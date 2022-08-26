ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartly, DE

firststateupdate.com

Rider Succumbs To Injuries Suffered In Monday Crash

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Felton area on Monday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 29, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., a blue 2008 Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill...
FELTON, DE
WMDT.com

Crash claims life of motorcyclist in Felton

FELTON, Del. – Delaware State Police say a Maryland man has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash late Monday night. At around 11:30 p.m., police say a blue 2008 Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill Road, approaching the intersection with Berrytown Road. The driver of the motorcycle reportedly crossed the double yellow line on Burnite Mill Road to pass another vehicle that was traveling westbound in front of him. After passing the vehicle, the motorcyclist moved back into the westbound lane of travel, but lost control of the motorcycle and veered off the roadway. The motorcycle then hit several trees, causing critical injuries to the driver.
FELTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Felton area on Monday evening. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., a blue 2008 Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill Road approaching the intersection with Berrytown Road. The operator of the motorcycle crossed the double-yellow line on Burnite Mill Road to pass another vehicle that was traveling westbound in front of him. After passing this vehicle, the motorcyclist moved back into the westbound lane of travel. However, in doing so the operator lost control of the motorcycle and exited the northern edge of the roadway. The motorcycle then struck several trees, which led to the operator sustaining critical injuries.
FELTON, DE
WBOC

Md. Man Killed in Felton Motorcycle Crash

FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a late Monday night motorcycle crash in Felton that claimed a Maryland man's life. It happened at around 11:30 p.m., when a Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill Road and approaching the intersection with Berrytown Road. Police said the operator of the motorcycle crossed the double-yellow line on Burnite Mill Road to pass another vehicle. After passing this vehicle, the motorcyclist moved back into the westbound lane of travel. However, police said that in doing so, the operator lost control of the motorcycle and went off the northern edge of the roadway. The motorcycle then struck several trees, which led to the operator sustaining critical injuries.
FELTON, DE
WBOC

Bicyclist Injured in Millsboro Hit-and-run

MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist seriously injured late Monday night in Millsboro. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, a bicyclist was traveling westbound on John J. Williams Highway, just west of Legion Road at around 9 p.m., when they were struck by an unknown car and seriously injured.
MILLSBORO, DE
firststateupdate.com

Man Succumbs To Injuries Suffered In Dover Crash Friday

The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Friday evening, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 6:56 p.m., a silver 2009 Pontiac Solstice was traveling eastbound on Persimmon Tree Lane, approaching Persimmon Circle. For unknown reasons, the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and left the right edge of the roadway, entering the grass on the roadside.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Pedestrian Killed In New Castle Collision Sunday Night

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Sunday evening. At around 8:15, rescue crews responded to Boulden Boulevard in the area of Southgate Boulevard in New Castle for reports of a pedestrian struck. First arriving crews reported that one patient had succumbed to their...
NEW CASTLE, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Pedestrian killed crossing Route 299 in Middletown

A 42-year-old woman is dead after police said she was hit by a car on Route 299 in Middletown Monday morning. New Castle County Police said the unidentified woman was crossing Middletown-Odessa Road near Gloucester Blvd. at around 6:15 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 when she was struck by a Kia Sorento driven by another 42-year-old woman.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
firststateupdate.com

Seaford Woman Killed In Rollover Crash Saturday Morning

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Seaford area on Saturday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 27, 2022, at approximately 6:10 a.m., a white 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound in the left...
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Man Dies After Car Crashes into Pole in Dover

DOVER, Del. - An 83-year-old man died after his sports car crashed into a utility pole and overturned in Dover on Friday night, according to police. Dover police said that just before 7 p.m., a Pontiac Solstice was traveling eastbound on Persimmon Tree Lane and approaching Persimmon Circle. Police said that for unknown reasons, the car failed to negotiate a curve and left the right edge of the roadway, entering the grass on the roadside. The car then continued eastbound along the grass and struck a utility pole at the intersection of Persimmon Tree Lane and Persimmon Circle. After striking the utility pole, the vehicle overturned onto its roof and came to a rest.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Victim of fatal crash in Seaford identified

SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim in Saturday’s fatal crash in Seaford. Police say the victim was 29-year-old Tyquesia Jackson of Seaford. The identity of the other driver involved in the crash has not yet been released. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information...
SEAFORD, DE
firststateupdate.com

Woman Struck And Killed In Middletown Early Monday

New Castle County Police are investigating a fatal crash in Middletown. Officials said at 6:15 this morning, police officers were dispatched to assist officers from the Middletown Police Department with a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Middletown Odessa Road (Route 299) east of Gloucester Blvd. Upon arrival, officers discovered...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
firststateupdate.com

34-Year-Old Man Hospitalized Tuesday Night After Being Shot

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 10:28 p.m. Tuesday, in the 3000 block of North Jefferson Street. Police located a 34-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when...
WILMINGTON, DE
WGMD Radio

Ocean View Woman Arrested Following Drug Investigation

An Ocean View woman is facing drug related charges following a recent investigation into drug sales that police said began several months ago. Ocean View Police said Tuesday that a search was executed recently at a home on West Avenue that resulted in seizure of more than 1,000 baggies of heroin, 368 suspected fentanyl pills and more than 45-thousand dollars in cash.
OCEAN VIEW, DE

