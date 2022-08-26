Read full article on original website
these inspectors should take a walk thru ANY blooming brands stores, ( outback, Carrabba's, Flemings, and bonefish grill )
Roaches noted in 2 of 4 restaurant inspection failures at Destiny; 8 CNY restaurants fail
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13:
localsyr.com
Honoring men, women at Fire & Rescue Day at NYS Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From beef cattle to putting out fires. it was a busy day Tuesday at the Great New York State Fair with Fire and Rescue Day held all day at the fairgrounds. Any active or retired firefighters or EMS could get into The Great New York State Fair for free on Tuesday in honor of the special day.
Another Popeye’s restaurant set to open in CNY this week
Cicero, N.Y. — Central New York’s newest Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen will open Friday in Cicero. The fast-food restaurant known for its crispy chicken sandwiches will open at 10 a.m. at 7980 Brewerton Road, just west of Dairy Queen. This location has a drive-through window and a parking lot that accommodates 19 vehicles.
cnycentral.com
Closings & reopenings at the fairgrounds due to heavy rain
Syracuse, NY — UPDATE: The Midway at the 2022 New York State Fair closed temporarily to guests Tuesday due to heavy rain. Fair officials announced the midway would reopen Tuesday evening when the rain clears. The Fire & Rescue Parade and the Beef Day Parade have both been canceled.
localsyr.com
Law Enforcement Day at the Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Major Michael TenEyck joins Bridge Street at the Fair on Monday, August 29 to talk about law enforcement on Law Enforcement Day. Major TenEyck discusses the role that law enforcement play at the Fair, recruitment, and developing relationships with the community.
localsyr.com
8th Strongest woman in the world encouraging women at NYS Fair for ‘Women’s Day’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Celebrating women! The Great New York State Fair did just that on Wednesday for Women’s Day. In honor of the special day, fairgoers could stop by the Army Fitness Center to meet Gabriele Burgholzer. She’s the 8th strongest woman in the world!. Gabriele...
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: A new Texas Roadhouse?
(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer! Today’s question takes us to Oswego. Someone sent an email to the Your Stories team asking: “I heard rumors about a Texas Roadhouse coming to Oswego. Is it true?”. It’s more than a delicious rumor — it’s the truth! The Oswego...
localsyr.com
Juveniles connected to Sculpture Space vandalism
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has made arrests in the vandalism that left the ‘Sculpture Space’ art center in shambles during the August 26 weekend. Through the investigation, police learned that several hundred dollars and antique bicycles were among several items that were stolen...
whcuradio.com
Three rescued from hanging car in Homer
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Firefighters in Cortland County rescued three people from a car. The Homer Fire Department says the vehicle was hanging over an embankment on Saturday morning. Crews helped get the occupants out of the car safely. No injuries were reported. New York State Police, TLC Ambulance,...
localsyr.com
Lane closures on West Genesee Street for Dig Once Work
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The City of Syracuse will be closing lanes at the intersection of West Genesee Street and Van Rensselaer Street beginning Wednesday, August 31, at 1 p.m. The project is to install a new water main pipe and valves at the intersection. While work is underway, traffic...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State
Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
localsyr.com
‘Cookies Untapped’ fundraiser debuting in October
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council will be hosting its first-ever cookie and beer tasting fundraiser on Friday, October 7 from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. ‘Cookies Untapped’ will be hosted at the Collegian Hotel and Suites at 1060 E. Genesee St. in Syracuse. Tickets...
localsyr.com
Sea lions make a big splash at the Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s hot on the Fairgrounds, but sea lions are staying cool. They’ve been trained to do all types of tricks and it takes a lot of work. “Lots of time, lots of patience, lots of fish,” explained Jimmy Earhart the trainer at the Sea Lion Splash show.
ithaca.com
Ithaca Woman Arrested For Attempted Robbery Of Five Below
On Tuesday, August 30, at approximately 8:24 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to Five Below at 744 South Meadow Street, Suite 250, for a report of an armed robbery occurring at that location. Upon arrival Officers located the suspect outside of the store behind an adjacent business where they were...
localsyr.com
‘Sculpture Space’ art center in Utica vandalized, left in ruins
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Vandals left the community art center ‘Sculpture Space Inc’ of Utica in ruins on Sunday, August 28, destroying equipment, property, and charity-donated artwork. Sculpture Space reported on the destruction early August 28 via their Facebook page. According to the post, vandals used paint,...
WKTV
2 fatal crashes reported in Madison County in less than 24 hours
ONEIDA, N.Y. – Two fatal crashes happened in Madison County in less than 24 hours, one in Oneida and the other in the town of Lincoln. On Sunday around 2:30 p.m., authorities were called to Fairview Avenue where a pickup truck had gone off the road and hit a tree. Police and fire crews found John Loomis was the only person in the vehicle and was not responsive. Emergency responders performed life-saving measures before Loomis was taken to Oneida Health where he later died from his injuries.
localsyr.com
A nice refreshing Wednesday on tap for CNY!
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) It’s a nice and refreshing midweek with less humidity and cooler air, but an even cooler, fall feel to the air will arrive soon! Details are below. Relief from the heat and humidity is felt by all today as a cooler and drier air mass is moving into central New York. Temperatures are seasonable today and then drop below average Thursday before starting to warm back up Friday into the start of the holiday weekend.
Sheriff: Mass. couple beat, raped woman in front of 2 kids inside NY hotel room
DEWITT, N.Y. — A Massachusetts couple is facing criminal charges after authorities say they beat and raped a woman in front of two children at a hotel in New York. Dustin Wilson, 27, and Tasheana Flannery, 30, both of Leominster, were arrested earlier this week on charges including rape, criminal sex acts, aggravated sexual abuse, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
WKTV
4 overdoses, 1 fatal, in Oneida County over last 24 hours
An overdose spike alert was issued in Oneida County on Friday after four overdoses were reported over the last 24 hours, including one fatal incident. According to data from the county’s Overdose Response Team, the overdoses happened in Utica and Rome, and involved heroin and other opioids, including synthetic fentanyl, which was the fatal drug.
localsyr.com
Record high occurred in Syracuse Monday
It was a hot start to the week with highs jumping into the 90s across much of CNY, including Syracuse reaching 94 degrees Monday afternoon! That 94 degrees with feel like readings between 95 and 100 broke a record high that had been standing nearly 70 years in Syracuse!!. The...
