Celina residents have nine more days to add their perspectives to a city-led collection of insight. Every two years, the city asks residents to fill out a community survey that collects feedback on all things Celina. This year, the city partnered with national firm Polco to participate in the National Community Survey to get resident feedback. As an added feature, the survey will let the city benchmark its progress both compared to Celina’s past and compared to other cities like McKinney and Plano.

CELINA, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO