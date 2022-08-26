Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'House of the Dragon': What's Going On in the Stepstones?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first two episodes of House of the Dragon. This week's episode of House of the Dragon, "The Rogue Prince," was a good one, bringing back the iconic Game of Thrones theme song on its opening — plus continuing the typical power disputes and set-up for arcs that will be extremely important in the future. One of those was heavily teased in the preview for next week's episode, titled "Second Of His Name" — and no, it wasn't King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) choice for his future wife, but a war. One that is brewing in the Stepstones and that will help to further divide the realm in further seasons (seeing as the show was just renewed for Season 2).
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Who Is Craghas Drahar, the Crabfeeder Prince?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.Like its predecessor, House of the Dragon details the politics and scheming that goes into holding (and keeping) a seat on the Iron Throne. With the Game of Thrones prequel focused squarely on House Targaryen, the series has had its eye on King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and his struggles to keep everyone satisfied, including his menacing brother, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), and his rightful heir, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock).
Collider
How to Watch 'The Rings of Power': When and Where to Stream the 'Lord of the Rings' Prequel Series
It's been nineteen years since The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King and eight years since The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies. Now after all this time, J. R. R. Tolkien fans finally have a chance to go further back into Middle-Earth's history, to a time before the Rings of Power. J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay developed the upcoming, groundbreaking series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The setting is Middle-Earth's Second Age, thousands of years before Bilbo Baggins' adventures, and follows a variety of characters as a powerful, dark force begins to enter the land.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Matt Smith & Fabien Frankel on What Drives Daemon and Criston
From co-showrunners Ryan Condal (Colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones), who are also executive producers along with author George R.R. Martin, the HBO series House of the Dragon explores the Targaryen family with all the power, danger, rivalry, jealous, betrayal, murder and love that could either make them invincible or tear them apart. When you throw in powerful dragons, it becomes impossible to know who to trust or where loyalties lie, and the Iron Throne that they’re all fighting for is not kind in its embrace of whoever sits upon it.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Emily Carey Explains Alicent Hightower's Transformation in the Series
House of the Dragon is moving faster than its predecessor. While episode 1 set the stage with patriarchy on display for the upcoming conflict, episode 2 made a time jump of six months, and at the end of the episode, we see Viserys I (Paddy Considine), who is being prodded to remarry, announcing his intention to marry the daughter of his Hand, Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), who has now risen to prominence. Through the show, we’ll see more of these time jumps as actor Emma D’Arcy will take over the role to portray an older Rhaenrya and Olivia Cooke will take over to play an older Alicent. In a recent chat with the official Game of Thrones podcast Carey, who is playing a young version of Alicent, spoke about the transformation of Alicent from being a naive young girl to a real contender in this game for Iron Throne.
Collider
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Teaser Trailer Promises All Will Be Revealed
Paramount Network has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming premiere of Yellowstone Season 5. The new teaser titled "All Will Be Revealed" is brief at only 15 seconds, but in that brief time we once again meet up with the Dutton Family as they all show the stress brought upon by the explosive Season 4 finale, including Rip (Cole Hauser) getting a gun ready for what's coming. The series makes its return with a two-hour premiere event on November 13.
Collider
The R-Rated Cut of 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' Completely Changes the Tone of the Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is arriving shortly, making now a great time to look back on one of the weaker entries into the Middle earth saga. Turning J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic children’s novel into an epic film trilogy was never going to be an easy feat. Although it is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit is not an “epic” in the same sense, nor is it a particularly dense piece of literature. Ironically enough, a 1977 animated film managed to translate the story fairly accurately in less than 90 minutes. That’s a far cry from the nearly ten-hour epic that Peter Jackson delivered.
Collider
Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Star, Dead at 32
Triangle of Sadness star Charlbi Dean has passed away from a sudden illness. The South African model and actress was also part of the recurring cast of The CW’s Black Lightning before starring in Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness, which won the Palme d'Or at this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'The Equalizer' Season 3 Poster Casts Queen Latifah in Shades of Purple [Exclusive]
Collider is proud to present an exclusive new poster for Season 3 of CBS’ The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah as an ex-CIA agent in search of redemption. The new art comes from French designer Julien Rico and sheds a new kind of light on the series' main cast. In...
Collider
'Wednesday' Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the 'Addams Family' Netflix Series
Wednesday is the latest live-action adaptation of The Addams Family franchise coming to Netflix this fall. While there still isn’t an exact premiere date, it’s almost guaranteed that the Tim Burton series will come out sometime around Halloween. As the director, Burton wanted to make sure that this new series will not be mistaken for a remake or a reboot, but a spinoff that focuses on an entirely new chapter of Wednesday’s life as she grows into adulthood. The main members of the Addams Family are all well-known and beloved, based on the original characters created by Charles Addams. However, this version of Wednesday Addams is much older than when we last saw her as portrayed by Christina Ricci. Now that Wednesday is of high school age, there are bound to be new faces in her life, both friends and foes.
