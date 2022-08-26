Trigger Laws Make Abortion Off Limits for Millions; Patients Face “Intolerable” Risk & Uncertainty

After almost five decades, the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has allowed conservative state legislatures to dictate when, where and whether safe, legal abortion is available. While eliminating this right may have shocked some people, for many Black women abortion already was a right that could not be fully exercised. Because of funding restrictions, waiting periods and other barriers imposed by federal and state policies, many of us spent the past five decades fighting for access to a right that others enjoyed.

POLITICS ・ 13 MINUTES AGO