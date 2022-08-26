ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeland, MI

ESPN's FPI predicts Western Michigan-Michigan State outcome for Week 1

ESPN’s FPI predictions have been released for the 2022 season. It has already predicted how the season opener will go for Michigan State. Michigan State is coming off of a solid 2021 campaign. Mel Tucker finished with an 11-2 record, and was 1 or 2 games away from competing for a B1G title. While the Spartans lost some big names to the NFL draft, ESPN’s Football Power Index gives them a 94.1% chance of victory.
No injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No one was injured Tuesday night in a three vehicle crash in East Lansing. According to authorities, the crash happened near the intersection of Hagadorn Road and Grand River Avenue at about 9 p.m. Hagadorn Road had two lanes closed for about a half hour...
Students’ return to MSU brings overcrowding

EAST LANSING, Mich, (WLNS) – College students are also back on campus and Michigan State University made the start of the school year official with the fall welcome event for its freshman class. This year’s freshmen class is the largest class size in the university’s history. But with that many students coming onto campus, and […]
See photos that celebrate Flint’s 45th HAP Crim Festival of Races

FLINT, MI — Step by step, runners and walkers trekked across Flint in epic fashion on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27. Whether it was a five-mile jaunt, the Teddy Bear Trot, Lois Craig Invitational or the classic 10-mile road race, each made strides accomplishing the annual feat while crossing the finish line on the bricks of Saginaw Street during the 45th HAP Crim Festival of Races.
Richfield Public School Academy closes due to staff illness

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Richfield Public School Academy has announced it will be closed until September 6th due to staff illness. Saginaw Public Schools is trying to level this teacher and substitute teacher shortage by establishing the Grow Our Own Program. Dr. Ramont Roberts is the Superintendent of Saginaw Public...
PICTURES: Storms knock down trees, cause damage in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Severe thunderstorms often bring damage and unexpected power outages. Crews are already out repairing storm damage. Want to see storm damage but don’t want to head into the elements? Don’t worry. 6 News is here for you with a recap of some of the storm damage mid-Michiganders are facing. A tree […]
Saginaw girl found slain hours after being reported missing

SAGINAW, MI — Hours after being reported missing, a Saginaw girl has been found dead on the city’s East Side, the victim of an apparent homicide. The girl was reported missing about 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from a home in the 800 block of South 12th Street, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter. During a search of the area, police found the girl’s body in an abandoned, overgrown lot on the same block, near the corner of South 12th and Annesley streets, Vetter said.
Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event

For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
Best Western Hotel and Days Inn in Midland condemned

MIDLAND, Mich. - The City of Midland Building Department has condemned the Best Western Motel and Days Inn after an inspection. A multi-paged letter posted on the door details a series of electrical, mechanical, plumbing, building, fire and water related issues that the City investigated. Best Western Violation Letter -...
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE

If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
Severe storms leaves 300,000 MI homes and businesses without power

MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Severe weather left 300,000 homes and businesses in Michigan without electricity. Consumers Energy said it restored power to 40,000 customers overnight after the storms on Monday. The utility said more than 350 crews would be working on repairs on Tuesday. In Mid-Michigan, severe storms packing winds as...
