Maine State

NEWS CENTER Maine

'Unprecedented' rise in student enrollment at Maine's community college due to free tuition

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's community college leaders believe the state's free tuition program that started this year led to an "unprecedented" spike in enrollment. More than 1,400 new students enrolled in Maine community colleges in fall 2022 compared to the prior year. Southern Maine Community College President Joe Cassidy said the program brought nearly 600 new students to campus — 580 of which are fresh out of high school.
Portland, ME
Hiram, ME
Maine Government
Maine Education
Casco, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor Rotary Club host Bruce Poliquin

BANGOR — The Bangor Rotary Club hosted its final speaker for the gubernatorial and congressional candidate speaker series Tuesday. Bruce Poliquin spoke to club members about how he feels the state of Maine is in trouble. Poliquin said state funds have been spent wastefully and that has added to...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

A long hidden trail receives official recognition

STATEWIDE — A long forgotten trail will soon be added to Maine’s list of tourist attractions. Robbie McKay and Nathan Nipula have worked since 2019 to revitalize the Pine Tree Trail. Nipula said he came across a sign while searching for scrap metal and later realized it was...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

UMaine researchers testing wasps save Maine blueberries

ORONO — University of Maine’s assistant professor of agricultural entomology Philip Fanning and his group have been in the labs of Deering hall testing how to combat the problem of spotted wing drosophila on the loss of wild blueberry crops. Rather than looking to science Fanning said they...
ORONO, ME
Ashley Bryant
WGME

Invasive milfoil threatens Maine lakeside property values and recreation

(BDN) -- Colin Holme watched a little girl walk a few feet into Lake Arrowhead earlier this year and became startled as he saw invasive milfoil plants envelop her. “It was awful,” said Holme, executive director of the Lakes Environmental Association in Bridgton, which monitors 41 lakes and ponds in southwestern Maine for invasive aquatic plants and water quality. “I remember swimming in lakes when I was younger and how much I disliked swimming through the plants.”
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Maine Press Association to induct three to Hall of Fame

Three new members will enter the Maine Press Association Hall of Fame on October 22. Earl Brechlin and Chris and Paula Roberts have been selected by the MPA’s Hall of Fame Committee and will be inducted during the luncheon at this year’s Fall Conference. Earl Brechlin. Earl Brechlin...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

$23.8 Billion for Renewable Energy Projects Awarded to Maine

In April 2022, Maine's 1st District Congresswoman Chellie Pingree announced that Maine would receive $10.5 million in federal funding from the USDA's Rural Energy for America Program to fund solar projects after the passage of the $1 trillion Jobs and Infrastructure Act was passed. On Friday, August 26th, it was announced Maine would receive more funding for clean energy after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making

Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

BRHS Class of ’72 makes great showing at 50th reunion

The Boothbay Region High School Class of 1972 held its 50-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Brady’s restaurant in Boothbay Harbor. Thirty-five classmates attended, along with their spouses and guests. Photographer Leisha MacDougall took our official class photo and other wonderful photos. The Wrong Road Band (of which our classmate Dr. Steve Barter is a member) played three hours of great music from the 1960s and 1970s, while we sang along and danced. Everyone had a wonderful time!
BOOTHBAY, ME

