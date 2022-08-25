ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highway 98.9

Check Out These Incredible Cosplay Pictures From Geek’d Con 2022

The 2022 edition of Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, brought thousands of fans to Downtown Shreveport. They came from all over the region, the state, and the country. With tickets being purchased by attendees in Mississippi, Michigan, Illinois, and all over the US. Fans were flying in, driving for hours, and all converging on the Shreveport Convention Center.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
Highway 98.9

The Different Dating Styles You Can Find in Shreveport

Let's just put this out there and be honest with it. Dating is rough. Dating Is Even More Difficult in Shreveport-Bossier. The dating pool seems so shallow here in the Ark-La-Tex. In a time when we have so much access to communication, there is even more room for miscommunication. Why is it that we use our phones to read between the lines?
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Bartender Assaulted by Unidentified Man (VIDEO)

Some serious moments at a local bar, when a male suspect acts a fool and assaults a bartender. According to employees and patrons at Ernie's on Wall Street in Shreveport, two females and one male showed up at to the bar in a dark red Chrysler. Some time after these three showed up, an altercation flared-up between the male suspect and the bartender.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Music Prize Announces 2022 Finalists

For the first time ever, the Music Prize’s Top 10 has become a Top 11. These bands, selected by music industry professionals and fans, will be playing the Music Prize stage and competing for a $10,000 cash prize. The competition and showcase will be held in downtown Shreveport during Prize Fest’s first weekend, October 14 and 15. Each night will feature a showcase of a group of independent artists, with the grand prize winner being determined by a panel of music industry judges.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samantha Smith
Person
Brian O'halloran
Person
Helen Slater
Person
Mick Foley
Person
Clint Howard
Person
Josh Martin
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Chris Sarandon
Highway 98.9

The Top Fall 2022 Events Coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

You better grab your calendar and your wallet because some amazing shows and events are coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA over the next few months!. Check out our complete guide to everything coming to our area for the remainder of 2022 and if you know of something we're missing, let us know! Also, you might want to bookmark this page since we'll be updating it frequently.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeff Daniel Phillips#Parade#The Ark La Tex
Highway 98.9

Dancing Haughton, LA Cop is Highlight of School’s Carpool Line (VIDEO)

Officer Cody Lilly of the Haughton Police Department helps out with traffic in the school-zones in Haughton a few times a month, and has become somewhat of a celebrity. Officer Lilly can be seen out at different schools in the area helping out with the bus and car traffic, and goes above and beyond to relieve some of the stress from the morning commute.
HAUGHTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Highway 98.9

Bossier City Hall Raided by FBI – Police Officer Arrested

A Bossier City police officer has been arrested and the police department at Bossier City hall has been raided by the FBI. Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford has been booked into Caddo Correctional Center as a federal inmate. A statement from Bossier City leaders say they were notified of an ongoing federal investigation into the police union.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Highway 98.9

Could Shreveport Soon be Home to New Ronald McDonald House?

The Ronald McDonald House Charities has expressed some interest in building one of their invaluable Ronald McDonald Houses in Shreveport. In an article late last week from arklatexhomepage.com, we see that the CEO for Ronald McDonald House Charities in Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana, Janelle Mason, was just in town to discuss the possibility of constructing a new location in South Shreveport with the Caddo Parish Commission.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy