Chadron man identified as person who died in Custer County crash
HERMOSA, S.D. – A Chadron, NE man has been identified as the person who died Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash within the city of Hermosa. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2016 Dodge Journey was northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the driver attempted to turn into a parking lot. The Dodge turned into the path of a southbound 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer.
News Channel Nebraska
Fire damages property west of Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A property in the Nebraska Panhandle suffered extensive damage Monday morning due to a fire. The blaze caused damage to the home and surrounding grass in the area just west of Scottsbluff. Firefighters were called to the scene near the area of County Road 19 Farmstead Road...
Red Cloud, Bradshaw to speak at Agate Fossil Beds Nat. Mon.
HARRISON, NE — In celebration of the National Park Service’s “Founders Day,” Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is proud to welcome Darrell Red Cloud, great-great-grandson of the legendary Chief Red Cloud of the Lakota, and Dr. Jeff Bradshaw Professor of Entomology at University of Nebraska’s Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff.
Commissioners to consider changes to wild turkey seasons for 2023
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider recommendations for 2023 wild turkey hunting seasons at its Aug. 31 meeting at Fort Robinson State Park. The meeting begins at 8 a.m. Mountain time at the park’s Buffalo Barracks, 3200 U.S. 20, Crawford. The proposed changes to orders for the...
News Channel Nebraska
Accidental explosion kills one person in Alliance
ALLIANCE, Neb. -- An accidental explosion has killed one person in a Nebraska Panhandle community. Authorities responded to the scene, located in Alliance at the intersection of 10th Street and Grand Avenue. A preliminary investigation was conducted on scene indicating an accidental explosion igniting an individual. The person was found...
Fly-In to be held at Hay Springs Municipal Airport
A Fly-In breakfast will be held at the Hay Springs Municipal Airport on Aug. 27 from 7 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. hosted by the FFA and airport.
News Channel Nebraska
Tanquary Wins Panhandle Classic XC
SCOTTSBLUFF - Sidney's Talissa Tanquary got her Cross Country season off to a successful start. The Red Raider junior crossed the finish line ahead of Leyton senior Axi Benish to capture first place in the Panhandle Classic Cross Country Meet at the Scottsbluff Country Club in Scottsbluff on Thursday. Tanquary, who finished third at last year’s State Cross Country Championships to pace the Sidney girls team to the Class C state championship, ran the 5K course in 21:21.57. Leyton’s Axi Benish was a close second in 21:50.21.
Chadron PD investigates unattended death
The Chadron Police Department is continuing the investigation into the death of a 19 year old Chadron man. Chadron Rescue and Chadron Police were dispatched Monday evening, to a call regarding Zachary Lemke, who was found unresponsive by family members in their Chadron home. Efforts to resuscitate Mr. Lemke were...
Alliance Police Dept. Report-Aug 21-27,2022
P202200706 08:50 FOUND : FOUND black and yellow bike found on the 1700 block of Sweetwater Ave/Bike deemed found property/Bike stored in the Bicycle Warehouse Inactive - Case Suspended. P202200711 09:20 FOUND : FOUND Found key was turned into dispatch. Key was found in the road near 10th and Dakota....
Nebraska death row inmate who killed talkative cellmate dies
TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate after complaining he talked too much died Monday at the state prison in Tecumseh. Officials said they have not determined how Patrick Schroeder, 45, died. Schroeder died about four years after he was sentenced to death for the strangulation death of his prison cellmate, […]
Alliance council approves development for Heartland Flats Apartments, Mall
At its Aug. 16 meeting, Alliance City Council approved the redevelopment plan for the Alliance Heartland Flats Mall and Apartments Project. The new building will be located on the west side of Alliance along Highway 385 near the new Runza restaurant. This new four-story development would bring 51 one and...
$65,000 Bond Set For Nebraska Man on Meth, Fentanyl Charges
A judge ordered a Scottsbluff, Nebraska, man held on a $65,000 bond for two felony drug charges during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. Judge Michael Patchen said Dillion Andrews, 29, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance -- fentanyl -- with intent to distribute, which is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment; possession of a felony weight of methamphetamine, which is punishable by up to seven years imprisonment; and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, which is punishable by up to one year in jail.
Alliance library to hold 'Story Time' in September
Alliance – Beginning in September, the Alliance Public Library invites ages 3-6 for Story Time Explorers on Tuesdays at 10am and Thursdays at 1pm in the Children’s Room. Please register your child(ren) at the circulation desk. Themes include “A Grandparent’s Love” on September 6th and 8th, “School Adventures” on September 13th and 15th, “Around the World” on September 20th and 22nd, then “Bee Kind” on September 27th and 29th. Story Time includes several stories, birthdays, puppets, music, crafts and more.
APD School Resource Officer helps with assault at Alliance Middle School
On Aug. 24 at approximately 1 p.m. an assault took place at the Alliance Middle School involving two juvenile females. The School Resource Officer responded and conducted the investigation. "During the investigation, one of the female juveniles involved became combative toward the officer," Alliance Police Department said. "The Alliance Middle...
Comments / 0