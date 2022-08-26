Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
‘Shadow Force’ Adds Mark Strong, Ed Quinn, Natalia Reyes & More to Action Thriller
Lionsgate has announced the expanded cast for its upcoming action-thriller Shadow Force, which has now commenced production in Colombia under the direction of Joe Carnahan. Joining Kerry Washington and Omar Sy in the ensemble are Mark Strong, Jahleel Kamara, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Natalia Reyes, Yoson An, and Ed Quinn. Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Cliff “Method Man” Smith were also announced as cast members previously.
Collider
George Miller Reveals 'Furiosa' Script Was Ready Before He Shot 'Mad Max: Fury Road'
While Furiosa is a prequel, director George Miller actually finished the first draft of the spinoff before Mad Max: Fury Road started shooting. Speaking with AV Club about the highly-anticipated film, Miller talked about the creative process of building Mad Max’s world and how it led him to write a full story for Furiosa only to give the cast and crew enough background details.
Collider
'The Pale Blue Eye' Introduces Christian Bale's Grizzled Look in Eerie First Image
Netflix has unveiled a first-look image and announced the release date for director Scott Cooper’s new film, The Pale Blue Eye, starring Christian Bale. A passion project that Cooper has wanted to direct for more than a decade, The Pale Blue Eye is a “Gothic thriller that revolves around a series of fictional murders that took place in 1830 at the United States Military.”
Collider
How the ‘Howard the Duck’ Disaster Changed Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar Forever
Comic book movies are more popular than ever right now, but there was a time when the genre was thought to be a major risk. After the failure of 1997’s Batman & Robin, audiences assumed that superhero films were simply a fad that was destined to fade away. It took the success of Blade to relaunch the genre. Blade was followed by X-Men and Spider-Man, and cinema has never been the same ever since.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
Summer 2022 Box Office Roundup: Who Were the Big Winners?
For the first time since 2019, the domestic box office was able to (largely) avoid what Alan Jackson would call “the summertime blues.” After the COVID-19 pandemic left theaters closed in this season in 2020 and warded away most new releases in the hottest months of 2021, summer 2022 often looked like a welcome visitor from the past. In 2021, there were so few releases that it felt like a miracle that movie theaters were keeping the lights on. It didn’t feel like there was enough material to conjure up massive impressions of the state of the domestic box office. This year, though, there were enough new releases (which ranged widely in terms of performance) to offer up some key box office takeaways for Hollywood going forward.
Collider
Jacob Tremblay, Martin Freeman and More Join Horror Film 'Queen Of Bones'
Critics Choice Award winner and SAG Award Jacob Tremblay, Emmy and BAFTA Award winner Martin Freeman, Julia Butters, and Taylor Schilling are set to lead the upcoming folk horror film Queen of Bones which recently entered production in Canada. Deadline reports that Queen of Bones tells the story of two siblings named Lily and Sam, played by Butters and Tremblay, respectively.
Collider
What's New on Netflix in September 2022
The summer months may be over, but that isn't stopping Netflix from releasing plenty of new content on the service. The highly anticipated fifth season of Cobra Kai drops this month, following our favorite karate-chopping frenemies Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso as they continue to try to take down the nefarious Terry Silver. There's also hot new limited series such as the thrilling Devil in Ohio starring Emily Deschanel and Thai Cave Rescue from Jon M. Chu. Netflix also has plenty of promising new movies releasing in September including the awards-hopeful Andrew Dominik film Blonde starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Tyler Perry's passion project A Jazzman's Blues will also be coming to the streaming service in September and looks to show a much different side of the filmmaker than what we're used to. There'll also be new films starring Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett, Queen Latifah, and Ludacris with the films Do Revenge, Lou, and End of the Road.
Collider
How 'The Last Starfighter' Deconstructed the Wish Fulfillment of Sci-Fi Franchises
The Last Starfighter is a film that fits into multiple categories. It's one of the first films, alongside the original Tron, to make use of early computer-generated imagery. It's a video game movie that manages to capture the exhilarating feeling of getting lost in a video game movie — and it's not even based on a pre-existing video game series! But more importantly, it's a sci-fi film that takes a long, hard look at the hero's journey that most protagonists go through and shows why the life of a hero isn't all it's cracked up to be.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
‘Burial’ Review: Tom Felton and Charlotte Vega Get Let Down By This Tepid Historical Thriller
The experience of watching Burial, a film that grounds itself in the history of the final days of World War II before going in its own direction, is one defined by competing narrative impulses. On the one hand, it ostensibly seems to be about the unlikely bond between the Russian intelligence officer Brana (Charlotte Vega) and local villager Gaunt (Tom Felton), who find themselves aligned in a mission of truth. On the other, it is a thriller that frequently flirts with becoming an out-and-out horror film only to never quite arrive there. The result is a middling work that is occasionally interesting, as we see how it attempts to strike a balance between these two distinct ideas. Regrettably, it ultimately can’t hold itself together when it counts.
Paramount+ To Combine With Showtime In Single Streaming App; Company Lures Subscribers With Discounts Starting At $7.99 A Month
Paramount+ and Showtime are combining into a single streaming app. The bundle rollout follows an initial move last year to unify the billing of the two, with significant discounts, as Paramount Global was looking to give an extra boost to Paramount+. Formerly known as CBS All Access, the streaming service rebranded in 2021. New subscribers will be able to sign up for Paramount+ With Showtime for $7.99 a month for the basic, ad-supported service and $12.99 for the ad-free version. Current subscribers can upgrade to the bundle within their app. After the introductory discount ends on October 2, the bundle will cost...
