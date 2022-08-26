ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, NY

chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk man arrested for DWI after accident

A Dunkirk man is facing DWI following an accident on Brigham Road in Dunkirk on Tuesday. State Police say that 36-year-old Joel Ross was driving north on Brigham when his vehicle struck a barricade that was blocking northbound traffic. Ross was not injured, but troopers arrested him after failing several standard field sobriety tests. He was transported to SP Fredonia where he provided a breath sample of .11 percent. Troopers released Ross after being processed and issued tickets. He is due to appear in Dunkirk City Court next month.
DUNKIRK, NY
erienewsnow.com

Several Homes & Vehicles Damaged After Drive-By Shooting in Erie

Erie Police are investigating after several gunshots are fired in a reported drive-by shooting in an east Erie neighborhood. Around 7:30 Tuesday night along East 30th street, near Holland, officers responded to calls of numerous shots fired. While there were no gunshot victims, there was a lot of property damage,...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Man Allegedly on Meth Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

MERCER/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police say an incident of disorderly conduct occurred on Sunday, August 28, around 8:55 a.m. on Allegheny Blvd./Progress Drive, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say 36-year-old Robert Castner, of Franklin, was reportedly under...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Man Suffers Serious Injuries in Waterford Township Crash

An Erie man suffered serious injuries in a Waterford Township crash Sunday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It was reported on Route 19N south of Sharp Rd. around 7:36 a.m. The victim - a 37-year-old man - was driving his Nissan Frontier south on Route 19 when he lost...
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Motorcyclist injured when bike strikes fallen tree in Jamestown

A motorcyclist escaped serious injury in the city of Jamestown when his bike struck a tree that had been knocked down in Monday afternoon's storm on the city's north side. Jamestown Police say they got the call around 2:45 pm at Buffalo Street and Prendergast Avenue. The rider was transported to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment of minor injuries. The rider was not identified. No charges were filed.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer During Disturbance Call

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces a slew of charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer while causing a disturbance at a local store last week. Just before 1 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Family Dollar store in Brooklyn Square for a disorderly person call.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

12-Year-Old Still Missing in Olean

Olean Police say that a 12-year-old is still missing after more than a week. Dakota Smith reportedly packed a bag and left home against his parents’ wishes a week ago after an argument and has not been seen since. His parents say he has a history of this kind of behavior but has never been away this long.
OLEAN, NY
wesb.com

Plane Accident in Chautauqua Saturday

A plane crash was reported in Chautauqua Saturday afternoon. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office along with Mayville Fire Department, Chautauqua County EMS, and Chautauqua Fire Department arrived at North Erie Street for a glider plane with two male occupants stuck in trees. The pilot, 56 year old,...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Pedestrian struck on East 10th Street

One person is in the hospital after getting struck by a vehicle this afternoon. This happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 400 block of East 10th Street. There were reported serious injuries to the victim’s legs. When our crews arrived on scene, the found a number of police vehicles in the neighborhood. We reached out […]
ERIE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested in Cheektowaga on gun charges

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in Cheektowaga early Saturday morning on a gun charge following a fight at a party, police said. Police say they responded to an address on Redwood Avenue at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday and reported a large party with around 200 people. When police were breaking up […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
WETM 18 News

Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by the Violent Gang & Narcotics Team […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

