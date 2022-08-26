ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
thecutoffnews.com

Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers Men's Basketball Signs Lawson State Duo

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Korn Ferry Tour Championship starts Thursday at Victoria National

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Golf is the name of the game in Warrick County this week. Round one of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance starts Thursday at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh. A lot of events have been happening in preparation for tee-off.
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

USI Women’s Soccer settles for draw with NIU

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer played to a 1-1 draw in a tough, competitive match Sunday against the Northern Illinois Huskies to kick off a two-match road swing for the Screaming Eagles. Both squads took some time in the first half to get settled...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Evansville, IN
College Basketball
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Local
Indiana College Sports
Evansville, IN
College Sports
Evansville, IN
Basketball
wevv.com

Tri-State native Jackie Young is named WNBA's most improved player

WNBA player Jackie Young continues to make Princeton proud. From the basketball courts and gyms in Princeton, to some of the biggest sports stages in the world, Young continues to make strides in her career. Young was recently dubbed the 2022 Kia America Most Improved Player. She received 32 of...
PRINCETON, IN
14news.com

Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 2

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 2. Angelo St. Louis, North: The standout running back led the Huskies to a shutout victory over Memorial, rushing 32 times for 186 yards and two touchdowns, in North’s 14-0 win over the Tigers. He also accounted for over 200 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the Huskies week one game against Castle.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Henderson Co. repeats as Junior Chef Champion

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Junior Chef Team took home the annual high school culinary competition for the second year in a row. Officials tell us they took down Bath County in the Farm to School Junior Chef program during the Kentucky State Fair. We’re told the...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usi#Division
14news.com

Kane Brown announces tour stop in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kane Brown has announced his Drunk or Dreaming Tour will arrive in the US next year. The second stop of the tour is at the Ford Center in Evansville on March 17. Tickets go on sale Friday September 9 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

USI Recreation Fitness and Wellness building renovations underway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the University of Southern Indiana’s facilities is undergoing a major renovation. Officials say the Recreation Fitness and Wellness Center will soon grow by 3,100 square feet, allowing more space for university services and departments. There will also be office space for religious life,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Tri-State 84-year-old checks ziplining off bucket list

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While some of us are looking forward to fall, one Tri-State woman is making the most of summer. Rhonda Roberts sent us this video of her mom, Shirley, ziplining at her church picnic. Friends tell us Bethel Memorial Church held the picnic this weekend at Camp...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
14news.com

YouthBuild Evansville holds graduation ceremony

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A special graduation ceremony is now in the books in downtown Evansville. YouthBuild is an education program designed to teach young people housing construction and regulations while receiving their high school equivalent degree. 13 students graduated from the program. After nine months, many of these students...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Rivertown Pickleball breaks ground on new courts

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Construction on pickleball courts started Tuesday night in Warrick County. The Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana broke ground in the Newburgh Sports Complex off of Vann Road. Officials say the project will add 10 courts to the park. Leaders say the project is being supported...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Work underway for Dawson Spring’s tornado memorial

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Work is underway for the Dawson Springs Rotary Club’s tornado memorial. Crews already started pouring concrete. 16 people in Hopkins County lost their lives in the December tornado. Dozens of others lost everything. The rotary club says they hope to have the memorial ready...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
wamwamfm.com

James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr

James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr., 52, of Washington, Indiana, passed away on August 23, 2022 in Washington. He was born on June 30, 1970, to the late James F. Carrico Sr., and Marjorie Ann Moore Carrico, in Washington, Indiana. Jimmy was a 1989 graduate of Washington Catholic High...
WASHINGTON, IN
14news.com

SBA loan assistance center to open for counties including Dubois and Pike

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Businesses and residents in Daviess county and the surrounding Indiana counties of Dubois, Greene, Knox, Martin, and Pike may qualify for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) following severe storms and flooding July 23-25, 2022. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 1, the SBA...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Iconic festival moving outside Owensboro next year

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — After 36 years of drawing people from all over, the Reid’s Apple Festival will be making its way out of Owensboro. Starting in 2023, the festival will be hosted by a new venue. Organizers say the event will be moving to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot next year. […]
OWENSBORO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy