Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Aaron Rodgers Reflects on Relationship With Danica Patrick, Experimenting with Psychedelics: ‘Aubrey Marcus Podcast’ Revelations
Healthy hindsight. Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his relationship with ex Danica Patrick — and he has nothing but appreciation for the time they shared together. "I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers, 38, told host […]
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's New Appearance
Tom Brady had a small new look during a Buccaneers media conference on Saturday night. His face looked a bit different and it has fans wondering if he had some work done to it. "Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery. His face is giving handsome Squidward," one fan...
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Broadcaster Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman is gearing up for another NFL season, though this one will be a little different. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned Fox Sports broadcaster has officially joined ESPN. He'll be calling Monday Night Football games with Joe Buck, who also departed Fox Sports for the Worldwide Leader. Aikman,...
Davante Adams says he joined Raiders to win Super Bowl, not to 'be cute and hang out with' Derek Carr
Davante Adams said his main goal with the Las Vegas Raiders is to "get that trophy at the end of the year."
Ex-Broncos WR Wes Welker unhappy with NFL's 'bush league' treatment of retired players
Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker is unhappy with the NFL’s treatment of retired players seeking medical assistance. Welker recently applied for line-of-duty disability from the NFL and the league wrote a letter back to the ex-receiver informing him that “there were no records reflecting that the surgeries were performed as a result of injuries sustained while playing in the NFL.”
Lions Cutting Former 1st Round Pick In Surprise Move
It's cut day in the National Football League and we have a surprising move out of Detroit. The Lions are reportedly cutting a former first round pick on Monday evening. Jarrad Davis, a first round pick out of Florida in 2017, is reportedly being released. "The #Lions are releasing former...
Green Bay Packers roster cuts: Tracking the path to 53 players in 2022
The Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, now armed with the information and evaluations that come from a full training camp and three preseason games, must trim his roster to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Packers Wire will track all the cuts made to get down to...
Packers toss Aaron Rodgers’ backup to the great NFL void
It’s roster cut day in the NFL today. All 32 teams across the league are going to be trimming their roster down to reach the 53-man limit, and all teams must be in compliance with that roster limit by 4 PM EST this afternoon. For the Green Bay Packers, the roster cuts have resulted in the unfortunate release of Danny Etling.
Photos: Meet Erin Andrews' Longtime Husband, A Former Athlete
Erin Andrews and the Fox Sports family are gearing up for another NFL season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter had to watch her longtime co-workers, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, depart for ESPN this summer, though she stayed put. Andrews has said that Aikman and Buck were like family to...
Yardbarker
Packers Release Fourth Year Wide Receiver
Today is a day full of NFL roster news. By Tuesday 3pm EST teams must be down to 53 players on the roster. While the Packers roster is set in a lot of places, there are still lingering questions. One of those questions was at wide receiver. We have some answers as the news broke of the Packers release of a fourth year wide receiver.
Aaron Rodgers Breaks Down His Decision to Refer to Himself as ‘Immunized’ Following COVID-19 Controversy
Clearing the air. Aaron Rodgers addressed his controversial decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 — and he broke down why he was accused of lying to the NFL. During an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, which was posted on Saturday, August 27, Rodgers, 38, recalled referring to himself as “immunized" to avoid […]
Yardbarker
Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right
To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Yardbarker
Head coach Matt LaFleur gives updates on two of the Packers key offensive starters
The deadline for making roster cuts down to 53 players is expected to be on Tuesday, August 30th. The preseason is over, and there is only two weeks left until the 2022 NFL season officially kicks off. In recent news Head Coach Matt LaFleur gave injury updates on two key offensive starters before Week 1.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos odds, point spread, and predictions: Can Russell Wilson get revenge?
Russell Wilson returns to his old stomping grounds when he leads his new-look Denver Broncos team into Lumen Field to face the Seattle Seahawks. Let's take a closer look at the first Monday Night Football game of the 2022-23 season. Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos Start Time, How To Watch,...
fantasypros.com
Jimmy Garoppolo signs new deal with 49ers
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, QB Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers agreed on a new one-year contract worth $6 million guaranteed and up to $16 million that would make him the highest-paid backup in the league. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This will keep Garoppolo...
The Ringer
The Case for Matt LaFleur
Matt LaFleur wins games at a higher clip than any pro football coach in history. I’m walking around a vast, carpeted locker room in Lambeau Field in early August trying to find out why, and generally succeeding: Players are explaining in detail his widely praised management style and describing his football mind, which blends the concepts he’s loved for years with those embraced by his quarterback into the best playbook in the NFL. But right now, Aaron Rodgers needs me to understand something: that he trolls LaFleur constantly. Daily. Hourly.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills odds, point spread, and predictions: Can Los Angeles start strong?
The 2022-23 NFL season kicks off right where it ended as the Buffalo Bills travel to SoFi Stadium to face the defending Super Bowl Champion, Los Angeles Rams. Let's take a closer look at the NFL's opening night matchup between the Rams and Bills. Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills...
