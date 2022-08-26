ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Walkers raise money to help find diabetes cure in Detroit

People walked in Detroit on Sunday to raise money during the Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes on Belle Isle. According to the CDC, 37.3 million people have diabetes and those trends have been increasing in the United States. Also, 96 million people 18 years or older have pre-diabetes.
ClickOnDetroit.com

New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul

A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
fox2detroit.com

Generator fire torches van, catches on house in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A generator fire caught a van on fire and spread to a house in Eastpointe Tuesday night, and had it not been for a neighbor who sprang into action - damages may have been much worse. Neighbor Bob Smith grabbed his garden hose and as...
msn.com

There’s Only One Remaining Authentic Log Cabin In All Of Detroit And You Need To Visit

Ready to take a step back in time? While we can’t quite seem to nail down authentic time machine technology, we can appreciate glimpses of our city’s fascinating past – and one historic site in the Motor City offers the opportunity to do just that. When you’re searching for a fun spot to explore during your next family day trip, head to this authentic log cabin in Detroit.
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this Labor Day Weekend in Southeast Michigan

Whether you like cars, live music, or carnivals, there's a fest for you this Labor Day Weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. There is a midway, circus tent with shows, live music, dog shows, food, beer tent, a 5K, and more, including two new attractions – The Pork Chop Revue and The Cool Zoo.
Detroit News

Make it Home program to help Detroiters buy houses gets good marks in UM review

Five years ago, the city of Detroit launched a program to help tenants purchase homes owned by landlords facing property tax foreclosure. An evaluation of the Make It Home program released this month by the University of Michigan showed that 85% of participants maintained ownership four years later. That marks an important milestone as researchers say, “owners may start to see the wealth-building benefits and other advantages of homeownership after at least five years of ownership.”
Detroit News

Detroit mom killed by random shooter 'would do anything' for her kids

Lari Brisco of Detroit was a devoted mother of five who always put her kids first, say loved ones mourning the loss of their friend. Brisco, whose identity hasn't been confirmed by police, was waiting for a bus early Sunday on the city's westside when she was shot and killed by an assailant. Police said the 19-year-old suspect appeared to shoot at people randomly before he was arrested after a manhunt involving multiple agencies.
