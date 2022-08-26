A Dunkirk man is facing DWI following an accident on Brigham Road in Dunkirk on Tuesday. State Police say that 36-year-old Joel Ross was driving north on Brigham when his vehicle struck a barricade that was blocking northbound traffic. Ross was not injured, but troopers arrested him after failing several standard field sobriety tests. He was transported to SP Fredonia where he provided a breath sample of .11 percent. Troopers released Ross after being processed and issued tickets. He is due to appear in Dunkirk City Court next month.

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO