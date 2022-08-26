Read full article on original website
Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos
Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Leni Klum Goes Sheer at a UNICEF Gala in Capri
Soon, Heidi Klum may start stealing from her daughter’s closet instead of the other way around. Eighteen-year-old Leni Klum attended the LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF gala on Saturday night, standing out among swaths of A-List celebrities in a simple, yet sophisticated dress. For the occasion, the up-and-coming model opted for a tight-fitting black lace piece from Michael Kors, covered in sequins to add a bit of shimmer to the sleeveless gown. Klum went for an effortless look, opting to ditch jewelry aside for a small pair of tiny hoops, finishing off the ensemble with some strappy black sandals.
'The Voice' Fans Are Speechless Over Gwen Stefani's Pink PVC Dress In The Latest Video Promo—It's On Another Level!
Gwen Stefani helped celebrate the upcoming season of The Voice in style! The No Doubt icon, 52, rocked a skintight, bubblegum pink PVC dress while promoting the talent competition along with her husband Blake Shelton, fellow coach John Legend and new addition, Camila Cabello in the show’s promo video.
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
'Big Bang Theory' Fans Still Aren't Over This Plunging Red Dress Kaley Cuoco Wore On The Red Carpet—Wow!
With Kaley Cuoco‘s undeniable style icon status, it’s tough for us to pick an all-time favorite look from her— whether she’s rocking a sporty, skintight swimsuit in Iceland or a hot pink Prabal Gurung gown to the SAG Awards. Big Bang Theory fans, however, have not...
71-Year-Old Lynda Carter Is Ageless Decked Out In Floral Fashion
Lynda Carter punched, swung, and flew her way into our hearts with her performance as the timeless Wonder Woman and she’s proven herself just as ageless decades later. She shares fashionable pictures to her social media and has been seen walking about Venice wearing a vibrant, floral outfit. Carter...
Brad Pitt And Emily Ratajkowksi Are Reportedly 'Secretly Dating' After Divorce Bombshell: 'He Asked Her Out'
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowksi are both on the mend from messy and painful public divorces, which may be the reason the two have reportedly hit it off recently! The unlikely pair are reportedly “secretly dating,” according to sources. Here’s everything we know about Hollywood’s new (rumored) hot couple.
Kate Middleton Can’t Stop Wearing Dresses That the Designer Says Include a ‘Naughty’ Detail
If anyone can make sexy and "naughty" look regal and appropriate it's Kate Middleton. Here's the detail you may not have noticed about her polka dots dresses.
Martha Stewart Celebrates Turning 81 With a Selfie After a "Bit Too Much" Chardonnay
Martha Stewart is 81 and ready for fun. The lifestyle guru — who, over the years, has had her own television shows, magazine, and houseware line, among other things — celebrated turning 81 on Aug. 3 in a way likely all too familiar to other birthday revelers. Posting...
5 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Stylists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with professional hair stylists...
How Much Older Is Heidi Klum Than Her Husband Tom Kaulitz?
Find out what the age difference is between 'America's Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz.
Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard
Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
Jessica Alba Just Chopped Her Hair—Fans Are Calling It Her Most ‘Youthful’ Look
Jessica Alba has had yet another hair change-up, as she has just chopped her hair into a drastic and super-short cropped ‘do! And we think the new chin-length brunette bob just might just be our favorite one yet – which is saying something as s...
Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy
There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
Villano Antillano Is Making History: ‘We Have to Be Proud and Stand Tall’
Click here to read the full article. On a quiet day in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Villano Antillano sips her margarita and smiles. “It tastes so good!” she teases as a sky full of cotton-candy clouds glows pink and purple over the San Juan Smokehouse. Antillano, 27, is one of the most compelling MCs in Spanish-language rap today, making memorable appearances on Argentinean producer Bizarrap’s celebrated freestyle video series, an onstage tribute to Ivy Queen, and a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico that made noise across the island. She’s a prolific lyricist...
Chrissy Metz's Transformation Continues To Stun Us All
Chrissy Metz has definitely gone a long way with her weight loss journey, and she is being an inspiration to all. According to an article published by Health And Healthier, the This Is Us actress “went from being 226kgs to 181kgs within a short time period of less than 5 months.” The outlet added, “In total, she lost about 100 pounds within that given frame of time.” Wow!
Kylie Jenner Wears A Slinky Silk Dress In Bed And Leaves Instagram Followers Speechless: 'Rise And Shine'
Kylie Jenner proved that yet another classic 90s trend is still in full swing— the silky slip dress. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, donned a curve-hugging item in a new Instagram post for her 364 million followers, and paid homage to an old meme in the process. Fans, of course, couldn’t get enough of it all, as seen in her comment section.
Who Is Malia Obama’s New Music Mogul Beau?
His date with the President’s daughter?Since late July, Malia Obama, the daughter of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles, Calif. with a new man — record producer Dawit Eklund. Though it’s unclear whether Eklund and Malia are officially an item, Eklund, 32, and Malia, 24, have seemingly spent quite a bit of time together this summer. Most recently, the duo was seen walking arm-in-arm during a visit to The Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Wednesday, August 3. TOO CUTE!: MALIA OBAMA SMILING EAR-TO-EAR ON DAY...
