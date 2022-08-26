Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
firststateupdate.com
Rider Succumbs To Injuries Suffered In Monday Crash
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Felton area on Monday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 29, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., a blue 2008 Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill...
WMDT.com
Crash claims life of motorcyclist in Felton
FELTON, Del. – Delaware State Police say a Maryland man has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash late Monday night. At around 11:30 p.m., police say a blue 2008 Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill Road, approaching the intersection with Berrytown Road. The driver of the motorcycle reportedly crossed the double yellow line on Burnite Mill Road to pass another vehicle that was traveling westbound in front of him. After passing the vehicle, the motorcyclist moved back into the westbound lane of travel, but lost control of the motorcycle and veered off the roadway. The motorcycle then hit several trees, causing critical injuries to the driver.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Felton area on Monday evening. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., a blue 2008 Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill Road approaching the intersection with Berrytown Road. The operator of the motorcycle crossed the double-yellow line on Burnite Mill Road to pass another vehicle that was traveling westbound in front of him. After passing this vehicle, the motorcyclist moved back into the westbound lane of travel. However, in doing so the operator lost control of the motorcycle and exited the northern edge of the roadway. The motorcycle then struck several trees, which led to the operator sustaining critical injuries.
WBOC
Md. Man Killed in Felton Motorcycle Crash
FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a late Monday night motorcycle crash in Felton that claimed a Maryland man's life. It happened at around 11:30 p.m., when a Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill Road and approaching the intersection with Berrytown Road. Police said the operator of the motorcycle crossed the double-yellow line on Burnite Mill Road to pass another vehicle. After passing this vehicle, the motorcyclist moved back into the westbound lane of travel. However, police said that in doing so, the operator lost control of the motorcycle and went off the northern edge of the roadway. The motorcycle then struck several trees, which led to the operator sustaining critical injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBOC
Bicyclist Injured in Millsboro Hit-and-run
MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist seriously injured late Monday night in Millsboro. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, a bicyclist was traveling westbound on John J. Williams Highway, just west of Legion Road at around 9 p.m., when they were struck by an unknown car and seriously injured.
firststateupdate.com
Man Succumbs To Injuries Suffered In Dover Crash Friday
The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Friday evening, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 6:56 p.m., a silver 2009 Pontiac Solstice was traveling eastbound on Persimmon Tree Lane, approaching Persimmon Circle. For unknown reasons, the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and left the right edge of the roadway, entering the grass on the roadside.
One Dead in Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Harford
HARFORD, MD – Police are continuing their investigation into a motorcycle crash that left one...
Police In Baltimore ID Motorcyclist Killed After Colliding With Truck
Police in Maryland are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of a 60-year-old motorcycle rider, authorities announced. Samuel Hammaker was killed on Saturday, Aug. 27, after his 2017 Suzuki 650 DualSport motorcycle was involved in a two-vehicle crash, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. The crash happened...
IN THIS ARTICLE
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian Killed In New Castle Collision Sunday Night
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Sunday evening. At around 8:15, rescue crews responded to Boulden Boulevard in the area of Southgate Boulevard in New Castle for reports of a pedestrian struck. First arriving crews reported that one patient had succumbed to their...
firststateupdate.com
Police Say Driver Fled After Pedestrian Killed In New Castle, Two Taken Into Custody
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 28, 2022, at approximately 8:14 p.m., a red 2013 Toyota Highlander was traveling westbound on Boulden Boulevard...
WDEL 1150AM
Pedestrian killed crossing Route 299 in Middletown
A 42-year-old woman is dead after police said she was hit by a car on Route 299 in Middletown Monday morning. New Castle County Police said the unidentified woman was crossing Middletown-Odessa Road near Gloucester Blvd. at around 6:15 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 when she was struck by a Kia Sorento driven by another 42-year-old woman.
firststateupdate.com
Seaford Woman Killed In Rollover Crash Saturday Morning
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Seaford area on Saturday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 27, 2022, at approximately 6:10 a.m., a white 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound in the left...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBOC
Man Dies After Car Crashes into Pole in Dover
DOVER, Del. - An 83-year-old man died after his sports car crashed into a utility pole and overturned in Dover on Friday night, according to police. Dover police said that just before 7 p.m., a Pontiac Solstice was traveling eastbound on Persimmon Tree Lane and approaching Persimmon Circle. Police said that for unknown reasons, the car failed to negotiate a curve and left the right edge of the roadway, entering the grass on the roadside. The car then continued eastbound along the grass and struck a utility pole at the intersection of Persimmon Tree Lane and Persimmon Circle. After striking the utility pole, the vehicle overturned onto its roof and came to a rest.
WMDT.com
Victim of fatal crash in Seaford identified
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim in Saturday’s fatal crash in Seaford. Police say the victim was 29-year-old Tyquesia Jackson of Seaford. The identity of the other driver involved in the crash has not yet been released. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information...
firststateupdate.com
Woman Struck And Killed In Middletown Early Monday
New Castle County Police are investigating a fatal crash in Middletown. Officials said at 6:15 this morning, police officers were dispatched to assist officers from the Middletown Police Department with a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Middletown Odessa Road (Route 299) east of Gloucester Blvd. Upon arrival, officers discovered...
Garage, Three Vehicles Destroyed In Massive Port Deposit Blaze: Fire Marshal
A massive garage fire that broke out in Cecil County led to hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal. At approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, a crew of more than two dozen members of the Water Witch Volunteer Fire Company responded to a large garage fire in the 700 block of Jacob Tome Highway in Port Deposit.
firststateupdate.com
34-Year-Old Man Hospitalized Tuesday Night After Being Shot
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 10:28 p.m. Tuesday, in the 3000 block of North Jefferson Street. Police located a 34-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when...
fox29.com
Officials: Teen handcuffed by possible police impersonator during traffic stop in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - Reports of a police impersonator in Chester County have prompted an investigation, and now law enforcement are asking for the public's help. A 17-year-old boy told police he was pulled over by a black Ford Taurus on Route 340 in Caln Township Thursday morning. He says...
Anne Arundel County wraps up deadly weekend, 2 carjackings and hit-and-run
Not only was it busy, it was a deadly weekend for Anne Arundel County drivers. There were two carjackings in the county.
WGMD Radio
Ocean View Woman Arrested Following Drug Investigation
An Ocean View woman is facing drug related charges following a recent investigation into drug sales that police said began several months ago. Ocean View Police said Tuesday that a search was executed recently at a home on West Avenue that resulted in seizure of more than 1,000 baggies of heroin, 368 suspected fentanyl pills and more than 45-thousand dollars in cash.
Comments / 0