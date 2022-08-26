ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Hip-Hop and More at Westgate

Las Vegas(KLAS)-‘Boombox’, a Vegas residency on shuffle is set to launch on Wednesday at the Westgate featuring Ceelo Green, Tone Loc, Kid N Play, JJ Fad and Snap’s Thea Austin, and legendary DJ Eric B…. who is joining JC Fernandez to talk about this event.
restaurantclicks.com

Las Vegas Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit

Las Vegas, Nevada, is a city where many people go to gamble, dance, drink, and be merry. It’s a hot spot for bachelorette/bachelor parties, birthday parties, weddings, and all kinds of celebrations. But many people don’t know that it’s also home to a wide range of delicious soul food....
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Man accused of setting car on fire in front of Las Vegas hospital

Man accused of setting car on fire in front of Las Vegas hospital. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A man is facing arson charges after...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas among rudest cities in America, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report found Las Vegas is among the top five rudest cities in America. Compiled by Preply, the company says they surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level of their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors.
TheStreet

Las Vegas Has Some Good News for Its Visitors

Las Vegas and Disneyland have been perennial vacation favorites for decades. It’s very safe to say they each offer very different vibes, for very different demographics. Disneyland opened in Anaheim, California in 1955, and has evolved into the ideal of what an amusement park can be, regularly attracting 16 to 18 million visitors a year, while offering one of the most immersive entertainment experiences around. Visiting Disneyland, or one of Disney’s (DIS) other parks, has become a rite of passage for many families, or at least the ones that can afford it.
Fox5 KVVU

Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite the profitable trip to the Ninth Island after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas. According to Boyd Gaming, the guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the $153,651.87 jackpot while playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.
8 News Now

Atomic test site tours full after 4 hours

Registrations for tours of the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) -- home to the above and below-ground atomic test sites -- are now available to the public. The NNSS was ground zero for above and below-ground atomic bomb testing from the mid-1950s through 1992.
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Pizza Shop Serves Up ‘Grasshopper’ Pizza

What kind of topping do you like on your pizza? The average person or the more traditional pizza coinsure might say pepperoni, sausage or even pineapple, but GRASSHOPPERS? The Mike & Carla Morning Show found out that Evel Pizza right here in Las Vegas has gone viral for serving up pizza with grasshoppers on it!
