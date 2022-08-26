ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Rise Up NYC: Big names to perform at free concert this Thursday in Midland Beach

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re on the East Shore tomorrow, we’re gonna ask you one very important question: Can you feel the beat?. On Thursday, music legends Lisa Lisa, Shannon, Lisette Melendez, Stevie B, Corina Soave and DJ Frankie Cutlass take to the stage as part of the city’s Rise Up NYC free concert series, meant to promote peace, prosperity and unity.
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD touts gun seizure on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Police promoted on social media the recovery of a gun in Tompkinsville. The Public Safety team is credited with recovering the illegal firearm in the vicinity of Bay Street and Victory Boulevard, according to a post on the 120th Precinct Twitter feed. A Boa .25-caliber, black-and-silver...
The Staten Island Advance

Teen supermarket worker survives fiery wreck after a hero pulls him from burning car

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dozens of medical workers lined up in the lobby of Staten Island University Hospital North last week to cheer Anthony Mercado. This celebration of their patient — a Tottenville High School graduate and staff member at La Bella Marketplace — follows his two-month recuperation following injuries from a car wreck. The tragedy happened earlier this summer in Travis.
The Staten Island Advance

New Jersey bashes NYC congestion pricing, encourages residents to speak out

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It seems like Staten Islanders aren’t the only ones opposed to New York City’s planned congestion pricing program. New Jersey transportation officials are slamming the city’s plan to charge drivers to enter Manhattan’s Central Business District, encouraging Garden State residents to speak out against it at the MTA’s ongoing public hearings.
NBC New York

Can You Help Me? 140+ Dogs, Cats Fly to NJ Today in Clear the Shelters Home Stretch!

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his family were among those who literally helped "Clear the Shelters," adopting a beagle from a shelter after it was rescued from alleged criminal conditions two weeks ago as the 2022 campaign entered its home stretch. And now another 140-plus dogs and cats in need are arriving in the Garden State looking for forever homes.
Secret NYC

You Must Now Be 21 Years Old To Buy A Can Of Whipped Cream In NY

You must be 21 in New York to buy alcohol, and now whipped cream as well. In cans that is, Cool Whip tubs still seem to be a-ok. Back in November, New York State officially prohibited the sale of whipped cream chargers to anyone under the age of 21, Now, those over 21 are being asked to show ID when purchasing it, as anyone found in violation of selling whipped cream chargers to someone under 21 will be subject to a “civil penalty of up to $250 for an initial offense and up to $500 for each subsequent offense.” The law was proposed by State Senator Joseph Addabbo (D-15) in 2019 due to the issue being brought up by his constituents. On November 25, 2021, Legislation (S.2819-A) officially became law (Chapter 515).
CBS New York

Woman who fell through Bronx apartment's floor has long road to recovery

NEW YORK -- A woman who fell through the bathroom floor of her Bronx apartment over the weekend is still recovering at the hospital. Her husband said Monday he's hopeful the city will force the landlord to properly fix their home, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. "She fell down. It was like a big hole," said Spellman Vandepool. Over the phone, Vandepool said his wife was conscious but has a long road to recovery. "My wife went to the bathroom ... when she stepped in the middle, in between the door and the toilet, she fell down," said Vandepool. Vandepool said they first heard a pipe...
PIX11

Body found in East Village’s Tompkins Square Park: NYPD

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police found a man’s body in Tompkins Square Park on Sunday morning, officials said. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious person in the park around 8:15 a.m., police said. Once they got there, they found an unresponsive man. Emergency medical services responded and prononounced the man dead. […]
The Staten Island Advance

New Staten Island bridal shop offers unique dresses and posh event space

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The most unique aspect about the newly opened Something Blü Bridal boutique is its décor: Featuring a Versace-patterned grass wall, spacious two-level floor plan, bright, chandelier-illuminated dressing rooms and rooftop sitting area, the loft-style space is not your average bridal salon. There’s a posh VIP ambience, champagne-accompanied appointments and a lavish customizable event space too. And then, of course, there are the dresses.
