Cameron Parish, LA

KPLC TV

Smart Living: The powerful benefit of laughter

LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Southland Field to receive $36k for development

Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding Louisiana $7.45 million for improvements and modernization to several airports across the state. The funding includes $36,000 to expand development at Southland Field Airport.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Sulphur residents start petition

SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Entergy begins $100M transmission upgrade project in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Entergy Louisiana has begun construction on a $100 million transmission project to help upgrade the resilience and reliability of its electric grid across Southwest Louisiana. The “Mud Lake to Big Lake” transmission project will span from an existing substation west of Mud Lake near the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Cameron Parish, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Louisiana State
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid with more scattered afternoon storms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The storms were fewer in coverage today, but some did get come cooling storms earlier this afternoon. With those coming to an end early, the rest of the night looks to remain quiet, but very muggy with lows in the middle 70s overnight. Similar conditions return for Wednesday with and hot and humid start with scattered storms back by the afternoon.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

A Hot Wednesday with Afternoon Showers & Thunderstorms

Lake Charles at the Regional Airport saw .33″ of rain yesterdaye airport. Dequincy just .04″ and Deridder nearly an inch at .81″. I would expect isolated to scattered showers this afternoon. I still think we will hit 92° in Lake Charles today. Lake Charles hit 91° yesterday. Highs this week look to be low-mid 90s for some, with lows in the mid 70′s. Our “Umbrellacast” has a 40% chance of showers or thunderstorms today. Mainly partly to mostly sunny skies for today.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: August 30, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 2,664 new cases. · 669 new reinfections (Per the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Water outage planned for 6th Ave. area Thursday

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is planning a water shutoff in the Sixth Avenue area on Thursday, Sept. 1, while contractors complete the installation of new water mains. The outage is planned for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and customers will be under a boil...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Gallery Promenade returns to Lake Charles in September

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA has announced the return of the Gallery Promenade. This driving art tour will return to the Lake Area on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The Gallery Promenade celebrates the art spaces, galleries, and museums that work year-round to provide...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

LEGAL CORNER: Does a will have to be filed at the courthouse?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: Several years ago, my mother met with an attorney and signed her last will and testament. The attorney made several original duplicates, but never filed the will in the courthouse. My mother asked if she could file the will. The attorney said no. My mother has since passed away. Is it a problem that the will was not filed?
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Lake Area Adventures breaks ground on family entertainment complex

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - New developments are finally underway at the former Stine’s location on Country Club Road. Lake Area Adventures cut the ribbon and broke ground Tuesday on the site of their upcoming facility. The 35,000-square-foot family entertainment center will include the following:. Indoor competition-length, temperature-controlled pool.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Public Service Commission candidates to hold forum in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The candidates for District 4 Public Service Commissioner will hold a forum on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Lake Charles. Incumbent Mike Francis (R) and challengers Keith Bodin (I) and Shalon Latour (R) will speak at the forum. It will be held at 6 p.m. at the Dream Center (1701 Ryan St.).
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

W.W. Lewis closing early due to electrical issue

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - W.W. Lewis Middle School is closing at 1 p.m. today and will remain closed Thursday due to electrical issues, Calcasieu School Board officials said. Students will be served lunch prior to dismissal. The school board says it will update families by 3 p.m. Thursday about...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for missing Singer woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman from Singer. Mirandia Garlington, 32, was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 p.m., authorities said. It is believed by authorities that she could be in the Lake Charles or...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Charlestown Farmer’s Market to feature adoption event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Animal Services will be at the Charlestown Farmer’s Market to hold a special adoption event this Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. They will be out from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. showing off and helping to adopt dogs of all sizes and ages.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

