Coronavirus Watch: New booster coming soon

Get ready to roll up your sleeve. The FDA just gave its blessing for a new COVID-19 booster shot that could be available within days. The agency gave emergency authorization to a "bivalent" vaccine that targets both the original virus and the BA.4 and BA.5 variants that now dominate the world. ...
