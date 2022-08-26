Silver Lane Plaza tenants concerned about use of eminent domain

Buy Now Residents and town officials listen to advising firm Goman & York's presentation on the Silver Lane Redevelopment Plan in April 2022, which is designed to help guide the town's efforts in improving the area. (Journal Inquirer file photo) Joseph Villanova

EAST HARTFORD — Silver Lane Plaza tenants expressed their concerns about the possibility of using eminent domain to acquire the long-blighted shopping center during a Redevelopment Agency public hearing Thursday.

A redevelopment plan for Silver Lane, based on a study done by Goman & York, was approved by the Town Council on Aug. 2. The plan focuses on the plaza because of its deteriorating conditions and negative impact on surrounding businesses.

But tenants within the plaza believe their businesses are finally recovering from the pandemic and doing better than ever.