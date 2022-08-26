Read full article on original website
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Ron DeSantis’ Latest Political Stunt Blows Up In His Face
Ron DeSantis' Latest Political Stunt Blows Up In His Face. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Citizens of Florida who were arrested as part of Ron...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor | Utah News
Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor. via IFTTT. Note from...
Georgia House 153 candidate says Herschel Walker endorsement provides a boost
ALBANY — Albany firefighter and state House candidate Tracy Taylor was enthused after a visit from U.S. Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker but said he was even more excited by the endorsement from the former University of Georgia football standout. Walker, the Republican nominee seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
DC man faces charges of murdering a woman in front of her child
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police say a DC man is being extradited back to the District to face charges of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Authorities investigating death of toddler in New Jersey driveway
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The death of a toddler in a New Jersey driveway is under investigation. CBS2’s Alecia Reid...
2urbangirls.com
Georgia man sentenced to 7/12 years for identity, bank fraud
LOS ANGELES – A Georgia man was sentenced today to 94 months in federal prison for participating in a nationwide fraud ring that used stolen Social Security numbers – including those belonging to children – to create synthetic identities used to open lines of credit, create shell companies, and steal nearly $2 million from financial institutions.
WXIA 11 Alive
Herschel Walker makes campaign stop in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from the initial reporting of this story. A July SurveyUSA poll by 11Alive indicated Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, had a slight edge over his opponent, Herschel Walker, with a nine-point lead. But that's not slowing down his Republican challenger.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
2 killed in shooting inside Oregon supermarket
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Officers in Bend, Oregon, said a gunman killed two people inside a Safeway supermarket Sunday before taking their own life.
RELATED PEOPLE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Police search for woman accused of pistol whipping, robbing person in east valley
Police search for woman accused of pistol whipping, robbing person in east valley. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Las Vegas Metro police are searching for...
26 alleged gang members indicted after series of crimes against Atlanta celebrities, Fulton DA says
ATLANTA — There were 26 people arrested in connection to gang-related activity in metro Atlanta; many incidents are connected to well-known celebrities in the city, according to the Fulton District Attorney on Monday. DA Fani Willis, announced that they are formally bringing RICO charges against the "Drug Rich Gang."
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Hurricane Ida 1 year later | St. Bernard Parish | New Orleans News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. St. Bernard Parish President Guy Mcinnis shares how the parish is doing 1 year later. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
East St. Louis police investigating Saturday homicide | St. Louis News
East St. Louis police investigating Saturday homicide. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The woman was identified as Harriett Childers, a nurse at SSM Health Cardinals...
IN THIS ARTICLE
12 Georgia residents facing life in prison after alleged multi-drug trafficking operation
MACON, Ga. — A total of 12 people are facing federal drug and gun charges for allegedly being involved in the armed distribution of massive amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
9-year-old who nearly drowned at Utah reservoir meets man who saved him | Utah News
9-year-old who nearly drowned at Utah reservoir meets man who saved him. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Six days after Paxton was stuck in a...
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Michigan
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man wiped out $48M in student loans with disabled veterans scam, officials say
LITHONIA, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend years in prison for a fraud scheme that wiped out around $48 million in federal student loans for hundreds of borrowers that he claimed were disabled military veterans, officials say. Officials say 41-year-old De'reek Banks of Lithonia, Georgia operated a business that...
WALB 10
Former Ga. first lady passes away
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sandra Deal, the former first lady of Georgia, has passed away. She died from breast cancer that turned into brain cancer, our sister station CBS 46 reports. “As she will for so many Georgians, Mrs. Deal will remain steadfast in our hearts and memories, just as...
FOX Carolina
‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket. According to the...
WYFF4.com
Man 'freaks out', hugs cashier at South Carolina convenience store after lottery win
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — While visiting friends in the Upstate, an Atlanta man played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $300,000. His lucky break came when he stopped for a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. He scratched the ticket in the store’s parking lot.
Comments / 0