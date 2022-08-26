ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Ron DeSantis’ Latest Political Stunt Blows Up In His Face

Ron DeSantis' Latest Political Stunt Blows Up In His Face. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Citizens of Florida who were arrested as part of Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor | Utah News

Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor. via IFTTT. Note from...
UTAH STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

DC man faces charges of murdering a woman in front of her child

Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police say a DC man is being extradited back to the District to face charges of...
WASHINGTON, DC
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Authorities investigating death of toddler in New Jersey driveway

Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The death of a toddler in a New Jersey driveway is under investigation. CBS2’s Alecia Reid...
PUBLIC SAFETY
2urbangirls.com

Georgia man sentenced to 7/12 years for identity, bank fraud

LOS ANGELES – A Georgia man was sentenced today to 94 months in federal prison for participating in a nationwide fraud ring that used stolen Social Security numbers – including those belonging to children – to create synthetic identities used to open lines of credit, create shell companies, and steal nearly $2 million from financial institutions.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Herschel Walker makes campaign stop in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from the initial reporting of this story. A July SurveyUSA poll by 11Alive indicated Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, had a slight edge over his opponent, Herschel Walker, with a nine-point lead. But that's not slowing down his Republican challenger.
ATLANTA, GA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

2 killed in shooting inside Oregon supermarket

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Officers in Bend, Oregon, said a gunman killed two people inside a Safeway supermarket Sunday before taking their own life.
BEND, OR
Person
Donald Trump
1470 WFNT

Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States

There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Michigan

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
MICHIGAN STATE
WALB 10

Former Ga. first lady passes away

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sandra Deal, the former first lady of Georgia, has passed away. She died from breast cancer that turned into brain cancer, our sister station CBS 46 reports. “As she will for so many Georgians, Mrs. Deal will remain steadfast in our hearts and memories, just as...
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Man 'freaks out', hugs cashier at South Carolina convenience store after lottery win

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — While visiting friends in the Upstate, an Atlanta man played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $300,000. His lucky break came when he stopped for a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. He scratched the ticket in the store’s parking lot.

