ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
umterps.com

Match Preview: No. 9 Maryland vs. No. 20 Denver

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The No. 9 Maryland men's soccer team will celebrate 20 seasons of The Crew as it hosts No. 20 Denver at Ludwig Field Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and fans can watch the action B1G Plus and listen on WMUC. THIS WEEK'S STORYLINES.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

First Road Trip Awaits Maryland Volleyball

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The University of Maryland volleyball team heads North for its first road trip of the season at the Stony Brook Invitational. The Terps will face Georgetown, South Florida, and Stony Brook over the course of the weekend. All matches will be streamed live on FloVolleyball. DATE...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

SOLOMON EYE PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS TERP OF THE WEEK - HOPE ROSE

College Park, MD -- Each week during the 2022-23 season a Maryland student-athlete, who has shown excellence on and off the playing field, will be selected as the Solomon Eye Physicians & Surgeons Terp of the Week. This week's Solomon Eye Physicians & Surgeons Terp of the Week is Sophomore...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

From The Desk Of Damon Evans

Last night, we hosted more than 500 of the best student-athletes in the nation at a welcome back BBQ to celebrate the start of another academic and athletic year. But Maryland Athletics has been in full swing for weeks now. It's been a great start to the year for our field hockey, men's soccer, women's soccer and volleyball teams. Cross country gets going later this week.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
State
Pennsylvania State
College Park, MD
Sports
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
Annapolis, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
umterps.com

Game 1: Maryland vs. Buffalo

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The University of Maryland football team will open up its 2022 season at home against the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday, September 3 at noon. The game will air on Big Ten Network with Lisa Byington, Anthony Herron and Meghan McKeown on the call, and stream on the Maryland Sports Radio Network with Johnny Holliday and Steve Suter broadcasting the game.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

No. 4 Terps Best Stanford 1-0

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- Danielle Van Rootselaar scored her second goal in a Maryland uniform and that was all the No. 4 Terps needed en route to a 1-0 win over Stanford on a Monday afternoon at the Maryland Field Hockey and Women's Lacrosse Complex in a game that also aired on Big Ten Network.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Maryland Athletics Launches Maryland Marketplace Powered By Opendorse

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- Maryland Athletics announced the launch of the Maryland Marketplace, one of the first licensed school Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) marketplaces in college sports. The Opendorse-powered marketplace will maximize NIL support for Terrapin student-athletes. Maryland is among the first programs nationwide to provide a single marketplace platform...
MARYLAND STATE
umterps.com

InTERPship Academy Reflections

Every summer, University of Maryland student-athletes gain unique career experiences through the InTERPship Academy, the Maryland Made’s summer internship program. In its eighth year, the program educates, develops, and prepares student-athletes for life after competition through internship experiences and career readiness initiatives. During the summer of 2022, the Maryland...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy