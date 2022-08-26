ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Tip-off Time, TV Designation Set for 2022-23 Louisville-Kentucky Matchup

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uMuGq_0hWTltAF00

The Battle of the Bluegrass will take place on New Year's Eve.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We've known for a couple months now that the 2022-23 iteration of the annual showdown between the Louisville and Kentucky men's basketball programs will take place on New Year's Eve at Rupp Arena , and now we have additional details.

The Cardinals announced Friday that the Battle of the Bluegrass will tip-off at 12:00 p.m. EST that day, with the game being televised on CBS.

It will the first time since 2011 that the Battle of the Bluegrass will be held on New Year's Eve. Louisville won 62-59 in their previous meeting against Kentucky on Dec. 26, 2020 at the KFC Yum! Center.

Last season, the annual rivalry matchup had to be postponed just two days before their scheduled Dec. 22 tipoff due to "multiple positive COVID-19 tests among individuals within the [Louisville] program." Team activities were able to be resumed on Dec. 26, but the game was never rescheduled.

Because this game was never played, there were some questions regarding if the next Louisville-Kentucky game would honor the home-and-home rotation and take place at the KFC Yum! Center, or be played at Rupp Arena.

The Cardinals' non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season is nearly complete. They will host Bellarmine, Western Kentucky and Appalachian State; as well as travel to Kentucky. Louisville will also play three games in Hawaii as part of the Maui Invitational starting with Arkansas, as well as host Maryland in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Last season, Louisville suffered their first losing campaign in over two decades, going 13-19 and mutually separating with head coach Chris Mack midway through the season. The Cardinals hired Kenny Payne, a former national champion with Louisville as a player and longtime assistant coach at Kentucky, as their next head coach back on Mar. 18.

(Photo of Louisville Players: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
