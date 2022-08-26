ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAV-TV

Chatham County deputy passes away over weekend

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is mourning the loss of a deputy Tuesday. Local candy stores donate over $10K to Kid’s Cafe …. Officials: Fentanyl fueling spike in Chatham County …. The WSAV News 3 studio is getting a makeover. SC House approves near total abortion ban after...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This weekend is packed with fun activities in Savannah. From meeting reptiles at Skidaway Island State Park to a street food and poetry festival, there’s something for everyone. Here are some things you may not have known were happening this weekend in Savannah. Farewell...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Midtown Savannah shooting leaves child seriously injured

A shooting left a young child seriously injured in Midtown Savannah, police say. Midtown Savannah shooting leaves child seriously …. Former Statesboro councilman faces nearly 3 years …. Atlanta prosecutor: Gang targeted celebrities, influencers. Midtown Savannah shooting leaves child seriously …. Defense rests case in Marcus Wilson trial, closing …
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
WSAV-TV

Teen arrested in Midtown shooting death of toddler

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) arrested a teen in connection to a shooting that left a 2-year-old girl dead. Teen arrested in Midtown shooting death of toddler. Officials: Fentanyl fueling spike in Chatham County …. The WSAV News 3 studio is getting a makeover. SC House approves near total abortion...
SAVANNAH, GA

