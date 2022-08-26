Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Watch: SILive.com subscribers win ‘Taste of the Towns’ food trolley tour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On Sunday, Advance/SILive.com subscribers Clair Bradford, Laura DeLuccia, Elyse Donner, Kathryn Primiani and Darlene DelVecchio were the toast of the town at “Taste of the Towns” where they along with their guests enjoyed a food trolley tour of Staten Island’s South Shore.
Staten Island obituaries for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Diego B. Zabala Jr., a natural athlete who enjoyed watching New York sports and CNBC, cooking and fixing everything for everyone, has died. YESTERDAY’S OBITUARIES. Native...
The Staten Island Advance
Rise Up NYC: Big names to perform at free concert this Thursday in Midland Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re on the East Shore tomorrow, we’re gonna ask you one very important question: Can you feel the beat?. On Thursday, music legends Lisa Lisa, Shannon, Lisette Melendez, Stevie B, Corina Soave and DJ Frankie Cutlass take to the stage as part of the city’s Rise Up NYC free concert series, meant to promote peace, prosperity and unity.
NYPD touts gun seizure on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Police promoted on social media the recovery of a gun in Tompkinsville. The Public Safety team is credited with recovering the illegal firearm in the vicinity of Bay Street and Victory Boulevard, according to a post on the 120th Precinct Twitter feed. A Boa .25-caliber, black-and-silver...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teen supermarket worker survives fiery wreck after a hero pulls him from burning car
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dozens of medical workers lined up in the lobby of Staten Island University Hospital North last week to cheer Anthony Mercado. This celebration of their patient — a Tottenville High School graduate and staff member at La Bella Marketplace — follows his two-month recuperation following injuries from a car wreck. The tragedy happened earlier this summer in Travis.
Prepare to be scared: Six Flags Fright Fest starts in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Get ready to be scared during Six Flags Great Adventure’s annual spooky tradition, Fright Fest. The Halloween-themed event will return to the Jackson, N.J. theme park in September. Programming will kick off on Friday, Sept. 16, running weekends and select weekdays through Halloween on...
New Jersey bashes NYC congestion pricing, encourages residents to speak out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It seems like Staten Islanders aren’t the only ones opposed to New York City’s planned congestion pricing program. New Jersey transportation officials are slamming the city’s plan to charge drivers to enter Manhattan’s Central Business District, encouraging Garden State residents to speak out against it at the MTA’s ongoing public hearings.
Teen arrested in attacks on Orthodox men in Brooklyn; hate crimes up in NYC, Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- Police have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with a pair of attacks on Orthodox men earlier this month in Brooklyn, days after three teens on Staten Island were charged in an alleged anti-Semitic act aboard an MTA bus. The teen in Brooklyn, whose name is being...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC New York
Can You Help Me? 140+ Dogs, Cats Fly to NJ Today in Clear the Shelters Home Stretch!
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his family were among those who literally helped "Clear the Shelters," adopting a beagle from a shelter after it was rescued from alleged criminal conditions two weeks ago as the 2022 campaign entered its home stretch. And now another 140-plus dogs and cats in need are arriving in the Garden State looking for forever homes.
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York: 2 Dead, 1 Fighting For Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley has turned into a major tragedy. New Yorkers are now helping the family. On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported three people were pulled from a lake in the Catskills after drowning. In a tragic update, we've learned two people are dead, including an 18-year-old. A 21-year-old is fighting for her life.
Dough By Licastri opens a South Shore restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A trio of entrepreneurs has opened Dough By Licastri’s second location. A so-called “soft opening” party on Sunday launched the restaurant, attracting a few hundred supporters between invited guests and curious passersby. Owners Fred D’Ottavio, Vito Balsamo and Allie Alfonso greeted friends...
Report: Boy, 11, has severed arm in Queens subway tragedy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Emergency crews responded to a Queens subway station Monday morning for a reports of a horrific incident involving an 11-year-old boy, the New York Post reported. The boy suffered a severed arm as he was walking between subway cars around 10:25 a.m. on a northbound R...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New food pantry directory connects people to free food in NYC, NJ, Philadelphia
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Non-profit organization Lemontree is combining “the power of data and hospitality” to help people in the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas access food pantries in their neighborhoods. During the pandemic, Lemontree observed two key issues people experiencing food insecurity were facing during...
Man kicks woman into unconsciousness, steals her bag in Brooklyn
A man kicked a woman into unconsciousness—sending her to the hospital in critical condition—as he snatched her bag in Brooklyn this week, police said.
You Must Now Be 21 Years Old To Buy A Can Of Whipped Cream In NY
You must be 21 in New York to buy alcohol, and now whipped cream as well. In cans that is, Cool Whip tubs still seem to be a-ok. Back in November, New York State officially prohibited the sale of whipped cream chargers to anyone under the age of 21, Now, those over 21 are being asked to show ID when purchasing it, as anyone found in violation of selling whipped cream chargers to someone under 21 will be subject to a “civil penalty of up to $250 for an initial offense and up to $500 for each subsequent offense.” The law was proposed by State Senator Joseph Addabbo (D-15) in 2019 due to the issue being brought up by his constituents. On November 25, 2021, Legislation (S.2819-A) officially became law (Chapter 515).
queenoftheclick.com
Nicole Malliotakis Fostered and Found a Home For Dog That Someone Disposed Of
Last month, the Fire Department pulled a dog out of the Harlem River. Nicole Malliotakis met “Aqua” through the ASPCA and decided to foster him. Malliotakis took the dog home and within a week, Malliotakis found the dog a forever home!. Malliotakis said that she still has visiting...
Woman who fell through Bronx apartment's floor has long road to recovery
NEW YORK -- A woman who fell through the bathroom floor of her Bronx apartment over the weekend is still recovering at the hospital. Her husband said Monday he's hopeful the city will force the landlord to properly fix their home, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. "She fell down. It was like a big hole," said Spellman Vandepool. Over the phone, Vandepool said his wife was conscious but has a long road to recovery. "My wife went to the bathroom ... when she stepped in the middle, in between the door and the toilet, she fell down," said Vandepool. Vandepool said they first heard a pipe...
Body found in East Village’s Tompkins Square Park: NYPD
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police found a man’s body in Tompkins Square Park on Sunday morning, officials said. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious person in the park around 8:15 a.m., police said. Once they got there, they found an unresponsive man. Emergency medical services responded and prononounced the man dead. […]
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Monday, Aug. 29, at 11 p.m., until Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
New Staten Island bridal shop offers unique dresses and posh event space
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The most unique aspect about the newly opened Something Blü Bridal boutique is its décor: Featuring a Versace-patterned grass wall, spacious two-level floor plan, bright, chandelier-illuminated dressing rooms and rooftop sitting area, the loft-style space is not your average bridal salon. There’s a posh VIP ambience, champagne-accompanied appointments and a lavish customizable event space too. And then, of course, there are the dresses.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
57K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 1