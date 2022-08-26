ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Let's Eat LA

5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented Here

Los Angeles is home to some of the most famous and popular foods in the nation. Here are a few of the most iconic eats. (Los Angeles, CA) - Los Angeles is known fo many things: Hollywood, the beach, and traffic. But it is also known for its food. And some of the most iconic dishes have been around longer than you might think.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

80 Incredible Things To Do This September In L.A.

While the days begin to oscillate between mild and boiling, outdoor pursuits still reign this month. September is the perfect time to make the most of the California weather and there’s no better way to do that than soaking up the sunshine with a gorgeous, new rooftop spot and invigorating open-air activities. Get inspired by this list of things to do in September in L.A. The groundbreaking experience that saved Halloween in 2020 is back and it’s bigger than ever before. Haunt O’ Ween is bringing its signature brand of epically-scaled holiday treats to Woodland Hills this fall—and they...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

KTLA 5 Morning News crew nails it

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The KTLA 5 Morning News staff and KTLA viewers showed off some of their favorite fingernail looks on Aug. 28, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

This Old Neighborhood Market And Deli In Culver City Has A Gorgeous Hidden Patio

Tucked away on a residential street in L.A.’s hip Culver City neighborhood is a secret haven that has been serving up gourmet heaven since 1925. If you weren’t looking carefully, you’d easily mistake Jackson Deli and Market for a rundown cafe—as most locals would prefer. However, keen gem-seekers will know that the old handpainted sign leads to a backyard oasis and arguably the best pastrami sandwiches in Los Angeles. The main store boasts towering shelves lined with curated products and fresh produce. At the heart of it all, there’s a gleaming glass deli bar housing all the mouthwatering meats that get sliced up for your wrap or sandwich. You can choose a signature wrap or sandwich, or you could even custom-make your own from the incredible list of ingredients. Once you have your lunch of choice in hand, you can walk along the side alley with ivy-covered walls to a lush, hidden patio. You’ll find a picturesque garden with a fountain, a gazebo, a pond with fish, couches, a pizza oven (we’ll get back to this) and several tables with umbrellas.
CULVER CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
Popculture

Peek Inside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's Longtime $11M Home

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shiver's marriage ended over a decade ago, but it was not until last fall that they finally agreed to settle their divorce privately. For the last years of their marriage, they lived in a Los Angeles mansion that went up for sale with an $11 million price tag. Thanks to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, fans can get a look at the expansive estate, which sits on a country lane off of Sunset Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktla#News Media#Mobile Media#Yelp#Zennie62media#Ktla 5 News#The Oakland News Now#World
flaunt.com

With a launch dinner in Downtown Los Angeles this week, YG & his ‘4Hunnid’ brand released Drop I.

With a launch dinner in Downtown Los Angeles this week, YG & his ‘4Hunnid’ brand released Drop I. The rapper - best known for his influential, industry respected, public loved, party-ready anthems and honest narratives depicting life in Compton; has proudly resurged the 4Hunnid brand with this latest drop. With pieces that include slogans giving the “true street definition” of a gangster. The 4Hunnid collection is embedded with YG and his personal narrative of Compton street culture, daily morals, and lifestyle that influence his music.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
Eater

A Beloved 50-Year Chinese Restaurant Has Closed Forever in Chinatown

Chinese Friends Restaurant has closed its doors in Chinatown, ending a remarkable 50-year run for the restaurant on Broadway. The current owners are retiring, meaning no more kung pao chicken, mushu burritos, or sizzling rice soup. “We’ve had the pleasure of serving the community for 50 years,” says a note taped to the door, “and now it is time for us to close this chapter and enjoy our retirement.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

A Sneak Peek at Beverly Center Restaurant Week Starting September 15 in LA

Beverly Hills is home to renowned restaurants owned by Michelin-starred chefs and celebrity investors. From Rodeo Drive to La Cienega Blvd, there are plenty of dining options that range from seafood to steaks. With that said, Beverly Center allows you to enjoy a quality bite while shopping, with its handful of amazing restaurants that make this center way more elevated than a normal mall. Best of all, starting Sept. 15, guests are able to enjoy a special taste of these eateries at the Beverly Center Restaurant Week. Here’s an inside look at the many delicious deals and discounts! Beverly Center Restaurant Week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind

Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy