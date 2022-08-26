ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

SWAT called to shots fired in Anderson County

FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite explains how the launch in Florida has a piece of Greenville County in it. One school district looks to finalize plans on a new school as more people move to Spartanburg County. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County Kidnapping

Attorneys with Strom Law Firm said they are representing multiple victims in incidents dating back more than 20 years. The attorneys, including Bakari Sellers, Jessica Fickling and Alexandra Benevento, are encouraging more people to come forward.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Crime & Safety
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

Surprise proposal in Anderson County

Greenville County prepares to allocate remaining ARPA funds, nonprofits feel left out. One upstate nonprofit says-they feel they’re being left out of the process and now they’re having to turn away people who need help. 3 people are recovering after a man was seen shooting inside a bar...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Mental health for students

Authorities say a man faces upgraded charges in the shooting death of Gaffney woman. Apricot is a 2-year-old dilute tortie cat. She's a sweet kitty and fine with other cats. She also loves a cat tree, especially one with box cubbies. FIRST ALERT FORECAST AUGUST 30. Updated: 1 hour ago.
GAFFNEY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Crime Stoppers#Police Sergeant#Fox#The Sheriff S Office#Safety Scene
FOX Carolina

Senior Action to expand program options

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The parking lot outside Senior Action’s headquarters on East North Street is usually filled with vehicles, and the center is prepared to welcome more. “We’ve got a lot more space than we used to have, so we’ve been able to add a lot more...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX Carolina

Suspect in custody after robbing store in Lyman, dispatch says

LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a robbery in Lyman. Dispatch said a suspect robbed the Family Dollar located at Greenville Highway and was stopped by law enforcement in the Papa John’s parking lot located at 12165 Greenville Highway. The suspect...
LYMAN, SC
FOX Carolina

Inmate dies while in custody at prison in Spartanburg Co., coroner says

ENOREE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an inmate at a state prison in Spartanburg County has died while in custody. The coroner said he was called to the Tyger River Correctional Facility in Enoree Monday afternoon in reference to an inmate death. Upon arrival, the coroner saw the inmate appeared to have died by suicide.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate man accused of neglecting over 30 horses found guilty

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The jury trial for a man facing multiple animal cruelty charges began in Spartanburg County on Tuesday afternoon. In June, 56-year-old Paul Kica was charged with 10 counts of ill-treatment of animals after over 30 horses were taken from his property. Kica pled not guilty...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WBKO

Community raises money for family of mom killed in alleged target practice incident

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The family of a woman who was killed in her home by a stray bullet is hoping to raise money for funeral expenses and her children. Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, 42, was killed Saturday evening in her house. Family members told WHNS she was in the kitchen when she heard gunshots coming from outside and went to look out the window. A bullet came through the window and struck her in the chest.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

3 Injured in shooting at an Upstate bar, deputies say

GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said three people were injured in a shooting that happened at a bar in Gaffney. Deputies said that on Sunday at around 2:34 a.m., they responded to the Tumeby's Tap Room on Old Georgia Highway. The deputies said when they arrived,...
GAFFNEY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy