Grand Bay, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

The Shed’s Saucery Co. bottling water to send to Jackson, Miss., residents

GAUTIER, Miss. (WALA) - Jackson, Miss., is dealing with flooding issues and clean water is hard to find. Meanwhile, help is on the way from the Gulf Coast. Staffers at The Shed’s Saucery Company in Gautier are bottling water for affected families. Their goal is 10,000 bottles of water to be sent to flood victims.
WALA-TV FOX10

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-65

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian has been struck and killed on southbound Interstate 65 between Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street, Tuesday evening, authorities said. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Algo Traffic site, both northbound and southbound lanes of I-65 are blocked. This is a developing story....
WKRG News 5

Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD: Man dies in I-65 crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 42-year-old man died Tuesday evening in a crash on Interstate 65 in Mobile, according to the police department. Police identified the deceased as Terry D. Raley. The MPD said that at about 6:10 p.m. officers responded to I-65 Southbound between Airport and Dauphin Street in...
WALA-TV FOX10

Recent rains caused sewage overflows around region

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rainfall earlier this week caused a number of sanitary sewer overflows in Mobile and Baldwin counties. The Mobile Area Water & Sewer System responded to multiple sanitary sewer overflows near the 8100 block of Airport Boulevard Thursday and Friday with two locations each spilling 29,600 gallons into Halls Mill Creek, according to the Mobile Department of Public Health.
WALA-TV FOX10

Downtown Mobile events in September

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster with ASM Global joined us on Studio10 to talk about some upcoming September events in Downtown Mobile. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigates stabbing on Webb Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a stabbing Monday night off dauphin Island Parkway. Just after 7 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Webb Avenue near McVay Drive. When police got there, they said they found a man who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital...
WALA-TV FOX10

Katrina at 17 on Dauphin Island

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 17 years ago, Hurricane Katrina made landfall devastating the Gulf Coast. Most of the scars are gone, but the memories remain. Sun shining and calm, blue surf. Almost perfect beach weather on Dauphin Island, but the past is never far away. On this beautiful day, it’s the anniversary of a devastating storm, Hurricane Katrina.
WALA-TV FOX10

Dog in Orange Beach safe after scary encounter with manatees

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A family in Orange Beach is breathing a sigh of relief after their dog encountered several manatees Monday afternoon. The dog’s name is Flip and thankfully she’s fine, but it’s something that her family will never forget. “I saw that there were...
utv44.com

Swimming advisories issued for two Baldwin County Beaches

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — In June of 1999 the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the Alabama Department of Public Health initiated a program to monitor bacteria levels on beaches along the Gulf Coast. The program originally started with five gulf coast beaches. In 2000, the program added...
WKRG News 5

Mobile restaurant manager recalls Hurricane Katrina 17 years later

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall along the Gulf Coast. To date, the hurricane is still one of the most catastrophic natural disasters in the country’s history. Andrel Lawson is the dining room manager at The Original Oyster House and has been a part of the restaurant’s staff for thirty years. […]
WPMI

MPD: 42-year-old killed in I-65 traffic crash identified

According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., officers responded to I65 Southbound between Airport and Dauphin Street in reference to a traffic fatality. The preliminary investigation revealed two separate accidents occurred. In the initial accident, one driver was traveling northbound on I-65 when he...
WALA-TV FOX10

State fire marshal addresses recent fatal house fires

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Caution tape and ashes remain a painful reminder of three people killed in two house fires, both of which happened in less than a week. “Anytime somebody loses their life in something that’s frankly preventable, it’s tragic,” said State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen.
WALA-TV FOX10

APB issued for Escambia County, Fla., shooting suspect

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - An all-points bulletin has been issued for a man suspected of shooting someone in on Tuesday. The Escambia County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office said the suspect shot someone on Mobile Highway around noon. He may be driving a silver Mustang with front-end damage. Anyone with...
WALA-TV FOX10

From rain to ruin; local crops suffering from heavy rainfall

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a long week of rain and flooding, the sun finally peeked through the clouds. For some farmers, it couldn’t come soon enough. The radar estimated between 10-13 inches of rain in Grand Bay just last week. One local farmer and store owner was concerned...
GRAND BAY, AL

