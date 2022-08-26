Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Related
my40.tv
Warrant: Nearly 40 threatening emails sent to Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway into threats against Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer. According to an application for a search warrant from the Asheville Police Department, Manheimer received nearly 40 emails from an unknown person. The emails, sent between the night of Aug. 10 and the morning...
Suspect in Greenville kidnapping identified
The suspect in an Upstate kidnapping has now been identified. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says, 34 year old Rebecca Ann Wells is in custody after she stole a vehicle with a baby inside it.
my40.tv
Hendersonville man accused of firing shots at deputies taken into custody
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County authorities say a man is in custody after firing shots at deputies Monday night. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says the county's 911 center received a report of "a female screaming for help followed by the discharge of a firearm" around 9:07 p.m. on Aug. 29 at 2821 Howard Gap in the Clear Creek Community.
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody after robbing store in Lyman, dispatch says
LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a robbery in Lyman. Dispatch said a suspect robbed the Family Dollar located at Greenville Highway and was stopped by law enforcement in the Papa John’s parking lot located at 12165 Greenville Highway. The suspect...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
Charges dropped in North Buncombe High hazing incident, documents say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Kidnapping and sex offense charges against a North Buncombe High School student have been dropped, according to court documents. Charges were filed against Bryson Peters, 18, in February of 2022 over an alleged hazing incident that happened at the high school in Sept. 2021. Two other juveniles were also charged in the case.
WYFF4.com
Woman charged in Greenville County kidnapping of baby in stolen vehicle, warrants say
A woman faces charges after deputies said she kidnapped a baby left in a vehicle she stole early Tuesday morning in Greenville County. Rebecca Ann Wells, 34, is charged with kidnapping and grand larceny, according to warrants. Wells is currently at Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital for reasons unrelated to the...
my40.tv
Mother charged in connection with baby's death as investigation into house fire continues
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Charges have been filed against a Haywood County mother in connection to the death of her infant son, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Ashley Grasty is charged with involuntary manslaughter. While it was initially reported that her 2-month-old boy died in a...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
‘Good Samaritans’ credited with catching man accused of shooting 2 women in Hendersonville
'Good Samaritans' credited with catching man accused of shooting 2 women in Hendersonville. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Two women were shot and killed in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
Body scanner on the way for Rutherford County jail following overdose incidents
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County is about to join the growing number of North Carolina counties that now have body scanners in their jails. The Rutherford County sheriff says the addition is much needed after two recent rounds of jailhouse overdoses. Sheriff Chris Francis says the body...
my40.tv
One killed, one injured after box truck plunges down embankment in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Upstate South Carolina was killed after his truck ran off an embankment in Western North Carolina on Monday. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) tells News 13 troopers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 to a single vehicle crash near the 3365 block of NC-63 (Doggett Mountain) in Madison County. The crash involved a box truck hauling supplies.
WYFF4.com
Baby kidnapped in Greenville County inside stolen vehicle, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A baby left in a vehicle was kidnapped Tuesday morning, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Master Deputy Kory Morian said deputies responded just after 7 a.m. to a retail area on Buncombe Road where a vehicle was stolen, and a child under the age of 1 was left in the vehicle.
Burke Co. school put on lockdown after man runs on campus with gun, authorities say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burke County school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a man jumped out of a stolen car with a gun and ran behind the school, authorities said. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned that deputies were looking for two men wanted for stealing a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
counton2.com
Owner responds to allegations against Rockstar Cheer
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Attorneys with Strom Law Firm and James Bannister of Bannister, Wyatt & Stalvey, LLC held a press conference Tuesday morning to answer questions about legal action the firms plan to take against Rockstar Cheer, Varsity Spirit and the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF). This comes...
my40.tv
Swain County man pleads guilty to trafficking methamphetamine
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Swain County man pleaded guilty Monday in Macon County Superior Court to trafficking illegal drugs. In September 2021, a Franklin police officer was patrolling when he noticed a driver acting suspiciously. He initiated a traffic stop after running the vehicle’s plate and discovering it was fake.
FOX Carolina
Man faces multiple charges after traffic stop in Rutherford County
Rutherford County, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says one person is facing drug charges, after a traffic stop led to an arrest. Deputies describe being in the Long Branch Road area – when they tried stopping a vehicle along U.S. 221 South Hwy. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver was recognized by law enforcement as Kip Cooper – a man with an outstanding arrest warrant.
Teen arrested on drug and weapon charges in Asheville, NC
Asheville Police Department said they have arrested a teen on gun and drug charges.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from overnight crash in Travelers Rest
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist from an overnight in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the motorcyclist was heading west on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and then a culvert.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to overturned tractor-trailer in McDowell County
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -McDowell County Emergency Management says crews responded to an overturned tractor-trailer in the 5000 block of NC-226. This area is also known as Coxes Creek Mountain. Officials said the road is now back open. However, they asked drivers to use caution in the area. Officials...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Jump Off Rock: Drive for the View, Stay for a Picnic & Hike in Hendersonville, NC
Have you seen the panoramic views at the top of Echo Mountain from Jump Off Rock? Just a few minutes outside Hendersonville, NC in Laurel Park, NC is Jump Off Rock Park. You’ll drive straight to the top for some gorgeous views, and while you’re there you can do a little hiking or enjoy the grassy mountain top lawn for a picnic with a view. Admission is free and that’s not the only reason this park is so great for families. Here’s why we love Jump Off Rock.
$1M Bond: Man in Burke County had 18 pounds of meth, sheriff says
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is facing charges after 18 pounds of meth was seized in Burke County, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. A multijurisdictional investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately 18 pounds of meth on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. In addition, Georgia resident Jesus Enriquez, 45, […]
Comments / 1