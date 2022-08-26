GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The family of a woman who was killed in her home by a stray bullet is hoping to raise money for funeral expenses and her children. Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, 42, was killed Saturday evening in her house. Family members told WHNS she was in the kitchen when she heard gunshots coming from outside and went to look out the window. A bullet came through the window and struck her in the chest.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO