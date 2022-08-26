Read full article on original website
wesb.com
Bradford Man Arrested on Drug Charges
A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail on drug charges. City of Bradford Police were called to assist Pennsylvania State Parole Agents at an apartment on Pine Street where they encountered 37-year-old Jonathan W. Colts. An investigation allegedly found Colts to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Homicide Case from 2009 to Appear on Investigation Discovery
A controversial homicide case that happened in Erie is getting national attention. This week's episode of ID's new season of Reasonable Doubt will take a closer look at the 2009 case of Joel Atkin. In April 2009, Atkin claimed that he shot and killed 30-year-old Jayson Sack in self-defense, during...
erienewsnow.com
Several Homes & Vehicles Damaged After Drive-By Shooting in Erie
Erie Police are investigating after several gunshots are fired in a reported drive-by shooting in an east Erie neighborhood. Around 7:30 Tuesday night along East 30th street, near Holland, officers responded to calls of numerous shots fired. While there were no gunshot victims, there was a lot of property damage,...
Reward for information in connection to homicide in August 2020
According to Crime Stoppers, Joseph McCrayer was killed on August 3, 2020 on Alice Avenue in Buffalo.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Victim of Impersonation Scam
A Bradford man was a victim of a scam targeting registered sex offenders. According to the Pennsylvania State Trooper, a person pretending to be a State Police Sergeant contacted the victim, demanding prepaid cards in order to lift a warrant allegedly out for the victim’s arrest. Troopers say that...
Juror: ‘Incredibly shocking’ what parole officer did in criminal case
In an exclusive interview with News 4 Investigates, a juror for a criminal trial in June talks about how the case turned upside down once defense attorneys got state parole officer Eliezer Rosario to admit that he planted evidence.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Man Allegedly on Meth Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
MERCER/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police say an incident of disorderly conduct occurred on Sunday, August 28, around 8:55 a.m. on Allegheny Blvd./Progress Drive, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say 36-year-old Robert Castner, of Franklin, was reportedly under...
wellsvillesun.com
Cuba man arrested for assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, contempt
On August 28th, 2022, at approximately 4:30p.m., Cuba Police arrested Thomas J. Kazanjian, 68 of Cuba. Kazanjian was arrested on charges of criminal contempt of a court order 2nd (2 counts, Misdemeanors), resisting arrest (Misdemeanor), assault 2nd (assault against a police officer, 2 counts – Felony) Kazanjian was processed and placed in front of a Friendship Town Justice and sent to the Allegany County Jail on $5,000.00 bail. Two Cuba Police Department officers were treated and released at the scene.
Buffalo police investigating shooting on Oxford Avenue
Police said a man was shot while in a driveway area and transported to ECMC to be treated for injuries.
Woman charged following hit and run that left bicyclist in serious condition
A woman has been charged in a hit and run accident which left a bicyclist seriously injured. According to Erie Police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, 38-Year-Old Silvia Lasanta allegedly hit Amorie Gaines near East 8th and Ash streets on July 20. Police stated that Lasanta claimed to have an anxiety attack while driving which caused […]
wesb.com
Bradford Man Charged in Fake Check Scheme
A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail on a check-cashing scheme. On August 5th, Foster Township Police arrested Justin Hillard for cashing fraudulent checks at the Northwest Bank branch on East Main Street. Hillard reportedly told Police that he knew the checks were fake, and that he was cashing them for another man who would give him a cut.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer During Disturbance Call
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces a slew of charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer while causing a disturbance at a local store last week. Just before 1 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Family Dollar store in Brooklyn Square for a disorderly person call.
wesb.com
Bradford Woman Accused of Stabbing her Mother
A Bradford woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her mother. According to Bradford Township Police, officers were dispatched for a 911 call Sunday Evening and found the victim, who said she had been stabbed in the stomach by her daughter, 47-year-old Jennifer Paulik. The victim was flown to UPMC...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Police Investigate Teen Shot Overnight
It's an active investigation for Erie Police on Monday morning after an overnight shooing in the city, that sent a teenager to the hospital. The calls came in around midnight from the 1300 block of Lynn street on Erie's East side. Erie Police said a group of people were sitting...
erienewsnow.com
Police Investigate Overnight Shooting that Injured 17-Year-Old Boy in Erie
A 17-year-old boy was shot overnight on an east Erie porch. It happened around midnight at 1345 Lynn St., which is not far from East Middle School. The teen is in critical but stable condition after a he was hit by a gunshot that went through his wrist and into his abdomen, police said.
erienewsnow.com
16 Year Old Faces Charges in Theft of Vehicle Found Crashed at Presque Isle
A 16 year old from Edinboro faces charges for the theft of a vehicle in Harborcreek Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim - a 51-year-old woman - reported the theft of the 2011 Toyota van Saturday morning from a residence on Ridge Pkwy, troopers said. State Police said...
Town of Tonawanda Police investigate double homicide
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday night on Parker Boulevard near Kenmore Avenue. Police were called to an apartment at 703 Parker Boulevard just before 10pm. When officers arrived, they found three people shot. A male and female...
wesb.com
12-Year-Old Still Missing in Olean
Olean Police say that a 12-year-old is still missing after more than a week. Dakota Smith reportedly packed a bag and left home against his parents’ wishes a week ago after an argument and has not been seen since. His parents say he has a history of this kind of behavior but has never been away this long.
Buffalo man shot, killed Friday in Tioga County, Pa.
TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. — A Buffalo man was shot and killed Friday near a park-and-ride location in Tioga County, Pa. Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, 31, of Buffalo was killed during a shooting that happened around 3 p.m. Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The shooting happened near Liberty, at the intersection of U.S. 15 and State Route 414.
Man arrested for firing shots at house party in Cheektowaga
Cheektowaga Police, making an arrest in connection with a shooting at a house party. Authorities say they responded to a call of a disturbance on Redwood Drive early Saturday morning.
