Asheville, NC

my40.tv

Hendersonville man accused of firing shots at deputies taken into custody

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County authorities say a man is in custody after firing shots at deputies Monday night. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says the county's 911 center received a report of "a female screaming for help followed by the discharge of a firearm" around 9:07 p.m. on Aug. 29 at 2821 Howard Gap in the Clear Creek Community.
FOX Carolina

Suspect in custody after robbing store in Lyman, dispatch says

LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a robbery in Lyman. Dispatch said a suspect robbed the Family Dollar located at Greenville Highway and was stopped by law enforcement in the Papa John’s parking lot located at 12165 Greenville Highway. The suspect...
WLOS.com

Charges dropped in North Buncombe High hazing incident, documents say

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Kidnapping and sex offense charges against a North Buncombe High School student have been dropped, according to court documents. Charges were filed against Bryson Peters, 18, in February of 2022 over an alleged hazing incident that happened at the high school in Sept. 2021. Two other juveniles were also charged in the case.
my40.tv

One killed, one injured after box truck plunges down embankment in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Upstate South Carolina was killed after his truck ran off an embankment in Western North Carolina on Monday. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) tells News 13 troopers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 to a single vehicle crash near the 3365 block of NC-63 (Doggett Mountain) in Madison County. The crash involved a box truck hauling supplies.
counton2.com

Owner responds to allegations against Rockstar Cheer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Attorneys with Strom Law Firm and James Bannister of Bannister, Wyatt & Stalvey, LLC held a press conference Tuesday morning to answer questions about legal action the firms plan to take against Rockstar Cheer, Varsity Spirit and the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF). This comes...
my40.tv

Swain County man pleads guilty to trafficking methamphetamine

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Swain County man pleaded guilty Monday in Macon County Superior Court to trafficking illegal drugs. In September 2021, a Franklin police officer was patrolling when he noticed a driver acting suspiciously. He initiated a traffic stop after running the vehicle’s plate and discovering it was fake.
FOX Carolina

Man faces multiple charges after traffic stop in Rutherford County

Rutherford County, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says one person is facing drug charges, after a traffic stop led to an arrest. Deputies describe being in the Long Branch Road area – when they tried stopping a vehicle along U.S. 221 South Hwy. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver was recognized by law enforcement as Kip Cooper – a man with an outstanding arrest warrant.
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist from overnight crash in Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist from an overnight in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the motorcyclist was heading west on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and then a culvert.
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to overturned tractor-trailer in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -McDowell County Emergency Management says crews responded to an overturned tractor-trailer in the 5000 block of NC-226. This area is also known as Coxes Creek Mountain. Officials said the road is now back open. However, they asked drivers to use caution in the area. Officials...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Jump Off Rock: Drive for the View, Stay for a Picnic & Hike in Hendersonville, NC

Have you seen the panoramic views at the top of Echo Mountain from Jump Off Rock? Just a few minutes outside Hendersonville, NC in Laurel Park, NC is Jump Off Rock Park. You’ll drive straight to the top for some gorgeous views, and while you’re there you can do a little hiking or enjoy the grassy mountain top lawn for a picnic with a view. Admission is free and that’s not the only reason this park is so great for families. Here’s why we love Jump Off Rock.
