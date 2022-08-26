Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
fox2detroit.com
Walkers raise money to help find diabetes cure in Detroit
People walked in Detroit on Sunday to raise money during the Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes on Belle Isle. According to the CDC, 37.3 million people have diabetes and those trends have been increasing in the United States. Also, 96 million people 18 years or older have pre-diabetes.
fox2detroit.com
Man walking dog survives random shooter in Detroit
John Palik was taking his dog for a walk in Detroit on Sunday morning when a man shooting random people opened fire. Both Palik and his pet were shot.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Salvation Army helps Metro Detroit widow who spent months waiting for husband’s death certificate
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A Metro Detroit widow who really suffered because of mistakes at the Wayne County Morgue received life-changing news. Those mistakes are being corrected and someone came forward to help her out of her financial mess that was made worse by the morgue. “I sat at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Looking for a job? Detroit-Wayne County Port Authority hosts local job fair for Metro Detroiters
DETROIT – The largest inland port in the state is searching for people looking for a job. The Detroit-Wayne County Port Authority hosted a job fair for those interested in working on ships, in ports or in logistics. Six employers were looking to fill over 100 positions. Evans Distributions...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul
A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
fox2detroit.com
Generator fire torches van, catches on house in Eastpointe
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A generator fire caught a van on fire and spread to a house in Eastpointe Tuesday night, and had it not been for a neighbor who sprang into action - damages may have been much worse. Neighbor Bob Smith grabbed his garden hose and as...
msn.com
There’s Only One Remaining Authentic Log Cabin In All Of Detroit And You Need To Visit
Ready to take a step back in time? While we can’t quite seem to nail down authentic time machine technology, we can appreciate glimpses of our city’s fascinating past – and one historic site in the Motor City offers the opportunity to do just that. When you’re searching for a fun spot to explore during your next family day trip, head to this authentic log cabin in Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this Labor Day Weekend in Southeast Michigan
Whether you like cars, live music, or carnivals, there's a fest for you this Labor Day Weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. There is a midway, circus tent with shows, live music, dog shows, food, beer tent, a 5K, and more, including two new attractions – The Pork Chop Revue and The Cool Zoo.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hiring fair looks to help returning citizens succeed in new life in Detroit
DETROIT – Returning citizens are people who’ve been previously incarcerated and are working to rejoin the community. Right now, there’s a big push in the City of Detroit to help them succeed in starting a new life. “If you’re not quite ready or your skills or your...
Young Indiana man drowns in Oakland County lake while trying to swim to floating platform with friends
A young Indiana man is dead after drowning while swimming with two friends in Oakland County Sunday evening. Joshua Auxier of Fountain City, Indiana, was pulled from the water of Sears Lake in Milford Township.
Detroit News
Make it Home program to help Detroiters buy houses gets good marks in UM review
Five years ago, the city of Detroit launched a program to help tenants purchase homes owned by landlords facing property tax foreclosure. An evaluation of the Make It Home program released this month by the University of Michigan showed that 85% of participants maintained ownership four years later. That marks an important milestone as researchers say, “owners may start to see the wealth-building benefits and other advantages of homeownership after at least five years of ownership.”
The Oldest Commercial Bowling Alley in the United States is Located in Michigan
Located in Detroit, Michigan, the Garden Bowl is the oldest commercial bowling alley in the United States. When it comes to old-school bowling alleys, it doesn't get any older than Garden Bowl as it celebrated its 109th anniversary earlier this month. When Did Garden Bowl Officially Open Its Doors?. Garden...
Detroit nurse to transform Linwood-Dexter block into business complex starting with fresh food market
Sonya Greene says she was inspired by the disproportionate health impact COVID-19 had on Black communities
Detroit’s Eastern Market After Dark returns with annual event after two years off
Featured artists include Philip Simpson, Donna Jackson, Bryce Detroit, and more
Where is Nadine? Mystery surrounds case of teen who disappeared in Metro Detroit in 1974
Nadine Jean O’Dell of Inkster was 16 years old on August 16, 1974, when she disappeared on her way to a babysitting job Downriver. Now 48 years later, what happened to her remains a mystery.
This could be Detroit’s biggest Dally in the Alley yet
The one-day celebration of the Cass Corridor’s art, culture, and music had been growing every year until it was interrupted
Fox17
Oakland County mother & daughter release new book encouraging individuality
(WXYZ) — Authors, creators and mother and daughter duo, Miqua and Chace Chapman, have released “Stop Calling Me Weird, ” a book and creative activity journal for children of all ages. "Stop Calling Me Weird" tells the story of a kid name Zoe who doesn't like or...
Detroit News
Detroit mom killed by random shooter 'would do anything' for her kids
Lari Brisco of Detroit was a devoted mother of five who always put her kids first, say loved ones mourning the loss of their friend. Brisco, whose identity hasn't been confirmed by police, was waiting for a bus early Sunday on the city's westside when she was shot and killed by an assailant. Police said the 19-year-old suspect appeared to shoot at people randomly before he was arrested after a manhunt involving multiple agencies.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How former Detroit nurse stole painkiller from vials, syringes, swapped it with another liquid
DETROIT – Officials said a former registered nurse at a Detroit hospital extracted painkillers from vials and syringes and filled them with a different liquid. Mary Cheatham, 42, of Ypsilanti, is a registered nurse who used to work in the critical care unit at a hospital in Detroit, according to authorities.
You can catch viral Detroit rapper Gmac Cash at the Henny & Hamburgers fest Labor Day weekend
Performers also include Snap Dogg, Rocky Badd, Stack Boi Ty, and more
