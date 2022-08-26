ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

Judge denies diversion program for accused hit-and-run driver in deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Tuesday denied a request by an accused hit-and-run driver to enter a mental health diversion program, and she remains facing trial on felony charges including gross vehicular manslaughter. Stephanie Heninger has argued she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from domestic violence and feared “violent retribution” if […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man shot and killed in McFarland identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (8 p.m.) At approximatley 5:19 p.m. on August 16, McFarland Police officers responded to the 500 block of 3rd Street regarding reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple gunshot injuries, said the department. Officers and Kern County Fire Department...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Two arrested on murder, arson charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office would not comment today, but deputies have arrested two people on charges of murder, arson and conspiracy. The suspects live less than 30 minutes from where human remains were found August 15th on Backus Road, in rural Kern County between Rosamond and Mojave. The sheriff’s office has refused […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Phone scam targets individuals in Kern County

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office would like to warn the public about a phone scam targeting individuals in Kern County. At this time, residents are reporting that they are receiving phone calls with a call back number that is our public phone number, (661) 391-7500, and we've even had reports that use names of active personnel.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Child, 12, struck by vehicle in northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child, 12, was struck by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the child was struck by a white GMC Yukon near Water and North King streets. A 17 news photographer at the scene […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man allegedly shot girlfriend for working longer hours: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Angry his girlfriend had a new job and was working longer hours, Glenn Jones spent the afternoon of Aug. 12 drinking heavily and waiting for her to get home, according to court documents. Around 7 p.m. Jones drove by Christine Patrice Medina‘s house on First Street as she pulled up and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man rescued from canal, fell in near Central Park at Mill Creek: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was rescued by a Good Samaritan Tuesday night from a canal on Truxtun Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said Amtrak reported a man drowning at around 8:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Truxtun Avenue near Central Park at Mill Creek.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Suspect of stabbing in south Bakersfield at large

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person was stabbed Tuesday night near a Walgreens in south Bakersfield, according to police officials. Police said they are still searching for the attacker. The incident happened just before midnight on Brundage Lane and Chester Avenue, according to PulsePoint. Police at the scene did...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Cause of death in Vagabond Inn shooting released

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Kern County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death for the man killed in an Aug. 14 shooting at the Vagabond Inn in South Bakersfield. Officials said Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif., was shot in the head by another man around 7:24 p.m. Hernandez was transported to Kern […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Terra Bella man hit by truck while running from officers

According to the Tulare Police Department, at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, dispatchers received a notification from a license plate reader (LPR) in the area of Leland and Hillman. The notification advised that a stolen vehicle was in the area and provided the vehicle description. Officers responded to the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle.
TERRA BELLA, CA
KGET

12-year-old still missing after 2 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department continues to seek the public’s help in locating a child that has been missing since November of 2020. Krystyna Carreno was 12 years old when she was last seen on Nov. 20, 2020, according to the sheriff’s office and has not been found. Krystyna is now […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Wasco high schooler arrested on suspicion of drug, gun charges

A Wasco High School student was arrested Monday after Kern County sheriff’s deputies seized a gun and marijuana from him on campus, according to a news release. “Based on the information available to deputies, it is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the students,” the KCSO news release said. “There is no immediate information that the student brought the gun to school with the intent to harm students or staff.”
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CHP: Woman arrested after man dies in rollover crash

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a Bakersfield woman on suspicion of felony DUI Saturday, after a rollover crash left a man dead in the Fort Tejon area, according to a CHP news release. A 2004 Toyota Solara was found on its roof in the right shoulder of the northbound lanes...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Family holds vigil for victim of fatal DUI on I-5 in Lebec

FORT TEJON, Calif. (KGET) – One person has died Saturday night after a vehicle rolled off Interstate 5 in Lebec, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of I-5 north of Lebec Service road around 7:11 p.m., according to CHP’s incident report. Authorities arriving at the scene said […]
LEBEC, CA

