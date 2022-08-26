Read full article on original website
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Bodycam video released of 2 arrest in connection to their infant’s death
Bodycam video released of 2 arrest in connection to their infant's death. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Parents were arrested by Atlanta police in connection...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Alleged gang members indicted in Fulton County, accused of targeting influencers
Alleged gang members indicted in Fulton County, accused of targeting influencers. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Investigators said close to 20 people listed in the...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
7-year-old killed at family gathering | What we know
7-year-old killed at family gathering | What we know. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. APD said the little girl was shot in the head. The...
Fight between Clayton County brothers leads to 1 shot, killed, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County man is accused of shooting and killing his brother after an argument early Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials were called to Riverwood Townhouses around 3:40 a.m. at 681 Flint River Road in Riverdale about...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Neighbors on edge after woman sitting in her car was shot in Lithonia
Neighbors on edge after woman sitting in her car was shot in Lithonia. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police in Lithonia are investigating after a...
CBS 46
Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
7-year-old girl shot to death during family gathering, Atlanta police say
7-year-old girl shot to death during family gathering, Atlanta police say. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Atlanta Police are investigating after they said a child...
14-year-old girl arrested for fire set inside metro Walmart, police say
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Police have charged a 14-year-old with arson one week after police say someone intentionally set a fire inside a metro Walmart. Peachtree City Fire Department Chief Wilbur Harbin said the fire broke out inside the store on Highway 54 just after 7 p.m. last Wednesday. Channel 2 Action News was live as firefighters worked to put out the flames during WSB Tonight.
Trilith, the Atlanta-Area Film Studio and Living Community, Slapped With Racial Discrimination Lawsuit
Four residents of the Atlanta-area community Trilith, which is one of the largest studio spaces in the country and also home to a town and living community made up of film professionals, have sued the organization for racial discrimination. The claims in the lawsuit, obtained by TheWrap and filed on...
Mother of 7-year-old girl shot at family gathering in Atlanta charged, denied bond
ATLANTA — The woman charged in connection to a 7-year-old girl's weekend death has been identified as the child's mother by Atlanta Police. She was denied bond during a court appearance on Monday. Kameka Springfield, 44, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Clayton County teacher burned when house set on fire in Riverdale
Clayton County teacher burned when house set on fire in Riverdale. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. More information has been released about the house on...
fox5atlanta.com
2 couples get into dispute, exchange gunfire, DeKalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It was a shooting dispute that started at a house and ended up at a gas station a mile away, DeKalb County police say. Investigators are trying to determine the timeline of events at two locations where multiple shots were fired by various people and left up to four people injured.
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta news for Monday, Aug. 29 | 7-year-old killed at family gathering in Atlanta
APD said she was shot in the head and died. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the child as Ava Phillips.
26 alleged gang members indicted after series of celebrity home invasions across metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Fulton County District Attorney’s office has indicted 26 people they say carried out a series of high-profile robberies at celebrity’s homes. The 220-page indictment alleges that most people named were part of a gang involved in a series of home invasions and burglaries targeting both celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta.
‘Violent gang member’ arrested on multiple charges in South Fulton, police say
SOUTH FULTON — A documented gang member and violent offender has been arrested in South Fulton County, police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The City of South Fulton Police Department said Larry Little was arrested on seven counts of aggravated assault, one count of armed robbery, gun charges and several other warrants. He was also wanted for a probation violations for participation in a criminal street gang out of DeKalb County.
3 arrested after man shot 20 times with pellet gun in Cobb County park, police say
ACWORTH, Ga. — Police say three people are in custody after shooting people at a Cobb County park with an airsoft gun, police say. Channel 2′s Michele Newell spoke with one man who says he was shot 20 times. The marks left behind can still be seen on his back and leg.
Missing Lithonia K-9 found with gunshot wound, had to be put down, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Lithonia Police Department officials have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a missing K-9 was found with a gunshot wound. Police said Officer Perro was located early Monday morning by The DeKalb County Animal Control. “As of right now we do not have a...
thisis50.com
GA rising stars Clay James and Pimp Sweet Tooth have signed a deal with 300 Entertainment’s Sparta Distribution
Clay James and Pimp Sweet Tooth aka ‘Southern Playas’ have been making noise on the Atlanta indie scene for quite some time. You may have first heard about the duo performing and making a name for themselves at Department Store on Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta. A lot of other people’s first encounter with the group was when they toured the country opening for hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg or their memorable performances at the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas. If you’re a new comer to the movement you should definitely catch up on their music and check out “Southern Playas Vol.1 and 2” which is available on all digital streaming platforms. Volume 3 of the Southern Playas series will be releasing this fall on 300 Entertainment’s independent distribution arm ‘Sparta’. This is a highly anticipated release amongst their fans in Atlanta. Clay who first caught a buzz from being discovered by fellow Savannah native and ‘Outkast’ legend ‘Big Boi’ has been having a heck of solo run with a number of appearances on MTV and BET for his music videos as well as cameos in other peoples videos like hip hop legend Missy Elliot. While Pimp Sweet Tooth on the other hand has become a Tik Tok phenomenon gaining over 5 million views on the app in the past year. His poems and freestyles have been gaining the attention of lots of other influencers and celebrities; ultimately catapulting the South Carolina native to instant stardom. Outside of music, Clay James is also making his acting debut in the film “Out On A Lim” starring Tray Chaney and Jamal Woolard which is set to release later this year. Both these young men are also entrepreneurs and thriving business owners; Clay has a studio in Decatur called ‘Sound Lynk’ and Sweet Tooth owns ‘Playas Only Clothing Co’ which is gaining a big buzz in Atlanta. The group also have a new single releasing soon with DJ Funky and The Coalition DJs entitled “She A Hustla” produced by Zaytoven. Stay in tune with their movement by following them on social media:
Newnan Times-Herald
Wallet-snatcher sought by sheriff’s office
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a wallet-snatching. On Aug. 23, an unknown female was caught on store surveillance cameras taking a wallet from a victim’s shopping cart at the Publix Super Market at 100 Glenda Trace in Newnan.
CBS 46
1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to shooting death of 7-year-old in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 7-year-old girl who was shot and killed during a family gathering in Atlanta on Saturday evening has been identified as Ava Phillips. Family members of Phillips confirmed her death and provided CBS46 News with pictures of her. The shooting happened at Camden Vantage Apartments in...
