reported shooting Tuesday night.
KKTV
Woman dead after shooting on Pueblo’s east side Tuesday night
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is dead after a shooting on Pueblo’s east side. The Pueblo Police Department responded to the 900 block of East 7th Street on a report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found an woman dead on scene with gunshot wounds.
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police arrested suspects in two different threats made against schools
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --Two suspects have been arrested for making threats against two separate schools. Challenger Middle School and Doherty High School both had threats made against them online. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested the students that allegedly made these threats. The Colorado Springs Police Department...
Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after disturbance
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a woman was seriously injured following a physical disturbance Sunday night. On August 28, just before 10 p.m. CSPD officers were called to the 4900 block of Splendid Circle North, in the area of North Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway, about a physical disturbance. […]
msn.com
Missing Colorado Springs children found safe
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (8/27): Carleigh and Madalene were found Saturday morning and are safe. PREVIOUS (8/26): The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two missing 12-year-olds. They say the two were last seen 1325 Vindicator Drive near Rockrimmon Boulevard...
Comments / 2