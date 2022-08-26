Exclusive: A Jailed Kya Urges Tate to Forget Her In Emotional Deleted Scene from Where the Crawdads Sing

Read full article on original website
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
epicstream.com
Yoo Joo Eun Dead by Suicide at 27
Yoo Joo Eun passed away due to suicide on Monday, August 29. She was 27. Yoo Joo Eun’s older brother shared his sister’s suicidal note in a post on Instagram. He also detailed the late actress’ funeral details. Yoo Joo Eun’s Note. Her brother revealed he...
People Are Sharing Underrated Movies You Should Watch At Least Once In Your Lifetime, And They're Too Good To Ignore
" Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes is a fun movie. A café owner finds out that he can see two minutes into the future due to a time delay on his closed-circuit TV setup between his bedroom and the café he owns downstairs. It's a simple concept executed superbly with a bunch of shenanigans."
"A roaring from my body": Novelist Cai Emmons on writing while running out of time
Cai Emmons discusses being diagnosed with ALS shortly after finishing the surrealist California novel "Unleashed," one of two novels out this September.
Sharon Stone, 64, says her refusal to get Botox ended a relationship
In a recent interview with Vogue Arabia, the ‘Basic Instinct’ star said a recent, younger partner of hers inquired as to her use of Botox and wasn’t ecstatic about the answer.
The Daily South
New Johnny Cash Documentary Reveals His Faith
The Man in Black was also a man of faith and a new documentary will explore that side of the country legend. A new film, Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon, will give fans a closer look at the country music legend's personal relationship with God. "I think of all the documentaries made about my dad, he'd be most excited about this one," said Cash's son, John Carter Cash, about the film.
