Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4 million prize winner only known as ‘Kit Kat Nominee Trust of Mattapoisett’

Read full article on original website
Related
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize and 9 $100,000 prizes won Tuesday
Lottery players in Massachusetts won or claimed 10 tickets on Tuesday worth at least $100,000, with one of the players taking home a $1 million prize. The seven-figure winner bought their ticket in the “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021″ game from the Route 12 Variety convenience store in Oxford. The $100,000 prizes, meanwhile, were spread across the games “$15,000,000 Money Maker,” “Millions,” and “Mass Cash.”
Massachusetts State Lottery: $15.7 million Megabucks Doubler jackpot highest prize in game’s history
If there’s a Megabucks Doubler jackpot winner Wednesday, they’ll win the largest jackpot prize in the game’s history, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Wednesday’s jackpot is worth $15.7 million with the cash prize at an estimated $11.71 million. And the prize must be claimed within one year of the draw date.
country1025.com
10 of THE BEST Lobster Rolls in Massachusetts…. And Why They’re So Good
It’s tough to square down the very best anything because everybody has different perspectives and likes and dislikes. But one thing is for sure – these are 10 of the best lobster rolls in Massachusetts. If you’re looking to eat like a New England King or Queen, here’s 10 great options.
WCAX
Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to claim the prize, but we still don’t know their name. The Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery says it was claimed by API Trust DTD. The state was not able to tell us where the recipient is from or who controls the trust.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report deems 644 Massachusetts bridges ‘structurally deficient’
SPRINGFIELD — Nearly 650 bridges across Massachusetts are considered “structurally deficient” and that number will only grow without significant investment from the state to address the problem, according to a new report issued today by a Boston think tank. More than half of those declining bridges are...
Massachusetts is One of the Absolute Laziest States in the U.S.
In terms of its age in American history, Massachusetts is one of the oldest states in the United States. The 'Founding Fathers' had so much history either in or around the New England area in working hard to help with the creation of this country, you might think that our heritage rubbed on our state. Unfortunately, you would be very wrong.
Dunkin’ to offer free coffee to teachers on Sept. 1 in the Boston, southern NH area in honor of the school year
Teachers’ next coffee break is on Dunkin’. In honor of the start of the school year, Dunkin’ is running a special deal for teachers exclusively on Thursday, Sept. 1. On Thursday, participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Boston and southern New Hampshire are treating educators to a free medium or coffee. The coffee can be hot or iced, Dunkin’ said in a release.
Gov. Charlie Baker sees new technologies, products on a visit to Valley Venture Mentors in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — SolaBlock holds the promise of a solar field turned vertical as part of a building façade. The 8-inch square and 8-inch-by-16-inch blocks called solar masonry units are designed in Easthampton and made in Chicopee. SolaBlock chief operating officer and co-founder Scott N. Longley said it’s his dream to get them into the hands of the Massachusetts School Building Authority.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Native groups seek to repair lands damaged by colonization
KINGSTON, Mass. (AP) — Asa Peters marched into a thicket of Japanese knotweed in the woods of coastal Massachusetts this month and began steadily hacking the towering, dense vegetation down to size. The 24-year-old member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe was among a cadre of volunteers rooting out invasive...
Massachusetts among the best states for teacher pay in the United States at over $86K salary on average, according to report by Business.org
A report by Business.org has found that Massachusetts is among the best-paying states in the the country for teachers, with some of the highest grossing salaries nationwide. While not in first place in Business.org’s state-by-state comparison of teacher earnings, the average teacher salary from 2020-2021 in Massachusetts was the second highest nationwide at $86,315 — just behind New York state at $87,738 for the same average.
Candidate for Massachusetts attorney general drops out of race, endorses former rival
BOSTON — Democrat Quentin Palfrey has dropped out of the race for Massachusetts attorney general with just a week to go before the 2022 primary election. Palfrey will now endorse one of his former rivals, Democratic candidate Andrea Campbell. She is a former Boston city councilor. “Tomorrow, Quentin Palfrey...
Jacob Pimentel of Boston indicted in connection with 4 bank robberies
A 31-year-old man accused of robbing four separate banks in the Boston area was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston in connection with the robberies, the United States Attorney’s Office said. Jacob Pimentel, 31, of Boston, was indicted Monday on four counts of bank robbery. Pimentel is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to spend two days in Boston, Massachusetts
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Here is the insider’s scoop on things to do and see in Boston. I recently spent two days with my dear friend Olivia, a Boston local, showing me her favorite spots around the city. We had the BEST time, so here are some places to add to your travel bucket list.
Toscanini’s Ice Cream in Cambridge among the world’s greatest ice cream stores, according to Financial Times
After being named one of the best in the country, one Massachusetts ice cream shop is now in the big leagues after it was named one of the best shops in the world. The Financial Times has released a list of the 25 greatest ice cream shops in the world, ranging from the U.S. to Spain to South Africa. The list features selections from readers of the website, along with commentary on the ice cream shop.
Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito on hand for Civic Center Garage demolition
SPRINGFIELD — Wielding a sledgehammer — and then an excavator — Gov. Charlie Baker ceremonially began demolition Monday on the 51-year-old Civic Center Garage next to the MassMutual Center. The downtown garage will be razed in the coming weeks to make way for a new $30-million-to-$40-million five-story...
Straight Pride Parade organizer Samson Racioppi is running for state representative
Samson Racioppi, who organized buses to what would become the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, and helped organize the 2019 Straight Pride Parade is now running in the Republican primary for the First Essex District seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. The seat represents Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury and part of...
Eric Suher, Iron Horse group to pay $14,000 to wronged workers, $25,000 state fine
NORTHAMPTON — Iron Horse Entertainment Group owner Eric Suher will pay $13,837 to 74 workers and a $25,000 penalty to settle allegations that he violated state wage and hour laws and that he didn’t maintain a valid policy for earned sick time. In June 2021, the Attorney General’s...
Tapestry, Valor Recovery Center host Springfield march and remembrance ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day
Following a Tuesday march in Springfield in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day — which officially takes place Wednesday — a woman stood before people gathered at the event and shared some of the struggles she has faced on her recovery path from substance abuse. “I’ve been judged...
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 10