West Virginia archery & crossbow seasons open Sept. 24

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia archery and crossbow seasons for white-tailed deer, black bear and wild boar will open soon. The seasons run from Sept. 24 through Dec. 31. Hunters are also reminded to purchase their license and stamps at wvhunt.com before the season starts, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources said.
Pure Watercraft to locate manufacturing plant in Beech Bottom, West Virginia

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that Pure Watercraft, a direct-to-consumer provider of high-performance electric boats, has executed an agreement with the state of West Virginia to manufacture its electric pontoon boats in Beech Bottom. “This is truly an incredible day for West...
Doug Spaulding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Business Coach Doug Spaulding is being honored as West Virgini…
Leaky battleship in Texas begins trip for $35M repairs

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — It’s the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars. But the state won't force automakers to...
