NBC Bay Area
Searching for More Space? Rental Price for 2-Bedroom Apartments on the Rise
Bay Area rent prices are going up and down depending on exactly what kind of home people are looking for. It appears more and more renters are looking for a little more space than they used to. Zumper says the rental price on two-bedroom apartments is starting to climb in...
NBC Bay Area
In-N-Out Looking to Open Another South Bay Location Near Santana Row
A popular restaurant chain is looking to expand in San Jose. In-N-Out Burger wants to buy two parcels near Santana Row and Westfield Valley Fair to open another location in the South Bay. According to The Mercury News, the new location would be at the corner of Stevens Creek Boulevard...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Astronomer Talks Upcoming Artemis 1 Launch
The countdown to takeoff for the Artemis 1 mission is on. It's set to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida Monday morning. Gerald McKeegan, an astronomer with the Chabot Space & Science Center in Oakland will be watching the launch. “The idea of this mission is...
NBC Bay Area
Officials Say Fatal SF Bay Algae Bloom Killing Fish Could Last for Weeks
The red algae bloom in the San Francisco Bay killing hundreds, if not thousands, of fish since last week likely won't end for at least a couple weeks, as the warm weather gets hotter going into Labor Day weekend, according to experts. Environmental agencies held a press conference Monday afternoon...
NBC Bay Area
Whale That Washed Up in Half Moon Bay Was Popular, Had a Name
The humpback whale that washed up in Half Moon Bay last weekend was well known among local whale watchers and even had a name – Fran. Ferd Bergholz, an avid whale watcher who goes on dozens of excursions out of Moss Landing, is deeply saddened not only because Fran was likely killed by a ship strike but because he named her in honor of his late wife.
NBC Bay Area
Environmental Group Reports ‘Unprecedented' Algae Bloom, Fish Dying Across SF Bay
Environmental nonprofit San Francisco Baykeeper is reporting that an algae bloom is happening across the San Francisco Bay, something they believe is unprecedented in the history of the bay. Additionally, in the past week Baykeeper said it's received an increasing number of reports of dead fish around the bay that the group suspects the algae bloom is to blame.
NBC Bay Area
Attacker Smashes Ambulance's Windows in SF, Tries to Run Down Paramedics
Two paramedics in San Francisco were shaken up Monday morning after an attacker smashed the windows of their ambulance with a wooden tree stake, and then commandeered the vehicle and tried to run them over, authorities said. The uniformed paramedics were in the fire department ambulance in the 1700 block...
NBC Bay Area
Crews Contain 2-Alarm Structure Fire in San Francisco
Fire crews were able to get a two-alarm structure fire under control Wednesday morning in San Francisco after flames spread to one other building, according to the fire department. The blaze was in the 1200 block of Fitzgerald Avenue in the city's Bret Harte neighborhood, and the flames had spread...
NBC Bay Area
Photos: Environmental Group Reports Large Numbers of Fish Dying Across San Francisco Bay
Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper is reporting that a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the San Francisco Bay. Additionally, in the past week Baykeeper said it's received an increasing number of reports of dead fish around the bay that the group suspects the algae bloom is to blame.
NBC Bay Area
Excessive Heat Watch Extended Past Labor Day for Entire Bay Area
The heat wave forecast for the Labor Day weekend just got longer. The National Weather Service extended its excessive heat watch another day, so it will be in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Tuesday. And it now covers the entire Bay Area. Temperatures will begin climbing Wednesday...
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead Following Stabbing Above 24th Street Mission BART Station in SF: Police
Police are looking for the man who fatally stabbed another man Sunday afternoon on the 24th Street Plaza above 24th Street Mission station in San Francisco. BART police released a statement Sunday afternoon, saying "surveillance cameras show two adult males arguing near the elevator at approximately 1:40 p.m. before one individual stabs the second individual. The stabbing victim walked down the stairs into the station and subsequently collapsed on the platform."
NBC Bay Area
SF Community Holds Rally, Forum in Honor of Grandpa Vicha
Dozens gathered in San Francisco Sunday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the mural, honoring 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee. He died from a violent attack about a year and a half ago. Police said Antoine Watson shoved the Thai American grandfather to the ground while he was on a walk and...
NBC Bay Area
Boy, 12, Held in Shooting of 13-Year-Old Student at Oakland School
A 13-year-old was recovering in the hospital Monday after being shot by another juvenile at Madison Park Academy in East Oakland, according to police. “I left work immediately, went home, came straight up here. My kids are my world. Come on, man, this has got to stop, Oakland, this has got to stop,” parent David Mann said.
NBC Bay Area
Woman Survives Fall From Yosemite's Half Dome
A 21-year-old student from New Zealand fell while climbing Yosemite’s Half Dome on Aug. 1 and lived to tell the tale. Anna Parsons fractured her neck, spine, pelvis and ribs and doctors had to amputate her left leg, below the knee. She's being treated at Memorial Medical Center in...
NBC Bay Area
8 Mayoral Candidates Promise to Reshape Oakland
Mayoral candidates got the chance to convince a captive audience that they can help reshape Oakland with public safety at the top of their priorities list. Eight candidates showed up Tuesday for a debate hosted by the Center for Elders at Laney College as current mayor, Libby Schaaf is termed out.
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in San Jose Home Depot Arson Fire Expected in Court
The man accused of starting a massive fire that destroyed a San Jose Home Depot store was due back in court Tuesday. Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue was scheduled for a plea hearing at 1:30 p.m. in Santa Clara County court. In addition to arson, Gogue is facing charges of grand theft and petty theft.
NBC Bay Area
Dangerous Heat Returns to Bay Area This Week Through Labor Day
Another heat wave is heading to the Bay Area this weekend, and the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for most of the region. While conditions could change in the coming days, a "robust warming trend" is expected to start Thursday and will likely last through the Labor Day Weekend, according to the Weather Service.
NBC Bay Area
Con Fire Opens New Station in Walnut Creek
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District on Monday hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially reopen its Station 4 in Walnut Creek. The station, at 700 Hawthorne Drive, has been closed for nine years, due to recession cutbacks. It will once again serve the southern portions of unincorporated Walnut Creek and surrounding areas.
NBC Bay Area
Shooting of Mountain Lion in Hollister Causes Stir Between Police, Zoo
A decision to shoot a mountain lion in Hollister has sparked an online war of words between the city's police department and the Oakland Zoo. The incident started early Friday morning when Hollister police evacuated homes when a mountain lion was spotted on a porch in a populated neighborhood. Fish...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police Investigate Crash After Possible Freeway Shooting
Oakland police on Wednesday were investigating a shooting that possibly started on a freeway and resulted in a crash on surface streets, according to the police department. Officers responded to a crash at 35th and Brookdale avenues, and video from the scene shows the wreckage of a dark colored sedan with at least one bullet hole.
