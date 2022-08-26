Read full article on original website
WVNews
West Virginia COVID report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's COVID active case count dropped below 3,000, t…
WVNews
West Virginia's active COVID case count drops below 3,000; 9 more deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's COVID active case count dropped below 3,000, to 2,980, in Wednesday's report. Nine more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 7,286. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County,...
WVNews
West Virginia archery & crossbow seasons open Sept. 24
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia archery and crossbow seasons for white-tailed deer, black bear and wild boar will open soon. The seasons run from Sept. 24 through Dec. 31. Hunters are also reminded to purchase their license and stamps at wvhunt.com before the season starts, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources said.
WVNews
Pure Watercraft to locate manufacturing plant in Beech Bottom, West Virginia
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that Pure Watercraft, a direct-to-consumer provider of high-performance electric boats, has executed an agreement with the state of West Virginia to manufacture its electric pontoon boats in Beech Bottom. “This is truly an incredible day for West...
WVNews
Doug Spaulding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Business Coach Doug Spaulding is being honored as West Virgini…
WVNews
Project to replace bridge at foot of West Virginia's Dolly Sods set to start Sept. 8 in
LANEVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — An $800,000 contract has been awarded to A.L.L. Construction Inc. of Mount Storm to complete the Laneville Bridge replacement project. The project to remove the existing bridge and install a temporary replacement bridge begins Sept. 8 and is expected to be complete by Nov. 1, weather permitting.
WVNews
West Virginia Small Business Development Center Coach Spaulding receives state award
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Business Coach Doug Spaulding is being honored as West Virginia’s 2022 State Star, said Steve Johnson, state director for the West Virginia Small Business Development Center. Spaulding joins the ranks of honorees from each state who were announced in August. America’s SBDC will...
WVNews
Leaky battleship in Texas begins trip for $35M repairs
LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — It’s the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
WVNews
Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars. But the state won't force automakers to...
