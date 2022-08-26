Read full article on original website
Related
Freeland’s ‘Powderpuff’ kicker continues family football legacy
FREELAND, MI – When Brooke Riffel was 12 years old, her dad took her out to the practice field to kick field goals. “Guys were practicing around us … I was really nervous and thought this is really silly,” Riffel said. “But my dad (John Riffel) was a kicker at (Saginaw) MacArthur, so he wanted to show me how to kick. It was silly, but it was fun.”
Izzo speaks with WMSC, chats about assistant coaching changes
"I hope the day that comes when it's time for me to hit the road and enjoy life a little more I hope that for the next guy that comes in, the foundation is built," said Izzo.
WXYZ
College football is back! Here's how to watch Michigan, Michigan State & more this week
7 p.m. ET in Stillwater, Okla.
Michigan State Football: Game-by-game predictions for 2022
The 2022 Michigan State football season is a week away and that means it’s time to predict what the Spartans’ final record will be. It’s officially game week, Spartan fans. Michigan State football returns on Friday night and that means that it’s time for some game-by-game predictions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Severe Thunderstorm Watch covering Detroit, Ann Arbor, Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, Thumb for good reason
A line of severe thunderstorms with no significant breaks in the line is moving east into the eastern and southeastern part of Lower Michigan between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The severe thunderstorm watch covers the entire Saginaw Valley and Thumb, south to Ann Arbor and the entire Detroit area.
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Western Michigan-Michigan State outcome for Week 1
ESPN’s FPI predictions have been released for the 2022 season. It has already predicted how the season opener will go for Michigan State. Michigan State is coming off of a solid 2021 campaign. Mel Tucker finished with an 11-2 record, and was 1 or 2 games away from competing for a B1G title. While the Spartans lost some big names to the NFL draft, ESPN’s Football Power Index gives them a 94.1% chance of victory.
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash in East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No one was injured Tuesday night in a three vehicle crash in East Lansing. According to authorities, the crash happened near the intersection of Hagadorn Road and Grand River Avenue at about 9 p.m. Hagadorn Road had two lanes closed for about a half hour...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Students’ return to MSU brings overcrowding
EAST LANSING, Mich, (WLNS) – College students are also back on campus and Michigan State University made the start of the school year official with the fall welcome event for its freshman class. This year’s freshmen class is the largest class size in the university’s history. But with that many students coming onto campus, and […]
MLive.com
Tom Izzo’s new contract includes retirement job, new buyout
EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo doesn’t know when he plans to retire as Michigan State’s head basketball coach, and he says it won’t be in the immediate future. But whenever he does hang up his whistle, he has his next gig lined up. Izzo’s new contract...
See photos that celebrate Flint’s 45th HAP Crim Festival of Races
FLINT, MI — Step by step, runners and walkers trekked across Flint in epic fashion on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27. Whether it was a five-mile jaunt, the Teddy Bear Trot, Lois Craig Invitational or the classic 10-mile road race, each made strides accomplishing the annual feat while crossing the finish line on the bricks of Saginaw Street during the 45th HAP Crim Festival of Races.
nbc25news.com
Richfield Public School Academy closes due to staff illness
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Richfield Public School Academy has announced it will be closed until September 6th due to staff illness. Saginaw Public Schools is trying to level this teacher and substitute teacher shortage by establishing the Grow Our Own Program. Dr. Ramont Roberts is the Superintendent of Saginaw Public...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLive.com
Tom Izzo concerned about ‘unintended consequences’ of Big Ten adding USC, UCLA
GRAND RAPIDS – The most immediate consequence of the Big Ten’s summer expansion has already been realized: a new $7 billion television deal signed by the conference earlier this month. But it’s some of the other consequences of the conference adding USC and UCLA that have Tom Izzo...
PICTURES: Storms knock down trees, cause damage in mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Severe thunderstorms often bring damage and unexpected power outages. Crews are already out repairing storm damage. Want to see storm damage but don’t want to head into the elements? Don’t worry. 6 News is here for you with a recap of some of the storm damage mid-Michiganders are facing. A tree […]
Saginaw girl found slain hours after being reported missing
SAGINAW, MI — Hours after being reported missing, a Saginaw girl has been found dead on the city’s East Side, the victim of an apparent homicide. The girl was reported missing about 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from a home in the 800 block of South 12th Street, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter. During a search of the area, police found the girl’s body in an abandoned, overgrown lot on the same block, near the corner of South 12th and Annesley streets, Vetter said.
wcsx.com
Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event
For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
nbc25news.com
Best Western Hotel and Days Inn in Midland condemned
MIDLAND, Mich. - The City of Midland Building Department has condemned the Best Western Motel and Days Inn after an inspection. A multi-paged letter posted on the door details a series of electrical, mechanical, plumbing, building, fire and water related issues that the City investigated. Best Western Violation Letter -...
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
Ex-Texas cop pleads to pulling gun at Saginaw Township Black Lives Matter rally
SAGINAW, MI — A retired Texas police officer accused of pulling a gun at a Saginaw Township Black Lives Matter rally two summers ago has accepted a plea deal, much to his own chagrin. Terry L. Lange, 73, on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 30, appeared before Saginaw County...
abc12.com
Severe storms leaves 300,000 MI homes and businesses without power
MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Severe weather left 300,000 homes and businesses in Michigan without electricity. Consumers Energy said it restored power to 40,000 customers overnight after the storms on Monday. The utility said more than 350 crews would be working on repairs on Tuesday. In Mid-Michigan, severe storms packing winds as...
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
17K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 0