Smart Living: The powerful benefit of laughter
Southland Field to receive $36k for development
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding Louisiana $7.45 million for improvements and modernization to several airports across the state. The funding includes $36,000 to expand development at Southland Field Airport.
Sulphur residents start petition
Entergy begins $100M transmission upgrade project in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Entergy Louisiana has begun construction on a $100 million transmission project to help upgrade the resilience and reliability of its electric grid across Southwest Louisiana. The “Mud Lake to Big Lake” transmission project will span from an existing substation west of Mud Lake near the...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid with more scattered afternoon storms
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The storms were fewer in coverage today, but some did get come cooling storms earlier this afternoon. With those coming to an end early, the rest of the night looks to remain quiet, but very muggy with lows in the middle 70s overnight. Similar conditions return for Wednesday with and hot and humid start with scattered storms back by the afternoon.
A Hot Wednesday with Afternoon Showers & Thunderstorms
Lake Charles at the Regional Airport saw .33″ of rain yesterdaye airport. Dequincy just .04″ and Deridder nearly an inch at .81″. I would expect isolated to scattered showers this afternoon. I still think we will hit 92° in Lake Charles today. Lake Charles hit 91° yesterday. Highs this week look to be low-mid 90s for some, with lows in the mid 70′s. Our “Umbrellacast” has a 40% chance of showers or thunderstorms today. Mainly partly to mostly sunny skies for today.
St. Bernard Parish remembers 164 lives lost during Hurricane Katrina
ST. BERNARD PARISH (WVUE) - The sun shined through the partially cloudy sky above Shell Beach on Mon., Aug. 29, 2022. The weather looked dramatically different 17 years ago, as Hurricane Katrina made landfall as a Category 5. Under a tent in front of the parish’s Katrina memorial, Arabi resident...
COVID-19 in SWLA: August 30, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 2,664 new cases. · 669 new reinfections (Per the...
Water outage planned for 6th Ave. area Thursday
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is planning a water shutoff in the Sixth Avenue area on Thursday, Sept. 1, while contractors complete the installation of new water mains. The outage is planned for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and customers will be under a boil...
Health Headlines: “Lung washing” saves the life of woman with rare autoimmune disease
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
WATCH: Louisiana Internet for All Summit brings state leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards to Downtown Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards is joining the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) at the first-ever Louisiana Internet for All Summit at the Hotel Bentley with a major announcement about the future of high-speed internet in Louisiana. Watch it here:. NTIA Special Rep. for Broadband...
Gallery Promenade returns to Lake Charles in September
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA has announced the return of the Gallery Promenade. This driving art tour will return to the Lake Area on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The Gallery Promenade celebrates the art spaces, galleries, and museums that work year-round to provide...
LEGAL CORNER: Does a will have to be filed at the courthouse?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: Several years ago, my mother met with an attorney and signed her last will and testament. The attorney made several original duplicates, but never filed the will in the courthouse. My mother asked if she could file the will. The attorney said no. My mother has since passed away. Is it a problem that the will was not filed?
Crab Task Force holds online meeting today on blue crab population
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Crab Task Force will be holding a special online meeting today at 1 p.m. The task force will be discussing options to help maintain the blue crab population in the area. You can find a link to the webinar meeting HERE.
Lake Area Adventures breaks ground on family entertainment complex
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - New developments are finally underway at the former Stine’s location on Country Club Road. Lake Area Adventures cut the ribbon and broke ground Tuesday on the site of their upcoming facility. The 35,000-square-foot family entertainment center will include the following:. Indoor competition-length, temperature-controlled pool.
Public Service Commission candidates to hold forum in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The candidates for District 4 Public Service Commissioner will hold a forum on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Lake Charles. Incumbent Mike Francis (R) and challengers Keith Bodin (I) and Shalon Latour (R) will speak at the forum. It will be held at 6 p.m. at the Dream Center (1701 Ryan St.).
W.W. Lewis closing early due to electrical issue
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - W.W. Lewis Middle School is closing at 1 p.m. today and will remain closed Thursday due to electrical issues, Calcasieu School Board officials said. Students will be served lunch prior to dismissal. The school board says it will update families by 3 p.m. Thursday about...
BPSO searching for missing Singer woman
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman from Singer. Mirandia Garlington, 32, was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 p.m., authorities said. It is believed by authorities that she could be in the Lake Charles or...
Charlestown Farmer’s Market to feature adoption event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Animal Services will be at the Charlestown Farmer’s Market to hold a special adoption event this Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. They will be out from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. showing off and helping to adopt dogs of all sizes and ages.
