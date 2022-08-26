Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Morning Light Studio LLC to be at Jubilee
Carrie Dawson, owner of Morning Light Studio LLC, is a ceramic artist from Wheeling, WV, that is hand-making functional pieces of pottery art with the goal of bringing joy and a feeling of closeness to nature when her pieces are in use. She started taking pottery classes in 2009 from...
WVNews
Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad, All Season Real Estate are Barbour Chamber Members of Month
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad and All Seasons Real Estate Offices are the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce Members of the Month for September. The Durbin & Greenbrier Railroad operates the West Virginia Central Railroad, which features freight and tourist passenger services in...
WVNews
Morgan Macrame new to Jubilee this year
Teresa Morgan, of Morgan Macrame, is a macrame artist from Fairmont, WV, who is new to the festival this year. She makes unique functional macrame pieces and decor. Teresa was taught at a young age to make plant hangers and the basic knots. She has taken macrame to another level.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, officials call 2022 best year for Palatine Park yet
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With summer winding down and only one free show left to be seen at Palatine Park, Marion County officials are claiming 2022 to be the biggest and most successful year in the park’s history thanks to a lineup of talented, crowd-pleasing shows, delicious food and a welcoming atmosphere.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
UMWA, Marion Co. AFL-CIO invite community to Labor Day picnic for first time since 2019
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time since 2019, the United Mine Workers of America and Marion County AFL-CIO are holding their annual Labor Day Picnic at Hough Park in Mannington this weekend. And officials are encouraging the community to come out for the event. The picnic,...
WVNews
Jubilee loses longtime supporter with death of Billy Adler
The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee and the Adler Family have been intertwined since the event’s inception nearly 50 years ago. The elder Bill Adler even gave it its name: The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee. The younger Bill Adler, who recently and suddenly passed away, helped to revive the annual festival several years ago.
WVNews
Covered Bridge Baskets returning to Jubilee
Returning to the festival this year is basket weaving artisan, Jill Schiefelbein of Covered Bridge Baskets, from Philippi, WV. She is a proud Tamarack Artisan. You can see her beautiful handwoven pieces such as baskets, business card wagons, market baskets, divided organizers, and totes with leather handles or straps, at booth #35 at the 2022 Jackson’s Mill Jubilee this Labor Day weekend.
WVNews
The Gnome Lady to be at Jubilee
Barbara Lee aka The Gnome Lady, an artisan from French Creek, WV, hand-makes all gnome-themed pieces, and is new to the festival this year. Barbara enjoys hand making her unique gnome-themed crafts and says that it “gives me a sense of relaxation”. She also said that “Gnomies Adopt-A-Gnome is a fun way to own a Gnome”, and that “each Gnome has their own unique personality”. She will be selling her handmade gnomes, candles, gnome clay earrings, keychains, pins, magnets, and beanbag frogs through her business “Gnomies Adopt-A-Gnome” in booth #53 at Jackson’s Mill Jubilee, Sept. 2, 3, and 4, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Morgantown, West Virginia, businessman gets 27-month fed prison term in tax fraud case
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 43-year-old Morgantown man has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison and been ordered to pay nearly $435,000 in restitution in a tax fraud case. Travis A. Harner had pleaded guilty to filing a false income tax return in January, admitting he...
WVNews
LC Golf in Full Swing
Lewis County golf continues to march toward the postseason with a pair of matches over the past week, with the first at Fairmont Field Club and the second at Tygart Lake. On Aug. 22, the Minutemen took on Fairmont Senior, North Marion, Lincoln, and Robert C. Byrd at Fairmont Field Club. Lewis County finished third among the five teams, ahead of Lincoln and RCB. (RCB did not field the required four players to compete as a team.)
WVNews
Bridgeport's Alexa Martin excels on the volleyball court and in the classroom
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For Bridgeport’s Alexa Martin, what seemed to be a setback turned into a blessing in disguise. “I started volleyball in sixth grade,” Martin said. “I was cut from the soccer team, so my friend and I decided at the last minute to start volleyball. It’s been a passion ever since. I hope to pursue it next year out of college.”
WVNews
Lady Minutemen fall to B-U, Nicholas, Hoover
Lewis County’s Lady Minutemen soccer team battled through a tough week, falling to rival Buckhannon-Upshur in the opener and dropping games against Nicholas County and Herbert Hoover to close out the week. In the second game of the season-opening doubleheader, the Bucs made short work of the Lady Minutemen,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Minutemen soccer unbeaten in Week One
The Lewis County High School Minutemen opened the season in strong fashion, going unbeaten in three games, with a draw against Buckhannon-Upshur to open the year, followed by wins over Nicholas County and Herbert Hoover. In the season opener in Buckhannon, both teams had chances in the early minutes of...
WVNews
Fearless Picks: WVU - Pitt
The Brawl is back -- and so too is our panel of fearless prognosticators, who share their views and predictions on how the WVU - Pitt battle will play out, along with their score forecasts. Picking the winner is the first challenge, but we'll also track the scoring differential between...
Comments / 0