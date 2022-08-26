ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wesb.com

Bradford Man Arrested on Drug Charges

A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail on drug charges. City of Bradford Police were called to assist Pennsylvania State Parole Agents at an apartment on Pine Street where they encountered 37-year-old Jonathan W. Colts. An investigation allegedly found Colts to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
BRADFORD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Homicide Case from 2009 to Appear on Investigation Discovery

A controversial homicide case that happened in Erie is getting national attention. This week's episode of ID's new season of Reasonable Doubt will take a closer look at the 2009 case of Joel Atkin. In April 2009, Atkin claimed that he shot and killed 30-year-old Jayson Sack in self-defense, during...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Several Homes & Vehicles Damaged After Drive-By Shooting in Erie

Erie Police are investigating after several gunshots are fired in a reported drive-by shooting in an east Erie neighborhood. Around 7:30 Tuesday night along East 30th street, near Holland, officers responded to calls of numerous shots fired. While there were no gunshot victims, there was a lot of property damage,...
ERIE, PA
wesb.com

Bradford Man Victim of Impersonation Scam

A Bradford man was a victim of a scam targeting registered sex offenders. According to the Pennsylvania State Trooper, a person pretending to be a State Police Sergeant contacted the victim, demanding prepaid cards in order to lift a warrant allegedly out for the victim’s arrest. Troopers say that...
BRADFORD, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Man Allegedly on Meth Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

MERCER/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police say an incident of disorderly conduct occurred on Sunday, August 28, around 8:55 a.m. on Allegheny Blvd./Progress Drive, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say 36-year-old Robert Castner, of Franklin, was reportedly under...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wellsvillesun.com

Cuba man arrested for assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, contempt

On August 28th, 2022, at approximately 4:30p.m., Cuba Police arrested Thomas J. Kazanjian, 68 of Cuba. Kazanjian was arrested on charges of criminal contempt of a court order 2nd (2 counts, Misdemeanors), resisting arrest (Misdemeanor), assault 2nd (assault against a police officer, 2 counts – Felony) Kazanjian was processed and placed in front of a Friendship Town Justice and sent to the Allegany County Jail on $5,000.00 bail. Two Cuba Police Department officers were treated and released at the scene.
CUBA, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Man Charged in Fake Check Scheme

A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail on a check-cashing scheme. On August 5th, Foster Township Police arrested Justin Hillard for cashing fraudulent checks at the Northwest Bank branch on East Main Street. Hillard reportedly told Police that he knew the checks were fake, and that he was cashing them for another man who would give him a cut.
BRADFORD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer During Disturbance Call

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces a slew of charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer while causing a disturbance at a local store last week. Just before 1 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Family Dollar store in Brooklyn Square for a disorderly person call.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Woman Accused of Stabbing her Mother

A Bradford woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her mother. According to Bradford Township Police, officers were dispatched for a 911 call Sunday Evening and found the victim, who said she had been stabbed in the stomach by her daughter, 47-year-old Jennifer Paulik. The victim was flown to UPMC...
BRADFORD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Police Investigate Teen Shot Overnight

It's an active investigation for Erie Police on Monday morning after an overnight shooing in the city, that sent a teenager to the hospital. The calls came in around midnight from the 1300 block of Lynn street on Erie's East side. Erie Police said a group of people were sitting...
ERIE, PA
2 On Your Side

Town of Tonawanda Police investigate double homicide

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday night on Parker Boulevard near Kenmore Avenue. Police were called to an apartment at 703 Parker Boulevard just before 10pm. When officers arrived, they found three people shot. A male and female...
TONAWANDA, NY
wesb.com

12-Year-Old Still Missing in Olean

Olean Police say that a 12-year-old is still missing after more than a week. Dakota Smith reportedly packed a bag and left home against his parents’ wishes a week ago after an argument and has not been seen since. His parents say he has a history of this kind of behavior but has never been away this long.
OLEAN, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man shot, killed Friday in Tioga County, Pa.

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. — A Buffalo man was shot and killed Friday near a park-and-ride location in Tioga County, Pa. Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, 31, of Buffalo was killed during a shooting that happened around 3 p.m. Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The shooting happened near Liberty, at the intersection of U.S. 15 and State Route 414.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA

