Read full article on original website
Related
vermiliontoday.com
John Dale Lege
ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 1st, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, LA, honoring the life of John Dale Lege, who passed away 08/26/2022 in Abbeville, LA at the age of 66 years old. He will be laid to...
vermiliontoday.com
Alfred Joseph Boudreaux
Alfred Joseph Boudreaux passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, surrounded by his children. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 1:00 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Midland, Texas. Al was born December 28, 1941 in Abbeville, Louisiana to Frank Louis and Leyon Hebert Boudreaux....
vermiliontoday.com
Engagement Announced for Miss Aimee Marie LaCour & Mr. Jean Paul Chauvel IV
Mr. and Mrs. David and Diane LaCour of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming sacramental marriage of their daughter, Miss Aimee Marie LaCour, to Mr. Jean Paul Chauvel IV of Lake Jackson,, TX. Jean Paul is the son of Jean Paul Chauvel Jr. and Claire Conboy of Lake Jackson, TX. The nuptial wedding Mass will take place on Friday, September 30, 2022, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, Louisiana.
vermiliontoday.com
Kelly Christine Doktor
ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Kelly Christine Doktor, 43, who passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at her residence. Celebrant for Mass will be Father Louis Richard, concelebrant will be Father Pio Marie.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vermiliontoday.com
Abbeville’s Sylvia Putnam receives Champion of Life Award from Diocese
On Aug. 20, Bishop Douglas Deshotel recognized five remarkable individuals at the 2022 Pro-Life Rose Dinner. Sylvia Putnam of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville was among the honorees. “These individuals have said ‘yes’ to the pro-life movement in the Diocese of Lafayette through their commitment, dedication, and work...
vermiliontoday.com
Recent rains a mixed bag for parish’s sugar cane farmers
A recent pattern of rainy days in Vermilion Parish has been both a blessing and a curse for sugar cane farmers in the parish. Vermilion Parish sugar cane farmer Erroll Domingues said that June was very dry and hot. The rain was welcomed “as far as getting rid of the drought and getting us the growth we need in the crop, but at the same time, the planting needs to be underway for next year’s crop, and it’s delaying that substantially,” he said.
Comments / 0