SOMERS, Wis. - Kenosha County authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and motorcycle in the Village of Somers on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Officials say around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County deputies and Fire/Rescue personnel from Somers responded to the intersection of County Highway S and County Highway H for a serious (2) vehicle crash. Initial reports indicate that a car was traveling eastbound on CTH S and struck on the passenger side by a westbound motorcycle – as the car attempted to turn north onto CTH H.

SOMERS, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO