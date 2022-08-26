ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Leni Klum Goes Sheer at a UNICEF Gala in Capri

Soon, Heidi Klum may start stealing from her daughter’s closet instead of the other way around. Eighteen-year-old Leni Klum attended the LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF gala on Saturday night, standing out among swaths of A-List celebrities in a simple, yet sophisticated dress. For the occasion, the up-and-coming model opted for a tight-fitting black lace piece from Michael Kors, covered in sequins to add a bit of shimmer to the sleeveless gown. Klum went for an effortless look, opting to ditch jewelry aside for a small pair of tiny hoops, finishing off the ensemble with some strappy black sandals.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karlie Kloss
Person
Manolo Blahnik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Dress#Italian Dressing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard

Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
EDGARTOWN, MA
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Villano Antillano Is Making History: ‘We Have to Be Proud and Stand Tall’

Click here to read the full article. On a quiet day in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Villano Antillano sips her margarita and smiles. “It tastes so good!” she teases as a sky full of cotton-candy clouds glows pink and purple over the San Juan Smokehouse. Antillano, 27, is one of the most compelling MCs in Spanish-language rap today, making memorable appearances on Argentinean producer Bizarrap’s celebrated freestyle video series, an onstage tribute to Ivy Queen, and a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico that made noise across the island. She’s a prolific lyricist...
HIP HOP
shefinds

Chrissy Metz's Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Chrissy Metz has definitely gone a long way with her weight loss journey, and she is being an inspiration to all. According to an article published by Health And Healthier, the This Is Us actress “went from being 226kgs to 181kgs within a short time period of less than 5 months.” The outlet added, “In total, she lost about 100 pounds within that given frame of time.” Wow!
WEIGHT LOSS
OK! Magazine

Who Is Malia Obama’s New Music Mogul Beau?

His date with the President’s daughter?Since late July, Malia Obama, the daughter of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles, Calif. with a new man — record producer Dawit Eklund. Though it’s unclear whether Eklund and Malia are officially an item, Eklund, 32, and Malia, 24, have seemingly spent quite a bit of time together this summer. Most recently, the duo was seen walking arm-in-arm during a visit to The Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Wednesday, August 3. TOO CUTE!: MALIA OBAMA SMILING EAR-TO-EAR ON DAY...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy