Barbara Lee aka The Gnome Lady, an artisan from French Creek, WV, hand-makes all gnome-themed pieces, and is new to the festival this year. Barbara enjoys hand making her unique gnome-themed crafts and says that it “gives me a sense of relaxation”. She also said that “Gnomies Adopt-A-Gnome is a fun way to own a Gnome”, and that “each Gnome has their own unique personality”. She will be selling her handmade gnomes, candles, gnome clay earrings, keychains, pins, magnets, and beanbag frogs through her business “Gnomies Adopt-A-Gnome” in booth #53 at Jackson’s Mill Jubilee, Sept. 2, 3, and 4, 2022.

FRENCH CREEK, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO