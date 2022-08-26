A Wasco High School student was arrested Monday after Kern County sheriff’s deputies seized a gun and marijuana from him on campus, according to a news release. “Based on the information available to deputies, it is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the students,” the KCSO news release said. “There is no immediate information that the student brought the gun to school with the intent to harm students or staff.”

WASCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO