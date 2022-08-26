ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Reid’s Apple Festival Moving to a New Venue in 2023

Bring on the fall, bring on the fall, bring on the fall. I love the fall, or hadn't you noticed? I love just about everything that's related to the fall. And when it's hot and humid in late August--like these last few days--I crave it even more strongly. If my...
103GBF

Myriad Brewing Company Is Closing Their Newburgh Coffee House

Myriad is well known for serving up delicious, locally brewed beer, they added a second taproom with a coffee house, but unfortunately, the coffee house will be closing. Earlier this summer Myriad opened its second taproom location in Newburgh. They also opened their Myriad Coffee House so they were brewing up more than just beer. Their coffee house specialized in iced latte flights, and more. Myriad Cofee House took to Instagram to announce that unfortunately, they will be closing their doors on Sunday, September 11th.
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Evansville

Small furry pets available for adoption in Evansville. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Evansville, Indiana on Petfinder.
visitowensboro.com

Kick Off the Fall Season at Owensboro’s Amazing Orchards

Whether you’re on the hunt for decorative pumpkins, in desperate need of an apple cider, or itching to take the family on a hayride, our local orchards have everything you’re looking for during this beautiful Fall season. Trunnell’s Farm Market is famous for its sunflower fields, where you...
wevv.com

Empowering Through Art: Corey Ziemer is this week's Hometown Hero

In this week's Hometown Hero 44News Morning Anchor Megan DiVenti introduces an Owensboro man who is having an impact in his city. Empowering Through Art: Corey Ziemer is this week's Hometown Hero. In this week's Hometown Hero 44News Morning Anchor Megan DiVenti introduces an Owensboro man who is having an...
wevv.com

New Pickleball complex coming to Newburgh

Tuesday, the Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, Inc. will host a ground breaking ceremony for 10 new pickleball courts in Newburgh. Tuesday, the Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, Inc. will host a ground breaking ceremony for 10 new pickleball courts in Newburgh.
wevv.com

Fall Festival ride wristband vouchers go on sale Thursday

The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is quickly approaching, and organizers say ride lovers can take advantage of wristband pre-sales to get them at a discounted price. According to the Nut Club, pre-sale wristband vouchers for Fall Festival rides will be available at a discounted price starting...
WEHT/WTVW

Iconic festival moving outside Owensboro next year

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — After 36 years of drawing people from all over, the Reid’s Apple Festival will be making its way out of Owensboro. Starting in 2023, the festival will be hosted by a new venue. Organizers say the event will be moving to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot next year. […]
14news.com

Henderson soap shop closing

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson business has closed its doors. After 11 years, Lucia Soaps Etc. has closed. The owners posted on Facebook saying they’re closing one chapter of their lives and opening another. They say while their storefront is closing, some of their products may still pop...
14news.com

$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - A new real estate listing in Santa Claus is getting a lot of attention. It comes with 550 acres, 15 bedrooms, and a lot of unique features. Including a party/event space, a 1950s-style diner, a car museum, and an in-ground pool. There’s also massive outdoor...
WEHT/WTVW

Complaints bring big changes to Owensboro cemetery

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Managers of an Owensboro cemetery tell us they’re working to improve the grounds after getting complaints from families. Managers at Rose Hill Elmwood Cemetery on Old Hartford Road say they’ve contracted out landscaping and replaced some solar powered mowers that weren’t doing a good job cutting the grass on hills. The […]
KISS 106

Ernesto’s Mexican Bar and Grill in Owensboro Expanding to a Second Location

Want to know what happens if I type the words "Mexican food" or "Mexican bar and grill" or just plain "taco"? You guessed it. I immediately start CRAVING it. So if I can get through this without taking a break and running down to Ernesto's Mexican Bar and Grill for a quick burrito fix, I'll consider that a success story. Of course, eating a burrito is a success story, too.
