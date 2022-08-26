Read full article on original website
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk man arrested for DWI after accident
A Dunkirk man is facing DWI following an accident on Brigham Road in Dunkirk on Tuesday. State Police say that 36-year-old Joel Ross was driving north on Brigham when his vehicle struck a barricade that was blocking northbound traffic. Ross was not injured, but troopers arrested him after failing several standard field sobriety tests. He was transported to SP Fredonia where he provided a breath sample of .11 percent. Troopers released Ross after being processed and issued tickets. He is due to appear in Dunkirk City Court next month.
erienewsnow.com
Several Homes & Vehicles Damaged After Drive-By Shooting in Erie
Erie Police are investigating after several gunshots are fired in a reported drive-by shooting in an east Erie neighborhood. Around 7:30 Tuesday night along East 30th street, near Holland, officers responded to calls of numerous shots fired. While there were no gunshot victims, there was a lot of property damage,...
Town of Hamburg police investigating a multiple-vehicle crash
A multiple-vehicle crash in the area of South Park Avenue and Route 179 is under investigation by Town of Hamburg police.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Man Allegedly on Meth Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
MERCER/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police say an incident of disorderly conduct occurred on Sunday, August 28, around 8:55 a.m. on Allegheny Blvd./Progress Drive, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say 36-year-old Robert Castner, of Franklin, was reportedly under...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Man Suffers Serious Injuries in Waterford Township Crash
An Erie man suffered serious injuries in a Waterford Township crash Sunday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It was reported on Route 19N south of Sharp Rd. around 7:36 a.m. The victim - a 37-year-old man - was driving his Nissan Frontier south on Route 19 when he lost...
erienewsnow.com
16 Year Old Faces Charges in Theft of Vehicle Found Crashed at Presque Isle
A 16 year old from Edinboro faces charges for the theft of a vehicle in Harborcreek Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim - a 51-year-old woman - reported the theft of the 2011 Toyota van Saturday morning from a residence on Ridge Pkwy, troopers said. State Police said...
chautauquatoday.com
Motorcyclist injured when bike strikes fallen tree in Jamestown
A motorcyclist escaped serious injury in the city of Jamestown when his bike struck a tree that had been knocked down in Monday afternoon's storm on the city's north side. Jamestown Police say they got the call around 2:45 pm at Buffalo Street and Prendergast Avenue. The rider was transported to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment of minor injuries. The rider was not identified. No charges were filed.
Driver shot during road rage encounter with motorcyclists north of Utica, troopers say
Forestport, N.Y. — Troopers are looking for a person they said shot a man during a road rage encounter Saturday north of Utica. Police said they found the man with a gunshot wound at about 4:37 p.m. on Route 28 in the area of Bear Creek Road in the town of Forestport in Oneida County. Route 28 is the main road into the Adirondacks from Utica.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer During Disturbance Call
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces a slew of charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer while causing a disturbance at a local store last week. Just before 1 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Family Dollar store in Brooklyn Square for a disorderly person call.
wesb.com
12-Year-Old Still Missing in Olean
Olean Police say that a 12-year-old is still missing after more than a week. Dakota Smith reportedly packed a bag and left home against his parents’ wishes a week ago after an argument and has not been seen since. His parents say he has a history of this kind of behavior but has never been away this long.
Buffalo police investigating shooting on Oxford Avenue
Police said a man was shot while in a driveway area and transported to ECMC to be treated for injuries.
Glider crashes into trees in Chautauqua County, occupants treated at scene
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two men were treated for injuries after a glider crashed in Chautauqua County, New York. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an airplane accident at about 1:31 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 on North Erie Street in the town of Chautauqua, New York. When the Sheriff’s Office arrived, they […]
Double shooting on Hewitt sends men to ECMC
Officials say it happened on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue.
wesb.com
Plane Accident in Chautauqua Saturday
A plane crash was reported in Chautauqua Saturday afternoon. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office along with Mayville Fire Department, Chautauqua County EMS, and Chautauqua Fire Department arrived at North Erie Street for a glider plane with two male occupants stuck in trees. The pilot, 56 year old,...
Pedestrian struck on East 10th Street
One person is in the hospital after getting struck by a vehicle this afternoon. This happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 400 block of East 10th Street. There were reported serious injuries to the victim’s legs. When our crews arrived on scene, the found a number of police vehicles in the neighborhood. We reached out […]
Man arrested for firing shots at house party in Cheektowaga
Cheektowaga Police, making an arrest in connection with a shooting at a house party. Authorities say they responded to a call of a disturbance on Redwood Drive early Saturday morning.
WIVB
Town of Tonawanda PD investigating Parker Blvd. ‘targeted double homicide’
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man and woman are dead after what police call a “targeted double homicide” Sunday evening in a Town of Tonawanda apartment. TOT Police say three people were shot and two killed around 9:40 p.m. at 703 Parker Blvd. near Kenmore Avenue. Antoyn...
Buffalo man arrested in Cheektowaga on gun charges
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in Cheektowaga early Saturday morning on a gun charge following a fight at a party, police said. Police say they responded to an address on Redwood Avenue at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday and reported a large party with around 200 people. When police were breaking up […]
Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by the Violent Gang & Narcotics Team […]
Hamburg man charged for kidnapping and rape
Hamburg, NY – A Hamburg man, has been charged and arrested for the rape of...
