NBA’s Taurean Prince Arrested on Texas ‘Fugitive Warrant’

DALLAS - Baylor product and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested at the Miami International Airport on Thursday and is being held in a Florida jail on a “fugitive warrant out of state extradite.”

Amid reports that the arrest is related to drug possession, we do know that the warrant originated in Texas.

“We are aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information,” The Timberwolves said in a statement.

Prince is a native of Texas, a former first-round pick who is now a six-year NBA veteran.

Prince, 28, was a key member of the Timberwolves last season, the 6-6 defender coming off the bench to play 17 minutes per game.

Prince signed a two-year, $14.6 million contract this off-season to remain in Minnesota with the T’Wolves.

The arrest is due to an outstanding warrant from of Texas, said area police, who moved Prince from the airport after his arrest, and who was then taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.

Prince was the former No. 12 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, taken then by the Utah Jazz, and he has also played for the Brooklyn Nets, the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers before arriving in Minnesota last year, where he helped lead the team to an NBA playoff berth.