Collider
'The Goldbergs' Season 10 Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin's Character
Season 10 of the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs will premiere in late September, but a time jump means that the Goldberg family will find itself without the man of the house, Jeff Garlin. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Goldbergs co-showrunner Alex Barnow confirmed that Garlin would not...
Collider
Who Is Isildur? The 'Rings of Power' Character and His 'Lord of the Rings' Connection, Explained
One of the major themes that J.R.R. Tolkien focused on in The Lord of the Rings is the corrupting nature of power. Those that are tempted with power beyond their control are ultimately tempted to abuse it. The idea that weapons can be used as protection is a lie; mankind cannot risk the seductive nature of conflict. This is a lesson that Tolkien learned firsthand during his experience fighting in World War II.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Bridgerton' Teases Polin in New Set Image as Season 3 is Underway
It's no carriage scene, but it'll do. With filming currently underway on Season 3 of Netflix's romantic Regency drama series Bridgerton, fans are hungry for anything they can get while we wait for new episodes to drop. Those most eager of all are fans of Polin — aka Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton — around whom the newest season will be focused.
Collider
Chloé Zhao-Produced Vincent Chin Scripted Series Adds Pachinko's Kogonada to Direct
The limited scripted series about the tragedy of Vincent Chin’s murder executive produced by Chloe Zhao has found its writer and director, Deadline has reported. Pachinko director Kogonada is set to direct with a script by The Strange Ones’ Christopher Radcliff. The limited series announced last year will bring Chin’s overlooked tragedy and the subsequent civil rights case to our TV with authorization from Chin’s estate and its executor Helen Zia.
Collider
'Inventing Anna': Vanity Fair Staffer Files Defamation Suit Against Netflix for "Unethical" Portrayal
Vanity Fair staffer Rachel Williams has sued Netflix for falsely depicting her as “unethical” and “greedy” in their show Inventing Anna, Variety reports. The miniseries is based on the life and crimes of Anna Sorokin, who stole money from New York elites under the guise of being a German heiress. Williams was friends with the real Sorokin, and while the series gives a disclaimer at the start of each episode, it certainly includes plenty of fiction along with the facts.
Collider
'Rings of Power:' 7 Aspects of Tolkien’s World Amazon Should Remember
Amazon’s fast-approaching The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has sparked excitement and intrigue from long-time Tolkien book fans and casual film fans alike. With every new trailer, cast interview, and nugget of detail about the plot and course of the show, though, Amazon seems to be taking an unexpected path with their adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work.
Collider
Morfydd Clark and Charlie Vickers Talk ‘The Rings of Power’ and Bringing the Sundering Seas to Life for the First Time
With showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiering worldwide on Prime Video this Friday, I recently got to speak with Morfydd Clark (Galadriel) and Charlie Vickers (Halbrand) about making the highly anticipated series. During the interview, they talked about what they’re most excited for people to see in the series, their characters‘ relationship, what LOTR fans would be surprised to learn about the making of The Rings of Power, their favorite Season 1 episode, and their favorite moment from the original Lord of the Rings movies. In addition, they talked about filming the Sundering Seas sequence and how they pulled it off. For a lot more on the Sundering Seas, which includes a number of behind-the-scenes images, read our exclusive article.
Collider
How the ‘Howard the Duck’ Disaster Changed Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar Forever
Comic book movies are more popular than ever right now, but there was a time when the genre was thought to be a major risk. After the failure of 1997’s Batman & Robin, audiences assumed that superhero films were simply a fad that was destined to fade away. It took the success of Blade to relaunch the genre. Blade was followed by X-Men and Spider-Man, and cinema has never been the same ever since.
Collider
'From' Season 2 Adds Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, and More
It looks like From will be claiming a few new residents. Epix has announced additional casting for Season 2 of the network's horror science fiction series, which originally premiered in February. Season 2 of From is expected to begin airing in 2023. Some new additions to the cast include Nathan D. Simmons and Kaelen Ohm, as well as Angela Moore, AJ Simmons and Deborah Grover as series regulars.
Collider
Why 'A League of Their Own' Is the Kind of Queer TV We Need
Queer stories in media aren’t new. While their track record of positive portrayals hasn't always been the best, television and film have taken immense strides to create representation that isn’t just there to fill a quota — but, more often than not, those stories are filled with sadness, triggers and hurt. They are stories that might need to be told from time to time, but being the norm isn’t something that should happen at all times, especially when it comes to content that takes place in a time before ours. Sometimes, a series brings all those expectations put on queer representation and squashes them. Prime Video’s adaptation of A League of Their Own is an excellent encapsulation of that idea.
Comments / 0