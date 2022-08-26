Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Wesselman Woods celebrates 50 years with four days of Birthday Bash celebrations
The park was closed for a portion of August because of storm damage cleanup on the property. Wesselman Woods celebrates 50 years with four days of Birthday Bash celebrations. Wesselman Woods is throwing its own birthday with bash to celebrate 50 years of service in Evansville.
Reid’s Apple Festival Moving to a New Venue in 2023
Bring on the fall, bring on the fall, bring on the fall. I love the fall, or hadn't you noticed? I love just about everything that's related to the fall. And when it's hot and humid in late August--like these last few days--I crave it even more strongly. If my...
wevv.com
Lunch On The Lawn returns to the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse
Lunch On The Lawn at the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse is happening once again this Friday. The outdoor event, which began before the pandemic, encourages residents and those working in downtown Evansville to enjoy their lunch right on the historic courthouse lawn. Attendees can either bring their own lunch or...
Kentucky Restaurant Serves Massively Delicious Pancakes Fit for a King
Dee's Diner in Owensboro serves a full line of breakfast and lunch items that include pancakes big enough to fill up a pizza box. Satisfy your hunger with comfort food like your mother or grandmother once made. Take a look at the food and menu to see why you need to visit this hidden gem!
Friday After 5 Hosting a Totally Rad 80s Party in Downtown Owensboro
The 26th season of Friday After 5 is wrapping up this Friday night in downtown Owensboro with a totally tubular 80s party that will feature some iconic bands from decade. The night will be headlined by The Motels!. The Motels are best known for two hits they landed inside the...
Myriad Brewing Company Is Closing Their Newburgh Coffee House
Myriad is well known for serving up delicious, locally brewed beer, they added a second taproom with a coffee house, but unfortunately, the coffee house will be closing. Earlier this summer Myriad opened its second taproom location in Newburgh. They also opened their Myriad Coffee House so they were brewing up more than just beer. Their coffee house specialized in iced latte flights, and more. Myriad Cofee House took to Instagram to announce that unfortunately, they will be closing their doors on Sunday, September 11th.
Evansville Charcuterie Business Hosting Hocus Pocus Themed Charcuterie Classes in September
If you're late to the game and wondering what exactly charcuterie (or in this case the punnier version charBOOTerie) is, in the most basic of terms, it's Lunchables for adults. You take delicious meats, cheeses, and fruit, and lay them out on a wooden board so they look super appetizing. I would eat a charcuterie board for dinner every day if I could!
Enter For Tickets to See Daughtry with Special Guests Pop Evil in Evansville Indiana
It has been nearly a decade since Daughtry performed in Evansville, Indiana. On September 23, 2022, the band will make its return along with special guests, Pop Evil and we have your tickets. Keep reading to enter for your chance to win. Daughtry Returns to Evansville. With 16 million singles...
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Evansville
Small furry pets available for adoption in Evansville. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Evansville, Indiana on Petfinder.
Where to Buy Discounted All-You-Can-Ride Fall Festival Wristbands in Evansville
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival will kick off on October 3rd (2022), and as they have done for the past several years, the Club is giving you the chance to save some money on all-you-can-ride wristbands before this year's Festival gets underway. Save $5 on All-You-Can-Ride...
visitowensboro.com
Kick Off the Fall Season at Owensboro’s Amazing Orchards
Whether you’re on the hunt for decorative pumpkins, in desperate need of an apple cider, or itching to take the family on a hayride, our local orchards have everything you’re looking for during this beautiful Fall season. Trunnell’s Farm Market is famous for its sunflower fields, where you...
wevv.com
Empowering Through Art: Corey Ziemer is this week's Hometown Hero
In this week's Hometown Hero 44News Morning Anchor Megan DiVenti introduces an Owensboro man who is having an impact in his city. Empowering Through Art: Corey Ziemer is this week's Hometown Hero. In this week's Hometown Hero 44News Morning Anchor Megan DiVenti introduces an Owensboro man who is having an...
wevv.com
New Pickleball complex coming to Newburgh
Tuesday, the Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, Inc. will host a ground breaking ceremony for 10 new pickleball courts in Newburgh. Tuesday, the Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, Inc. will host a ground breaking ceremony for 10 new pickleball courts in Newburgh.
wevv.com
Fall Festival ride wristband vouchers go on sale Thursday
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is quickly approaching, and organizers say ride lovers can take advantage of wristband pre-sales to get them at a discounted price. According to the Nut Club, pre-sale wristband vouchers for Fall Festival rides will be available at a discounted price starting...
Where’s the Best Places to Eat Breakfast in Owensboro, Kentucky? [POLL]
Rise and shine! It's time for breakfast. Who has the tastiest breakfast in Owensboro right now? Whether an all-you-can-eat smorgasbord or a quiet hometown cafe' what restaurant dishes up the most delectable breakfast? Take the poll and vote for your favorite. I love a fantastic breakfast buffet that has an...
Iconic festival moving outside Owensboro next year
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — After 36 years of drawing people from all over, the Reid’s Apple Festival will be making its way out of Owensboro. Starting in 2023, the festival will be hosted by a new venue. Organizers say the event will be moving to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot next year. […]
14news.com
Henderson soap shop closing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson business has closed its doors. After 11 years, Lucia Soaps Etc. has closed. The owners posted on Facebook saying they’re closing one chapter of their lives and opening another. They say while their storefront is closing, some of their products may still pop...
14news.com
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - A new real estate listing in Santa Claus is getting a lot of attention. It comes with 550 acres, 15 bedrooms, and a lot of unique features. Including a party/event space, a 1950s-style diner, a car museum, and an in-ground pool. There’s also massive outdoor...
Complaints bring big changes to Owensboro cemetery
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Managers of an Owensboro cemetery tell us they’re working to improve the grounds after getting complaints from families. Managers at Rose Hill Elmwood Cemetery on Old Hartford Road say they’ve contracted out landscaping and replaced some solar powered mowers that weren’t doing a good job cutting the grass on hills. The […]
Ernesto’s Mexican Bar and Grill in Owensboro Expanding to a Second Location
Want to know what happens if I type the words "Mexican food" or "Mexican bar and grill" or just plain "taco"? You guessed it. I immediately start CRAVING it. So if I can get through this without taking a break and running down to Ernesto's Mexican Bar and Grill for a quick burrito fix, I'll consider that a success story. Of course, eating a burrito is a success story, too.
