Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.SAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
13 Sent to Prison for $27 Million Healthcare FraudLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Prosper ISD School Board Hears from Angry Parents After Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Female StudentsLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup QuarterbacksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership ExodusLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.S
A recent report conducted by data provider HomeSnacks has listed Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the United States. Frisco, which is part of the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, was the fastest-growing city in the United States in 2017. However, it is perhaps best known for being home to the 91-acre Dallas Cowboys project "The Star," which includes the team's headquarters and training facilities, including the Ford Center.
3 North Texas cities named the best places to buy a house
If you're looking to buy a home, it's a good idea to do some research into the housing markets before you make your decision.
Texas Medical Association advises Texans to get your medical information now
TEXAS, USA — With flooding hit parts of Texas last week and new tropical systems churning, Texas Medical Association (TMA) physicians are advising patients to obtain a copy of their relevant medical information now in case of an emergency later. "After hurricanes, It can even be after tornadoes. Sometimes...
Study explores why DFW's housing market is under supplied and overpriced
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth experienced a 15.9% increase in new housing units compared to a national increase of 6.5%, making North Texas the eighth fastest-growing major metro residential construction market in the nation between 2010 and 2020, according to a new report.
QSR magazine
Salad and Go to Open 7 Texas Locations in September
Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, announced today the opening of seven new locations coming within the next month to the Dallas-Fort Worth markets of Burleson, Cross Roads, Mesquite, Fort Worth, Prosper and Frisco. These September openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to more than 20 locations open across a total of 21 DFW markets, setting strong momentum for continued expansion of the brand beyond North Texas with company sights set next on development in Houston.
Best Areas Of Dallas, Texas To Buy A House
Considering moving to the Dallas area? Check out the best Dallas neighborhoods to buy a home in.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know interior designer and Plano native Brooke Ward
Brooke was born and raised in Plano and recently graduated from Stephen F Austin State University in 2021 with an interior design degree. She now works at Pierce, Goodwin, Alexander and Linville as a member of the interior design team. She enjoys being outdoors and hanging out with friends and family.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina’s community survey is covering all the bases
Celina residents have nine more days to add their perspectives to a city-led collection of insight. Every two years, the city asks residents to fill out a community survey that collects feedback on all things Celina. This year, the city partnered with national firm Polco to participate in the National Community Survey to get resident feedback. As an added feature, the survey will let the city benchmark its progress both compared to Celina’s past and compared to other cities like McKinney and Plano.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Multiple North Texas Agencies Fight Fire at Apartment Complex on IH30
Multiple North Texas agencies are responding to a large fire in Rockwall County on Tuesday morning. According to Rockwall police, the fire is burning at a large apartment complex that is currently under construction. The apartment complex, which is located in the 5100 block of IH30 in Fate, was not...
Smokehouse Provisions offering cold smoked meat in Richardson
Smokehouse Provisions opened July 19 at 510 N. Coit Road, Ste. 2025, in Richardson. (Courtesy Smokehouse Provisions) Smokehouse Provisions opened July 19 in Richardson. Started by chef Stephen Cash, the butcher shop is located at 510 N. Coit Road, Ste. 2025. Unlike traditional butcher shops, Smokehouse Provisions provides cold smoked products, including steaks, pork chops and chicken. According to Cash, cold smoking will allow customers to get a higher-quality meat. He said it is best to get the meat on the grill as quick as possible after smoking. 512-619-1718. www.smokehouseprovisions.com.
DART and DCTA approve joint rail operations facility
The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Board of Directors has approved an interlocal agreement with the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) for a Joint Rail Operations Facility (JROF) for testing, operations and maintenance of the new Stadler Fast Light Intercity and Regional Train (FLIRT) commuter rail vehicles for the DART Silver Line regional rail project currently under construction.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long Awaited Dallas Riverfront Project Under Construction
A large mixed-use development on Dallas Riverfront Boulevard is underway as a long-planned link between Downtown Dallas and the Trinity River. It comes 14 years after Industrial Boulevard was renamed Riverfront to help encourage new development and gain a connection with the planned Trinity River Park. The park, first approved...
Employers From Plano And Richardson Among Texas’ Top 25 In Forbes Ranking
Forbes’ fourth annual America’s Best Employers By State ranking was released last Wednesday, August 24, and two Plano and Richardson employers made it to the top 25 out of 101 Texan employers. The city of Plano was ranked number 21 and the University of Texas at Dallas, located in Richardson, number 16.
Threat Made To Frisco High School
Last night the Frisco Police Department became aware of a threat of potential violence made on social media against Frisco High School. Detectives investigated the social media post and identified that there was no active threat to the school, staff or students. No specific details of the threat are yet...
fox4news.com
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
dallasexpress.com
Ten Local Businesses Ranked Top Texas Employers
Forbes recently released its fourth annual list of America’s Best Employers by State, and several Dallas-Fort Worth and North Texas companies cracked the top 50 in Texas. The media and publishing company surveyed 70,000 individuals who worked for businesses with at least 500 employees. Participants were surveyed on topics like working conditions, salary, the potential for growth, and company image.
Tickets now on sale for Alliance Aviation Expo, featuring Thunderbirds and new name
Tickets are now on sale for the AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell (formerly known as the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show), which will feature the world-renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in north Fort Worth on Oct. 22. Parking tickets, premium seating and an exclusive area for photographers are...
wdfxfox34.com
Top Three Best Advice Tips for Getting a Dental Implant From a Patient’s Perspective
Originally Posted On: https://www.familydentistryoffrisco.com/top-three-best-advice-tips-for-getting-a-dental-implant-from-a-patients-perspective/. Today, we want to share the top three best advice tips for getting a dental implant at Family Dentistry of Frisco. This is a fictional story that is based on the reviews of our patients about their experiences at Family Dentistry of Frisco. Hello, my name...
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know the Hispanic Forum of Mesquite's Rachel Lopez, an advocate for Mesquite's Hispanic community
Rachel Lopez has lived in Mesquite for 31 years with her husband, Sal. She has a son and daughter-in-law. She works as a national product manager for BoadSpire Care Management. In addition to her job advocating for individuals with disabilities, she is an active community member advocating for community members in Mesquite. Starting with a local crime watch, Lopez has been a longtime community member.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Tex-Mex Restaurant Back Open After Surviving Pandemic and a Fire
It's been almost two years since Casita Tex-Mex Bar and Grill had to close its doors after a fire, but this week the well-known restaurant is open for business. "I think all the emotions are running through me, like excitement, anxiety, nervousness and that we're here, I mean that we finally, we made it past the finish line to be to reopen again," said Norma Valles, owner of the restaurant, which is located near Northwest Highway and Central Express Way on Blackwell St.