Collider
School Spirit: Every 'Bring it On' Movie, Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes
These movies were the epitome of end-of-summer slumber parties. The Bring It On franchise invigorated the fictional cheerleading genre by demonstrating that the sport was more than just football games and pom poms. Before the world was introduced to the Navarro and Trinity Valley rivalry from Netflix's docuseries Cheer, there were the Rancho Carne Toros and East Compton Clovers.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': What's Going On in the Stepstones?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first two episodes of House of the Dragon. This week's episode of House of the Dragon, "The Rogue Prince," was a good one, bringing back the iconic Game of Thrones theme song on its opening — plus continuing the typical power disputes and set-up for arcs that will be extremely important in the future. One of those was heavily teased in the preview for next week's episode, titled "Second Of His Name" — and no, it wasn't King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) choice for his future wife, but a war. One that is brewing in the Stepstones and that will help to further divide the realm in further seasons (seeing as the show was just renewed for Season 2).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Star Wars': Han Solo's Blaster Goes for Over $1 Million at Auction
There’s arguably no bigger pop culture franchise than Star Wars. Spanning eleven feature films and an endless assortment of comics, books, TV shows, and video games, this historic series has been delighting audiences for the last forty-five years. One of the most popular characters in Star Wars has been Han Solo, played most famously by Harrison Ford, and now the character’s original iconic blaster featured in A New Hope has been sold at auction for over $1 million, through Rock Island Auction Company.
Collider
How to Watch ‘Love in the Villa’: Where to Stream the Kat Graham / Tom Hopper Romantic Comedy
Nothing is more romantic than the little town of Verona, the birthplace of Shakespeare’s most romantic and tragic love story Romeo and Juliet. It’s also the setting of Love in the Villa, the latest romcom premiering just in time for the end of summer. Directed and written by Mark Steven Johnson, who’s previously done work for Finding Steve McQueen, the movie follows the hopeless-in-love Julie, who’s recently dumped by her fiancé, as she goes on a solo trip to Verona to take a break from all the romantic mishaps in her life. What she doesn’t realize is that her beautiful villa has been double-booked by a handsome British lad called Charlie. It's clear the two don’t share the best of feelings for each other. But when you’re in Verona, love will always prevail.
Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': What's Happened With Abomination Up Until Now?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In the second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, titled "Superhuman Law", Jennifer Walters' (Tatiana Maslany) life gets even more complicated when, for her first assignment at her new law firm, she is forced to represent incarcerated super-villain Emil Blonsky/the Abomination (Tim Roth). Although this is only Roth's third Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance, Blonsky is actually one of the franchise's oldest recurring characters. He first appeared in the franchise's second film, way back in 2008, and is an important figure in MCU history. If you need a refresher about him, or need to know what he's been up to since his latest appearance in the franchise, look no further.
Collider
How to Watch 'The Rings of Power': When and Where to Stream the 'Lord of the Rings' Prequel Series
It's been nineteen years since The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King and eight years since The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies. Now after all this time, J. R. R. Tolkien fans finally have a chance to go further back into Middle-Earth's history, to a time before the Rings of Power. J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay developed the upcoming, groundbreaking series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The setting is Middle-Earth's Second Age, thousands of years before Bilbo Baggins' adventures, and follows a variety of characters as a powerful, dark force begins to enter the land.
Collider
'Wednesday' Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the 'Addams Family' Netflix Series
Wednesday is the latest live-action adaptation of The Addams Family franchise coming to Netflix this fall. While there still isn’t an exact premiere date, it’s almost guaranteed that the Tim Burton series will come out sometime around Halloween. As the director, Burton wanted to make sure that this new series will not be mistaken for a remake or a reboot, but a spinoff that focuses on an entirely new chapter of Wednesday’s life as she grows into adulthood. The main members of the Addams Family are all well-known and beloved, based on the original characters created by Charles Addams. However, this version of Wednesday Addams is much older than when we last saw her as portrayed by Christina Ricci. Now that Wednesday is of high school age, there are bound to be new faces in her life, both friends and foes.
Collider
'Elvis’ Global Box Office Crosses $276 Million
Evidently, the Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis, can't help but be a box office success. After grossing another $1.9 million overseas, bringing the film's worldwide total to $276.7 million. This past weekend, Elvis scored another $1.9 million from 64 markets overseas. This brings Elvis to an international box office total of $129.3 million, which has made up around 46% of the film’s total gross, and is the 11th highest-grossing film overseas of the year between The Bad Guys ($149 million) and Lightyear $107 million).
Collider
'The Son' Trailer Shows Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern & Vanessa Kirby's Complicated Family
After his critically acclaimed film The Father, the trailer for director Florian Zeller's newest film, The Son, starring Hugh Jackman, has been released and teases a familial drama at the center of its story. The trailer was uploaded on Twitter by Jackman himself in a tweet in which he states he is honored to present, before receiving a wide release.
Collider
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Trailer Spotlights Music's Nerdiest Superstar
If you grew up in the 80s, 90s, and into the early 00's then without a doubt you're familiar with the incredibly catchy and often hilarious cover songs of the accordion ace "Weird Al" Yankovic. From spoofing Madonna's "Like a Virgin" into a medical comedy with "Like a Surgeon" to singing "Soon I'm gonna be a Jedi" to the tune of "American Pie," there's very little this lovable weirdo won't make a parody out of. This fall the Roku Channel is taking us inside the wild and whacky world of "Weird Al" with Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The upcoming film stars Daniel Radcliffe as the titular superstar in some truly uncanny casting.
Comments / 0