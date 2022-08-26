Read full article on original website
thecutoffnews.com
Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers Men's Basketball Signs Lawson State Duo
14news.com
Harrison Warriors react to week two win over powerhouse Jasper football program
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Harrison Warriors are celebrating this week after bringing home a week two win over Jasper. The long touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Asher Horn led the Warriors to a 20-15 defeat over the Jasper Wildcats in week two. The win notched the Warriors third...
14news.com
Korn Ferry Tour Championship starts Thursday at Victoria National
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Golf is the name of the game in Warrick County this week. Round one of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance starts Thursday at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh. A lot of events have been happening in preparation for tee-off.
14news.com
USI Women’s Soccer settles for draw with NIU
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer played to a 1-1 draw in a tough, competitive match Sunday against the Northern Illinois Huskies to kick off a two-match road swing for the Screaming Eagles. Both squads took some time in the first half to get settled...
Husband and wife principals set for Huskies-Warriors showdown
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – High school football season brings out the best in Tristate rivalries, but what do you do when that rivalry splits your home? That will be the case in week 3 of Home Team Friday when the North Huskies travel to Harrison to face the Warriors. Both teams will ride the wave […]
wevv.com
Tri-State native Jackie Young is named WNBA's most improved player
WNBA player Jackie Young continues to make Princeton proud. From the basketball courts and gyms in Princeton, to some of the biggest sports stages in the world, Young continues to make strides in her career. Young was recently dubbed the 2022 Kia America Most Improved Player. She received 32 of...
14news.com
Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 2
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 2. Angelo St. Louis, North: The standout running back led the Huskies to a shutout victory over Memorial, rushing 32 times for 186 yards and two touchdowns, in North’s 14-0 win over the Tigers. He also accounted for over 200 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the Huskies week one game against Castle.
14news.com
Henderson Co. repeats as Junior Chef Champion
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Junior Chef Team took home the annual high school culinary competition for the second year in a row. Officials tell us they took down Bath County in the Farm to School Junior Chef program during the Kentucky State Fair. We’re told the...
14news.com
Kane Brown announces tour stop in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kane Brown has announced his Drunk or Dreaming Tour will arrive in the US next year. The second stop of the tour is at the Ford Center in Evansville on March 17. Tickets go on sale Friday September 9 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased...
14news.com
Corrales, Ortiz take home season-long titles for Ellis Park summer meet
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Sunday was closing day of the Ellis Park summer meet, and there was still plenty left to be decided. Jockey Gerardo Corrales began the day with a three-win lead over Brian Hernandez Jr. Corrales won Sunday’s seventh race aboard “Redeemer” and he finished the 2022 meet...
14news.com
USI Recreation Fitness and Wellness building renovations underway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the University of Southern Indiana’s facilities is undergoing a major renovation. Officials say the Recreation Fitness and Wellness Center will soon grow by 3,100 square feet, allowing more space for university services and departments. There will also be office space for religious life,...
14news.com
Tri-State 84-year-old checks ziplining off bucket list
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While some of us are looking forward to fall, one Tri-State woman is making the most of summer. Rhonda Roberts sent us this video of her mom, Shirley, ziplining at her church picnic. Friends tell us Bethel Memorial Church held the picnic this weekend at Camp...
14news.com
YouthBuild Evansville holds graduation ceremony
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A special graduation ceremony is now in the books in downtown Evansville. YouthBuild is an education program designed to teach young people housing construction and regulations while receiving their high school equivalent degree. 13 students graduated from the program. After nine months, many of these students...
14news.com
‘Movement expected soon’ in Evansville house explosion investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office say there are no updates right now on the cause of the house explosion on N. Weinbach, but they do expect movement soon toward identifying the cause or ruling things out. The explosion earlier this month killed Jessica...
14news.com
Rivertown Pickleball breaks ground on new courts
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Construction on pickleball courts started Tuesday night in Warrick County. The Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana broke ground in the Newburgh Sports Complex off of Vann Road. Officials say the project will add 10 courts to the park. Leaders say the project is being supported...
14news.com
Work underway for Dawson Spring’s tornado memorial
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Work is underway for the Dawson Springs Rotary Club’s tornado memorial. Crews already started pouring concrete. 16 people in Hopkins County lost their lives in the December tornado. Dozens of others lost everything. The rotary club says they hope to have the memorial ready...
wamwamfm.com
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr., 52, of Washington, Indiana, passed away on August 23, 2022 in Washington. He was born on June 30, 1970, to the late James F. Carrico Sr., and Marjorie Ann Moore Carrico, in Washington, Indiana. Jimmy was a 1989 graduate of Washington Catholic High...
14news.com
SBA loan assistance center to open for counties including Dubois and Pike
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Businesses and residents in Daviess county and the surrounding Indiana counties of Dubois, Greene, Knox, Martin, and Pike may qualify for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) following severe storms and flooding July 23-25, 2022. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 1, the SBA...
Iconic festival moving outside Owensboro next year
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — After 36 years of drawing people from all over, the Reid’s Apple Festival will be making its way out of Owensboro. Starting in 2023, the festival will be hosted by a new venue. Organizers say the event will be moving to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot next year. […]
14news.com
Evansville’s recycling program suspended this week due to equipment issues
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city’s recycling program is suspended this week. Officials say that’s due to equipment problems. We’re told the baling machine at Tri-State Resource Recovery is not operational and parts to repair it may not be available until later this week. Residential recycling collections...
