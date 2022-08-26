Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAV-TV
Chatham County deputy passes away over weekend
The Chatham County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is mourning the loss of a deputy Tuesday. Local candy stores donate over $10K to Kid’s Cafe …. Officials: Fentanyl fueling spike in Chatham County …. The WSAV News 3 studio is getting a makeover. SC House approves near total abortion ban after...
WSAV-TV
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This weekend is packed with fun activities in Savannah. From meeting reptiles at Skidaway Island State Park to a street food and poetry festival, there’s something for everyone. Here are some things you may not have known were happening this weekend in Savannah. Farewell...
WSAV-TV
Midtown Savannah shooting leaves child seriously injured
A shooting left a young child seriously injured in Midtown Savannah, police say. Midtown Savannah shooting leaves child seriously …. Former Statesboro councilman faces nearly 3 years …. Atlanta prosecutor: Gang targeted celebrities, influencers. Midtown Savannah shooting leaves child seriously …. Defense rests case in Marcus Wilson trial, closing …
WSAV-TV
Officials: Fentanyl fueling spike in Chatham County overdose deaths
Deaths caused by drug overdoses are on the rise in Chatham County - and authorities say fentanyl is fueling the spike. Officials: Fentanyl fueling spike in Chatham County …. Local candy stores donate over $10K to Kid’s Cafe …. The WSAV News 3 studio is getting a makeover. SC...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAV-TV
Teen arrested in Midtown shooting death of toddler
The Savannah Police Department (SPD) arrested a teen in connection to a shooting that left a 2-year-old girl dead. Teen arrested in Midtown shooting death of toddler. Officials: Fentanyl fueling spike in Chatham County …. The WSAV News 3 studio is getting a makeover. SC House approves near total abortion...
WSAV-TV
Defense rests case in Marcus Wilson trial, closing arguments set for Tuesday
The defense team called 15 witnesses in total. Wilson himself chose not to testify on Monday. Defense rests case in Marcus Wilson trial, closing …. Local candy stores donate over $10K to Kid’s Cafe …. Officials: Fentanyl fueling spike in Chatham County …. The WSAV News 3 studio is...
Comments / 0