ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Morning Light Studio LLC to be at Jubilee

Carrie Dawson, owner of Morning Light Studio LLC, is a ceramic artist from Wheeling, WV, that is hand-making functional pieces of pottery art with the goal of bringing joy and a feeling of closeness to nature when her pieces are in use. She started taking pottery classes in 2009 from...
WHEELING, WV
WVNews

Morgan Macrame new to Jubilee this year

Teresa Morgan, of Morgan Macrame, is a macrame artist from Fairmont, WV, who is new to the festival this year. She makes unique functional macrame pieces and decor. Teresa was taught at a young age to make plant hangers and the basic knots. She has taken macrame to another level.
FAIRMONT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Business
Clarksburg, WV
Government
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

Jubilee loses longtime supporter with death of Billy Adler

The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee and the Adler Family have been intertwined since the event’s inception nearly 50 years ago. The elder Bill Adler even gave it its name: The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee. The younger Bill Adler, who recently and suddenly passed away, helped to revive the annual festival several years ago.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Covered Bridge Baskets returning to Jubilee

Returning to the festival this year is basket weaving artisan, Jill Schiefelbein of Covered Bridge Baskets, from Philippi, WV. She is a proud Tamarack Artisan. You can see her beautiful handwoven pieces such as baskets, business card wagons, market baskets, divided organizers, and totes with leather handles or straps, at booth #35 at the 2022 Jackson’s Mill Jubilee this Labor Day weekend.
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

The Gnome Lady to be at Jubilee

Barbara Lee aka The Gnome Lady, an artisan from French Creek, WV, hand-makes all gnome-themed pieces, and is new to the festival this year. Barbara enjoys hand making her unique gnome-themed crafts and says that it “gives me a sense of relaxation”. She also said that “Gnomies Adopt-A-Gnome is a fun way to own a Gnome”, and that “each Gnome has their own unique personality”. She will be selling her handmade gnomes, candles, gnome clay earrings, keychains, pins, magnets, and beanbag frogs through her business “Gnomies Adopt-A-Gnome” in booth #53 at Jackson’s Mill Jubilee, Sept. 2, 3, and 4, 2022.
FRENCH CREEK, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ribbon Cutting#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#Buff City Soap#Wv News#Ashley Furniture
WVNews

LC Golf in Full Swing

Lewis County golf continues to march toward the postseason with a pair of matches over the past week, with the first at Fairmont Field Club and the second at Tygart Lake. On Aug. 22, the Minutemen took on Fairmont Senior, North Marion, Lincoln, and Robert C. Byrd at Fairmont Field Club. Lewis County finished third among the five teams, ahead of Lincoln and RCB. (RCB did not field the required four players to compete as a team.)
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport's Alexa Martin excels on the volleyball court and in the classroom

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For Bridgeport’s Alexa Martin, what seemed to be a setback turned into a blessing in disguise. “I started volleyball in sixth grade,” Martin said. “I was cut from the soccer team, so my friend and I decided at the last minute to start volleyball. It’s been a passion ever since. I hope to pursue it next year out of college.”
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Lady Minutemen fall to B-U, Nicholas, Hoover

Lewis County’s Lady Minutemen soccer team battled through a tough week, falling to rival Buckhannon-Upshur in the opener and dropping games against Nicholas County and Herbert Hoover to close out the week. In the second game of the season-opening doubleheader, the Bucs made short work of the Lady Minutemen,...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Walmart
WVNews

Minutemen soccer unbeaten in Week One

The Lewis County High School Minutemen opened the season in strong fashion, going unbeaten in three games, with a draw against Buckhannon-Upshur to open the year, followed by wins over Nicholas County and Herbert Hoover. In the season opener in Buckhannon, both teams had chances in the early minutes of...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Fearless Picks: WVU - Pitt

The Brawl is back -- and so too is our panel of fearless prognosticators, who share their views and predictions on how the WVU - Pitt battle will play out, along with their score forecasts. Picking the winner is the first challenge, but we'll also track the scoring differential between...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy