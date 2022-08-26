Read full article on original website
WISN
Man killed in parking space dispute
MILWAUKEE — "He lost his life over a parking space." Michelle Walker grapples with the knowledge that someone shot and killed her brother, Joseph Jones in the alley behind his northwest side Milwaukee apartment, near 76th and Vienna streets, over a parking space. "My brother lost his life over...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Teutonia and Hadley pursuit, crash; 1 taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Tuesday night, Aug. 30 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. It began shortly before 10 p.m. near 11th and Brown. According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle and attempted to make a stop. The driver refused to stop and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man wanted; homicide, fire near 83rd and Vienna
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection to a homicide and house fire that happened on the city's north side Aug. 25. A warrant is out for his arrest. Prosecutors accuse 47-year-old Ernest Terrell Blakney of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend before setting his home on fire near 83rd and Vienna.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
37th and Meinecke shooting; man wounded during altercation
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 30 near 37th and Meinecke. It happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. The victim, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis hit-and-run; man sentenced to prison
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A Milwaukee man was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a West Allis hit-and-run that killed a woman. Martin Martinez Rodriguez, 55, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10 to hit-and-run resulting in death. He had previously entered a not guilty plea. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin catalytic converter thefts, Milwaukee residents arrested
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - New Berlin police noticed an uptick in catalytic converter thefts in July, so they showed the data in their public monthly update, asking people to keep an eye out. On Friday, Aug. 26, a neighbor answered that call. It was early Friday morning when a New...
Milwaukee man dies after double shooting near 44th and Glendale
A Milwaukee man is dead after a double shooting near 44th and Glendale on Tuesday. According to Milwaukee police, a 47-year-old died at the hospital after being shot shortly after 6 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale Estabrook Park pursuit, 4 arrested
GLENDALE, Wis. - Four people were arrested after a police chase through the heart of Estabrook Park in Glendale Monday afternoon, Aug. 29. The driver crashed along the Estabrook Parkway near Hampton. The chase happened as dozens of people were trying to enjoy their summer afternoon. Estabrook Park is typically...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed near 44th and Ruby, 2nd hurt
MILWAUKEE - A man was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee near 44th and Ruby Tuesday night, Aug. 30 that left a second man hurt. Police said a Milwaukee man, 47, died at the hospital. A Milwaukee man, 39, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine man with developmental disability charged for stabbing his brother outside of Culver’s | Crime and Courts
CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged in the Friday stabbing outside of the Douglas Avenue Culver’s. Austin J. Fugarino, 24, of the 3700 block of 10th Ave., was charged with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. According to a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine house fire; resident trapped on balcony
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 13th Street and Bluff Avenue Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a house fire. A male stated his house was on fire and he couldn’t get out and was waiting on his second floor balcony. Upon arrival, two...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Somers fatal crash; car, motorcycle involved in wreck
SOMERS, Wis. - Kenosha County authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and motorcycle in the Village of Somers on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Officials say around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County deputies and Fire/Rescue personnel from Somers responded to the intersection of County Highway S and County Highway H for a serious (2) vehicle crash. Initial reports indicate that a car was traveling eastbound on CTH S and struck on the passenger side by a westbound motorcycle – as the car attempted to turn north onto CTH H.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting prompted by crash; gunman sought
MILWAUKEE - A shooting near Teutonia and Keefe in Milwaukee was triggered by an argument after a two-vehicle crash late Sunday, Aug. 28, police say. The shooting happened just before midnight. A 42-year-old Milwaukee man suffered injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment – and was listed in critical condition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man charged in homicide near 76th and Vienna
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man faces multiple charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in an alley near 76th and Vienna on Aug. 15. The accused is Breyon Wright – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. Bail jumping (felony), two counts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Wells shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 26th and Wells early Monday, Aug. 29, police say. The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials say the shooting was triggered by an argument. The gunman is being sought.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Lawn mower races
On Sunday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m., a father and son were racing on two riding lawn mowers in the street back and forth in the area of Kilps Court East and Kilps Drive. Read the full blotter every day in The Freeman. Subscribe at: gmtoday.com/wfsubscribe.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Nathanael Benton 80 years in prison, Delafield officer shooting
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Nathanael Benton, convicted in June for shooting two police officers in Delafield in 2020 will spend the rest of his life in prison. Benton is already serving 50 years for an attempted homicide inside the Waukesha County Jail. Benton tried to kill an inmate with a shank made from a sharpened toothbrush. A jury found him guilty in that case.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3rd and Greenfield shooting; Milwaukee man wounded following argument
MILWAUKEE - An argument triggered gunfire near 3rd and Greenfield in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, Aug. 28, police say. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment – he is in critical condition. Milwaukee police say they are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pewaukee fatal motorcycle crash on WIS 16 near Capitol
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Waukesha authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on State Highway 16 between Ryan and Capitol in Pewaukee Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. Officials say shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy spotted a motorcycle traveling on eastbound State Highway 16 around Ryan Road at a high rate of speed. While checking the area for the motorcycle, the deputy found the motorcycle had lost control and crashed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father of 8 fatally shot in apartment near 40th and Florist
MILWAUKEE - Joseph McLaurin, 49, of Milwaukee man was fatally shot near 40th and Florist in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, Aug. 28 as he cared for his three grandchildren. The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. inside an apartment in the neighborhood. Police were back at the four-unit apartment building...
