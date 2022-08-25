Read full article on original website
A Comprehensive Look Back At The History Of Geek’d Con Guests
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, launched way back in 2015. Minus the 2020 pandemic cancelation, the event has run non-stop since it's launch. With tens-of-thousands of fans in attendance each weekend the event is held, it has become one of Louisiana's largest annual pop culture events. Over the last 7...
Check Out These Incredible Cosplay Pictures From Geek’d Con 2022
The 2022 edition of Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, brought thousands of fans to Downtown Shreveport. They came from all over the region, the state, and the country. With tickets being purchased by attendees in Mississippi, Michigan, Illinois, and all over the US. Fans were flying in, driving for hours, and all converging on the Shreveport Convention Center.
See The Vendors, Cosplay, Celebrities, and Fans From Geek’d Con 2022
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, has come and gone for 2022. It was full of fun stories, magical moments, and even some interactions that our celebrity guests wanted pictures of. Tens-of-thousands of fans came through the Shreveport Convention Center over the three day event, and there was a lot for them to do.
This Man Drove 5 1/2 Hours to Propose at Geek’d Con in Shreveport
If You Missed Geek'd Con This Year, Just Know Geek'd Con Missed You Too. Geek'd Con took over the Shreveport Convention Center from Friday, August 19th through Sunday, August 22nd. It was three whole days of amazingly packed nerdiness and it's one of those things you need to experience for yourself.
The Different Dating Styles You Can Find in Shreveport
Let's just put this out there and be honest with it. Dating is rough. Dating Is Even More Difficult in Shreveport-Bossier. The dating pool seems so shallow here in the Ark-La-Tex. In a time when we have so much access to communication, there is even more room for miscommunication. Why is it that we use our phones to read between the lines?
Shreveport Bartender Assaulted by Unidentified Man (VIDEO)
Some serious moments at a local bar, when a male suspect acts a fool and assaults a bartender. According to employees and patrons at Ernie's on Wall Street in Shreveport, two females and one male showed up at to the bar in a dark red Chrysler. Some time after these three showed up, an altercation flared-up between the male suspect and the bartender.
Shreveport Music Prize Announces 2022 Finalists
For the first time ever, the Music Prize’s Top 10 has become a Top 11. These bands, selected by music industry professionals and fans, will be playing the Music Prize stage and competing for a $10,000 cash prize. The competition and showcase will be held in downtown Shreveport during Prize Fest’s first weekend, October 14 and 15. Each night will feature a showcase of a group of independent artists, with the grand prize winner being determined by a panel of music industry judges.
Here Are All 5 Shreveport Area Spirit Halloween Store Hours and Locations
Ready for Halloween? You will be with the help of the pros at the five Spirit Halloween stores here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area!. For all of our Halloween-loving friends, your time to shine is here in Shreveport-Bossier City! Are you ready to dress up and do the 'Monster Mash?' I don't know about you, but I've been ready for cooler weather for a while now!
Popular 90’s Country Superstar to Play at Red River Revel
Since 1976 Shreveport's Red River Revel Arts Festival has ushered in fall here in the Arklatex and this year's festival will be fantastic!. Featuring scores of artists and their work, great food, children's activities, and loads of great concerts, the Revel is one of those festivals you dare not miss.
Matthew Lillard Meets His Doppelganger From Bossier City
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, has come and gone for 2022. It was full of fun stories, magical moments, and even some interactions that our celebrity guests wanted pictures of. Including when Matthew Lillard met a young man that seemed very familiar to him. Matthew Lillard, the star of movies...
The Top Fall 2022 Events Coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
You better grab your calendar and your wallet because some amazing shows and events are coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA over the next few months!. Check out our complete guide to everything coming to our area for the remainder of 2022 and if you know of something we're missing, let us know! Also, you might want to bookmark this page since we'll be updating it frequently.
Bossier Eatery Makes the Best French Dip Sandwich in Louisiana
A while ago I asked Shreveport-Bossier to tell me all about the best sandwich you could score in Shreveport-Bossier. So many new places popped up on my radar. There Was One Sandwich Shop That Was Recommended Multiple Times. I had never seen Fat Tuesday before. I heard their King Cakes...
Need Help Designing the Perfect Shreveport Labor Day Staycation?
With the start of school, gas prices, inflation, you name it, a lot of us are short on cash and are opting to stay in Shreveport for the Labor Day holiday. Here are some ideas to craft your very own unique Labor Day staycation right here in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA!
Dancing Haughton, LA Cop is Highlight of School’s Carpool Line (VIDEO)
Officer Cody Lilly of the Haughton Police Department helps out with traffic in the school-zones in Haughton a few times a month, and has become somewhat of a celebrity. Officer Lilly can be seen out at different schools in the area helping out with the bus and car traffic, and goes above and beyond to relieve some of the stress from the morning commute.
You’ll Never Miss the Mail Man with Sweet Bailey in Your Life
Like most dogs, Bailey loves to let her people know when the mail has been delivered. If you're looking for a sweet companion, Bailey is available for adoption now in Shreveport!. Meet Bailey today at Pet Savers Shreveport. She's up to date on her shots and already spayed. Bailey's adoption...
A New Way to Sell Cars: Louisiana Car Guy Posts Funniest Ad Ever
A lot of salespeople will tell you that the hardest thing to do in sales is to get a potential buyer's attention. This Louisiana car guy has 'attention-getting' down to a science!. Meet Jared Hooter of Haughton, LA. Jared is in car sales and works at Chevyland in Shreveport, LA.
Bossier City Hall Raided by FBI – Police Officer Arrested
A Bossier City police officer has been arrested and the police department at Bossier City hall has been raided by the FBI. Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford has been booked into Caddo Correctional Center as a federal inmate. A statement from Bossier City leaders say they were notified of an ongoing federal investigation into the police union.
Aldi Expanding in Louisiana – Is Shreveport on the List?
A new grocery store is beginning to make inroads in Louisiana. Aldi is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But more expansion is on the way. Is...
Could Shreveport Soon be Home to New Ronald McDonald House?
The Ronald McDonald House Charities has expressed some interest in building one of their invaluable Ronald McDonald Houses in Shreveport. In an article late last week from arklatexhomepage.com, we see that the CEO for Ronald McDonald House Charities in Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana, Janelle Mason, was just in town to discuss the possibility of constructing a new location in South Shreveport with the Caddo Parish Commission.
Support Shreveport’s K-9 Search and Rescue Team Labor Day Weekend
The 20th Annual Shreveport Fire Department K-9 Search and Rescue Task Force Benefit Horse Show is coming up Labor Day weekend, September 3rd and 4th, 2022, and it'll be fun for the entire family at Holly Hill Farm in Benton, LA!. The one thing horse people love just as much...
