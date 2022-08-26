2 local primary races are being recounted today, here’s why

Election officials in two local counties are going to pull the ballots and count again.

Four local races are going through a recount Friday because the results were so close.

The recounts are happening in Orange and Volusia counties because of races where neither candidate got above the 50% needed to secure a win.

The margin to determine the top two candidates in some of these races is just a handful of ballots.

Orange County will see two runoffs in two county commissioner races for county commissioner in District 4. The difference for second place was separated by just over 100 votes.

The recount will decide whether Mercedes Fonseca or Karl Pearson will face Maribel Cordero.

In District 6, just one vote separated the second and third-place nominees.

The recount will decide whether Michael Scott or Cynthia Harris will head to runoffs.

Over in Volusia County, there is a similar situation for two races.

Preliminary results for the Republican state house primary, in District 29, show Webster Barnaby defeated Elizabeth Fetter-Hoff by just 26 votes.

For the Ponce Inlet town council seat four, Joe Villa-Nella topped David Israel by only six votes.

Those narrow margins also triggered a recount to decide which two candidates will face off in November runoffs.

The recount in Volusia County will begin at 9 a.m., and Orange County will get underway at 1 p.m.

