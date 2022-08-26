Silver Lane Plaza tenants concerned about use of eminent domain
EAST HARTFORD — Silver Lane Plaza tenants expressed their concerns about the possibility of using eminent domain to acquire the long-blighted shopping center during a Redevelopment Agency public hearing Thursday.
A redevelopment plan for Silver Lane, based on a study done by Goman & York, was approved by the Town Council on Aug. 2. The plan focuses on the plaza because of its deteriorating conditions and negative impact on surrounding businesses.
But tenants within the plaza believe their businesses are finally recovering from the pandemic and doing better than ever.
